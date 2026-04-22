New York, NY, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This article contains affiliate links. If a purchase is made through these links, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to the buyer. This is an informational overview and does not constitute medical, health, or dietary advice. All product details described below reflect information provided by the company and should be verified directly on the official website before any purchasing decision. Consult a qualified healthcare provider before starting any new supplement, especially if you have existing health conditions, take medications, or are pregnant or nursing.

This informational release outlines how pHemmePure presents its feminine balance formulation, including ingredient composition, usage considerations, and the broader context of urinary wellness support — a product category drawing growing consumer attention.

The term "claims evaluated" refers to how the company outlines its formulation approach and ingredient rationale — not an independent audit or third-party clinical review. The reference to a board-certified urologist reflects how the formulation background is described by the company and should not be interpreted as an independent clinical endorsement of the finished formula.

pHemmePure is one of several products currently appearing in consumer search activity related to urinary wellness and vaginal pH balance. pHemmePure has drawn particular attention from women over 35 who experience recurring urinary discomfort and are looking for a daily supplement-based approach to support the body's natural defenses.

This section outlines how pHemmePure describes its formulation, what ingredient-level research looks like in this category, how the company structures pricing and terms, and key considerations within this product category.

The full product details, current pricing, and published terms can be confirmed by View the current pHemmePure offer (official pHemmePure page).

Individual results vary. Dietary supplements are not substitutes for balanced nutrition, regular physical activity, or professional medical guidance. Consult a qualified healthcare provider before starting any new supplement regimen.

Why Urinary Wellness and Recurrence Concerns Continue to Drive Consumer Interest

Urinary tract infections are among the most frequently diagnosed conditions in women. What makes them particularly frustrating — and what drives consistent consumer search volume for solutions — is their tendency to recur. According to published urological literature, a significant percentage of women who experience one UTI will experience another within six months.

The reason recurrence happens involves several overlapping factors. Female anatomy, specifically a shorter urethra, allows bacteria easier access to the bladder. Hormonal changes — particularly the decline in estrogen associated with perimenopause and menopause — alter the vaginal microbiome and can reduce the body's natural defenses. Antibiotic treatment, while effective for acute infections, can disrupt the beneficial bacterial ecosystem that normally helps protect against recurrence. And certain bacteria have been studied for their ability to persist intracellularly in a way that may allow them to re-emerge after treatment, though this remains an active and developing area of research.

That's the biology driving consumer interest in daily preventive approaches. Here's what the research actually shows at the ingredient level — and what it doesn't.

A 2014 study published in the World Journal of Urology examined D-Mannose supplementation in women with recurrent UTIs and found significant reduction in recurrence compared to placebo over six months. A 2020 Cochrane review on D-Mannose for UTI prevention noted it may reduce recurrence while identifying a need for larger, more rigorous trials. A 2012 Cochrane review found that cranberry products reduced UTI incidence in women with recurrent infections compared to placebo. And a 2023 meta-analysis in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition found cranberry supplementation associated with a modest reduction in UTI incidence across multiple study populations.

These findings are ingredient-level, not product-level. They examined isolated compounds at known dosages under specific research conditions. They did not evaluate pHemmePure as a finished four-ingredient supplement formula. This distinction applies across the entire urinary wellness supplement category, not just this brand.

How pHemmePure Describes Its Formula

pHemmePure describes its product as an 'advanced feminine balance formula' — meaning the product is designed to support the urinary and vaginal environment from the inside rather than functioning as an acute treatment. This distinguishes it from pharmaceutical interventions while positioning it as a daily preventive support approach.

The company describes pHemmePure as a "doctor-formulated" supplement — as part of its internal positioning language — developed using clinical research on how vaginal pH imbalance contributes to recurring infections. The product is stated to be manufactured in an FDA-registered, GMP-certified facility in the United States. The company states that every ingredient is lab-tested for purity, potency, and safety, with zero artificial fillers or hidden additives.

