Curiox Biosystems Signs Master Software License Agreement for Enterprise-Scale Pluto Code Deployment

WOBURN, Mass., April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curiox Biosystems today announced the signing of a Master Software License Agreement with a major global pharmaceutical organization for the deployment of Pluto Code — Curiox's software solution delivering centrifuge-free cell washing to existing liquid-handling workstations.

Under the agreement, the customer can activate Pluto Code across additional workstations and sites under a single set of master terms. No new contract negotiation is required at each expansion. The procurement process occurs once — every subsequent deployment is a commercial activation.

For large organizations running liquid-handling workstations across multiple sites, teams, and geographies, this model removes a recurring barrier to automation adoption. The contracting overhead that typically slows software deployment at scale is eliminated.

CEO statement

"Achieving consistent, reproducible cell analysis across multiple sites and operators has long been one of the most expensive and complex challenges in laboratory automation. Pluto Code changes that equation — a single software script, copied to any compatible workstation, is all that is required to standardize workflows across an organization. What previously took months of hardware integration can be operational in days.

As a member of the NIST consortium for flow cytometry standardization, Curiox is working to establish this approach as a broadly accepted scientific standard — making what was previously costly and complex both affordable and accessible."

— Dr. Namyong Kim, Chief Executive Officer, Curiox Biosystems

Pluto Code

Pluto Code is a software library that extends Curiox's proprietary C-FREE® cell washing technology to liquid-handling workstations that organizations already own. It runs directly on the robot — no new hardware, no changes to existing lab infrastructure. It has been validated on leading workstations including Hamilton, Tecan, Beckman Coulter, and Opentrons.

The adoption of Pluto Code by a major global pharmaceutical organization signals that centrifuge-free automation has moved beyond early adoption into enterprise-level deployment. This class of customer operates some of the most rigorous procurement and technical validation processes in the industry. A master licensing agreement of this structure reflects the commercial and technical maturity Pluto Code has reached.

Enterprise licensing

Organizations evaluating Pluto Code deployment across existing liquid-handling workstations can request a compatibility assessment at curiox.com/pluto-code or contact sales@curiox.com.

About Curiox Biosystems

Curiox Biosystems is a global life science company specializing in automated sample preparation for cell analysis. Its proprietary C-FREE® technology enables centrifuge-free cell washing, bringing greater consistency and reproducibility to research and pharmaceutical workflows. The Curiox Pluto product line — comprising Pluto Code, Pluto Workstation, and Pluto ALPHA — serves biopharma, CRO, and academic research organizations across North America, Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit www.curiox.com.

Hamilton, Tecan, Beckman Coulter, and Opentrons are referenced solely to indicate compatibility. None of these companies have endorsed Pluto Code or are affiliated with this announcement.

Counterparty identity and commercial terms are not disclosed in accordance with confidentiality obligations.

Media contact: Melvin Lye Senior Director of Scientific Affairs melvin@curiox.com +1 650 922 1219 www.curiox.com