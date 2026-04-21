USA Cabinet Store Expands Regional Design Services at Fairfax Showroom

FAIRFAX, VA, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAIRFAX, VA - April 21, 2026 - -

USA Cabinet Store has announced the expansion of its regional designer coverage to serve McLean homeowners through its Fairfax showroom. The expansion assigns a dedicated regional designer to oversee kitchen remodeling and bathroom renovation projects for McLean residents, providing single-point coordination from initial design consultation through final installation.

The assignment responds to sustained demand in one of Northern Virginia's most active renovation markets. McLean's typical home value reaches approximately $1.45 million according to recent housing market data, with homes going under contract within 29 days. Household incomes sit well above national averages per U.S. Census Bureau figures. At the national level, the Harvard Joint Center for Housing Studies projected 2025 remodeling expenditures at approximately $509 billion, with activity supported by record home equity levels and a sustained shift among homeowners toward improving existing properties rather than relocating.

Renovation costs in the region reflect that demand. According to Remodeling Magazine's Cost vs. Value Report for the South Atlantic region, mid-range bathroom remodels in Fairfax County typically range from $17,000 to $35,000 — significantly above the national average of approximately $12,000 — with mid-range projects recouping roughly 70 to 75 percent of cost at resale.

"Kitchen renovations in high-value markets involve coordinating design, materials, permitting, and installation across multiple vendors and timelines," said Emin Halac, CEO of USA Cabinet Store. "A dedicated regional designer provides one professional accountable for keeping all of those elements aligned from kitchen remodeling estimates through project completion."

The regional designer will manage project coordination for both kitchen and bathroom renovations, handling design consultations, permit documentation, fixture selection, and installation scheduling.

USA Cabinet Store's expansion builds on its presence in Northern Virginia, where the company has served homeowners since 2011. The assignment of a dedicated regional designer represents a response to the operational complexity of renovations in high-value markets, which typically involve longer project timelines, broader material specifications, and more extensive permitting requirements than standard remodels.

The expanded coverage includes access to USA Cabinet Store's full range of local remodeling services, from custom cabinetry and countertop installation to complete kitchen and bathroom projects. Project management is handled in-house, with design, procurement, and installation scheduled through a single point of contact.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y-yRtaQqx5o

USA Cabinet Store operates 14 showroom locations across multiple states, completing kitchen and bathroom remodeling projects for homeowners since 2011. The company specializes in kitchen and bathroom remodeling, offering custom cabinetry, countertops, tiles, fixtures, and hardware, with all projects managed from initial design through final installation. The Fairfax and Chantilly showrooms serve as operational bases for Northern Virginia projects.

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For more information about USA Cabinet Store , contact the company here:



USA Cabinet Store Fairfax

Emin Halac

(703)-436-6444

fairfax@usacabinetstore.com

2832 Dorr Ave Suite E, Fairfax, VA 22031