The formulation is built around four active ingredients, each individually disclosed with its per-serving weight — a transparency characteristic not universally present across supplements in this category.

pHemmePure is sold by Empower Health Laboratories, based in New York, NY. According to the company's published terms, the product is available exclusively through the official website and does not include any hidden auto-ship or subscription services.

Triple Green Farms CBD Gummies operate under New Mexico state law for dispute purposes. pHemmePure's terms indicate governing jurisdiction under New York state law. The company lists customer support at 1-800-822-5753.

Understanding pHemmePure's Marketing Language

One of the most useful things to do before purchasing any urinary wellness supplement — not just pHemmePure — is understand how marketing language works in this category.

pHemmePure describes its formulation as supporting the body's natural processes — including mechanisms the company associates with urinary tract maintenance — using language such as "flush out bacteria," "restore healthy balance," and "strengthen natural defenses." These descriptions reflect how the brand presents its ingredient rationale. As with all dietary supplements, the ingredient-level research behind these descriptions was conducted on individual compounds under controlled conditions, not on the pHemmePure finished formula specifically.

The distinction matters because ingredient-level findings don't automatically transfer to a specific finished product. Dosage, formulation, combination effects, and individual biochemistry all play a role. The company's own FDA disclaimer states that product claims have not been evaluated by the FDA and that the product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

This is how the regulatory and scientific framework works for dietary supplements broadly — it's the same context that applies across the entire category. Understanding it supports accurate expectations and more informed conversations with a healthcare provider before purchasing.

Who May Want to Consider pHemmePure

Women who experience recurrent urinary discomfort and want a daily supplement-based support approach: The formula's ingredient profile — particularly D-Mannose at 1,000 mg — aligns with dosages used in the published studies most frequently cited in this area. For those who have already been evaluated by a healthcare provider and are looking for a daily preventive support option, this product's ingredient transparency is worth considering.

Women over 35 navigating hormonal shifts and urinary comfort changes: pHemmePure's marketing specifically targets this demographic, and the formula's ingredient rationale connects to the microbiome and pH factors associated with perimenopause and menopause-related changes.

Women who prefer a straightforward, fully disclosed formula: Unlike multi-ingredient proprietary blends that list compounds without per-ingredient weights, pHemmePure discloses each of its four ingredients individually. That allows you — and a healthcare provider — to compare amounts against published research dosages.

Women who want a risk-managed trial period before fully committing: According to the company's published terms, pHemmePure orders are protected by a 90-day satisfaction guarantee, which gives meaningful time to evaluate personal response before the refund window closes.

On the other hand, anyone currently experiencing an active urinary tract infection should know that a dietary supplement is not an appropriate substitute for evaluation and treatment by a licensed clinician. For those taking prescription medications — particularly blood pressure medications or diabetes medications — reviewing the ingredient list with a healthcare provider before starting is essential. And if a product with a published clinical trial on the finished formula is important to your decision, pHemmePure does not currently meet that standard.

Common considerations in this category include whether a healthcare provider has evaluated recurring symptoms, whether a daily support approach is appropriate versus an acute treatment, and whether current pricing and refund terms have been verified on the official website.

These answers help determine which product characteristics matter most for your specific situation. Full program details can be confirmed by View the current pHemmePure offer (official pHemmePure page).

pHemmePure's Ingredient Profile: What the Label Discloses

The pHemmePure Supplement Facts panel lists the following per two-capsule serving (30 servings per container, Daily Value not established for all ingredients):

D-Mannose: 1,000 mg

Cranberry Powder (Vaccinium macrocarpon L.) (fruit): 150 mg

Dandelion Extract (root): 100 mg

Hibiscus Extract (flower): 100 mg

The company states the formula contains no artificial fillers or hidden additives and is free from soy, gluten, dairy, wheat, eggs, GMOs, peanuts, shellfish, sugar, and sweeteners. The product is described as manufactured in the USA.

Unlike many supplement products in this category that use proprietary blend structures with undisclosed individual dosages, pHemmePure discloses each ingredient's weight per serving individually. This is a transparency characteristic that allows consumers and healthcare providers to compare amounts directly against published research. For context, the 1,000 mg D-Mannose dosage aligns with the amounts used in the most frequently cited human clinical studies examining D-Mannose for UTI recurrence reduction.

