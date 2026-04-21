SMPL INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Investigates Potential Claims Involving The Simply Good Foods Company

NEW YORK, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP continues its investigation on behalf of The Simply Good Foods Company (“Simply Good Foods” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:SMPL) investors concerning the Company’s and/or members of its senior management’s possible violation of the federal securities laws and other unlawful business practices.

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What Happened?

On April 9, 2026, Simply Good Foods reported its financial results and updated its outlook. Among other things, the Company stated that its net sales performance was “largely driven by poor retail takeaway,” that Quest consumption was affected by “slower base velocity in chips and bars,” and that its “recent results have not met [its] expectations.” The Company also reduced its full-year guidance, forecasting net sales to decline approximately 10% to 7% year-over-year and adjusted EBITDA to decline approximately 22% to 19%. In addition, Simply Good Foods disclosed a non-cash impairment charge of approximately $249 million, which the Company attributed largely to “updated projections of future revenue.” On this news, the price of Simply Good Foods shares declined by $2.61 per share, or approximately 18.1%, from $14.41 per share on April 8, 2026 to close at $11.80 on April 9, 2026.

What Should I Do?

At this stage, no lawsuit has been filed. The investigation is ongoing to determine whether claims may be brought under federal securities laws.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Simply Good Foods securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

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Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website.

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Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Lauren Molinaro, Esq.

212-699-1171

https://www.kmllp.com

https://securitiesleadplaintiff.com/

investigations@kmllp.com