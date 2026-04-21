EQPT INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Investigates Potential Claims Involving EquiptmentShare, Inc.

NEW YORK, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP continues its investigation on behalf of EquipmentShare, Inc. (“EquipmentShare” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:EQPT) investors concerning the Company’s and/or members of its senior management’s possible violation of the federal securities laws and other unlawful business practices.

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What Happened?

On March 18, 2026, after the market closed, EquipmentShare reported financial results that revealed the magnitude and impact of costs associated with its OWN Program---by which the Company sells rental equipment to third-party buyers who lease the equipment back to EquipmentShare to be managed on its rental platform---and expansion activities on the Company’s margins and profitability.

Then, on March 19, 2026, after the market closed, EquipmentShare filed its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which provided additional detail regarding the Company’s cost structure, including the significance of the OWN Program and its impact on results of operations and margins.

On this news, the price of EquipmentShare shares declined by $2.74 per share, or approximately 11.2%, from $24.54 per share on March 18, 2026 to close at $21.80 on March 20, 2026.

What Should I Do?

At this stage, no lawsuit has been filed. The investigation is ongoing to determine whether claims may be brought under federal securities laws.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired EquipmentShare securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

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Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website.

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Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Lauren Molinaro, Esq.

212-699-1171

https://www.kmllp.com

https://securitiesleadplaintiff.com/

investigations@kmllp.com