The key caveat that applies here — as with any multi-ingredient supplement — is that ingredient-level research examines compounds in isolation, often at controlled dosages, under specific study conditions. It does not evaluate pHemmePure as a finished formula. How the four ingredients interact in combination, and how the specific sourcing and standardization of each extract affects bioavailability, are not addressed in available published literature for this product.

Ingredient-Level Research: What Each Compound Has Been Studied For

D-Mannose is a naturally occurring simple sugar found in certain fruits. It has been studied for its potential role in reducing E. coli adhesion to the cells lining the urinary tract — a mechanism distinct from antibiotic approaches. The 2014 World Journal of Urology study and the 2020 Cochrane review referenced earlier represent the most frequently cited evidence in this area. At 1,000 mg, pHemmePure's dosage is congruent with the amounts used in those studies.

Cranberry Powder is among the most studied natural compounds in urinary health research. Its proposed mechanism involves proanthocyanidins (PACs), which may help prevent bacterial adhesion to urinary tract walls. The evidence base is mixed but includes the 2012 Cochrane review and the 2023 American Journal of Clinical Nutrition meta-analysis noted above. The effectiveness of cranberry extract depends significantly on PAC content and standardization — factors not independently disclosed on pHemmePure's label beyond the listed 150 mg weight.

Dandelion Extract has been used traditionally as a mild diuretic. Published research is more limited in this context, though a 2011 pilot study in the Journal of Alternative and Complementary Medicine found that standardized dandelion extract increased urinary frequency and excretion volume in healthy adults. Its role in pHemmePure is best characterized as supportive — potentially helping maintain urine flow rather than directly addressing bacterial mechanisms.

Hibiscus Extract has been examined for antimicrobial and antioxidant properties. A 2013 study in Food & Chemical Toxicology noted antimicrobial activity against several bacterial strains. Research at this level is preliminary. One consideration for women taking blood pressure medications: hibiscus has been studied for potential mild hypotensive effects — a conversation worth having with a healthcare provider before starting.

This is ingredient-level research; pHemmePure as a finished product has not been evaluated in a published clinical trial — and these studies were not conducted on pHemmePure specifically.

pHemmePure Pricing, Availability, and Guarantee

According to the company's published website — for informational reference only — pHemmePure is offered in three purchase configurations:

1-Bottle Supply (30-day): According to the official website, $69 per bottle with $7 shipping.

3-Bottle Supply (90-day): According to the official website, $59 per bottle with free shipping and two bonus reports included.

6-Bottle Supply (180-day): According to the official website, $49 per bottle with free shipping and two bonus reports included.

The company states that pHemmePure does not include any hidden auto-ship or subscription services and that the purchase is a one-time payment. All pricing should be verified directly on the official website before ordering, as promotional pricing and availability are subject to change without notice.

Guarantee: According to the company's published terms, pHemmePure orders are protected by a 90-day satisfaction guarantee. To initiate a refund, customers must contact customer service by phone, obtain a Return Merchandise Authorization (RMA) number, and return the product to the fulfillment address within 90 days of the original purchase date. Return shipping is the customer's responsibility. Refunds are credited to the original payment method within approximately 3–5 business days after the fulfillment center processes the return. Review complete refund terms on the official website before purchasing.

Pricing and availability can change. Verify current terms by View the current pHemmePure offer (official pHemmePure page).

What to Consider Before Ordering

Understand that this is a supplement, not a treatment. pHemmePure is a dietary supplement. It is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. If you are experiencing an active urinary tract infection or recurring symptoms that have not been evaluated by a clinician, a healthcare provider visit should precede any supplement purchase.

Review the full return process before purchasing. The 90-day window is generous, but returns require a phone call to obtain an RMA number and consumer-paid return shipping. Understanding the return process upfront avoids surprises later.

Confirm ingredient interactions with your provider. Hibiscus and blood pressure medications, D-Mannose and blood sugar management in diabetics — these are specific conversations worth having with a healthcare provider before starting.

Verify current pricing and availability directly. All pricing referenced in this report was accurate at time of publication and is subject to change. Confirm current terms on the official website before completing any purchase.

Contact Information

For questions before or during the ordering process, the company lists the following support:

Company Name: Empower Health Laboratories / pHemmePure

Phone: 1-800-822-5753

Email: support@phemmepure.com

Mailing Address: 1732 1st Avenue #28568, New York, NY 10128, USA

Returns Address: Empower Health Laboratories, Returns Department, 285 Northeast Ave, Tallmadge, OH 44278

View the current pHemmePure offer (official pHemmePure page)

Common Questions About pHemmePure

Is pHemmePure right for me?

pHemmePure is designed for women experiencing recurring urinary discomfort, frequent bathroom trips, burning sensations, or concerns about recurrent UTIs. It is formulated as a daily supplement approach — not an acute treatment — to support the urinary and vaginal environment over time. Women with active infections or symptoms that have not been evaluated should speak with a healthcare provider first.

What are the ingredients in pHemmePure?

Each two-capsule serving contains D-Mannose (1,000 mg), Cranberry Powder (150 mg), Dandelion Extract (100 mg), and Hibiscus Extract (100 mg). The company states the formula contains no artificial fillers or additives and is free from soy, gluten, dairy, wheat, eggs, GMOs, peanuts, shellfish, sugar, and sweeteners.

Is pHemmePure safe?

According to the company, pHemmePure is manufactured in the United States in an FDA-registered, GMP-certified facility using lab-tested ingredients. The company advises showing a bottle to your doctor to ensure compatibility with other medications and treatments. Women taking blood pressure medications should discuss hibiscus with their provider before starting. Women managing diabetes should note that D-Mannose at higher doses may affect blood sugar management.

How many bottles should I order?

The company's FAQ recommends bundle options for those looking to save on per-bottle pricing. However, confirming personal response before committing to a larger supply is reasonable given that individual results vary. All orders include the 90-day satisfaction guarantee regardless of quantity.

How long before I see results?

According to the company's FAQ, some users report noticing changes within days, while the company recommends at least one month of consistent use for a more complete evaluation. Individual timelines vary based on age, baseline health condition, hormonal status, consistency of use, and other factors. Results are not guaranteed.

Is this a one-time payment?

According to the company, pHemmePure does not include any hidden auto-ship or subscription services. The purchase is a one-time payment. Verify current terms on the official website before ordering.

What happens if I'm not satisfied?

The company's published terms describe a 90-day money-back guarantee. Contact customer service by phone to obtain an RMA number, return the product within 90 days of purchase, and pay return shipping. Refunds are typically processed within 3–5 business days after the fulfillment center receives the return.

Regulatory Context

The urinary and vaginal wellness supplement category has seen increased consumer attention and evolving regulatory scrutiny in recent years as more products enter the market with benefit claims. Readers should review the most current information about any supplement's ingredient sourcing, manufacturing standards, and regulatory standing before purchasing. pHemmePure's website includes the standard FDA disclaimer applicable to all dietary supplements: product claims have not been evaluated by the FDA, and the product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Summary

pHemmePure is a four-ingredient urinary and vaginal wellness supplement formulated around D-Mannose, Cranberry Extract, Dandelion Extract, and Hibiscus. The product is described as doctor-formulated, manufactured in an FDA-registered, GMP-certified US facility, and fully transparent on per-ingredient dosages — a disclosure standard not universally present in this supplement category.

D-Mannose at 1,000 mg aligns with dosages used in the most frequently cited published studies on UTI recurrence reduction. Cranberry's evidence base is mixed but supported by Cochrane-level reviews. Dandelion and Hibiscus contribute supportive mechanisms at preliminary evidence levels. No published clinical trial evaluates pHemmePure as a finished formula. Pricing ranges from $49–$69 per bottle depending on package size, with a 90-day satisfaction guarantee and one-time payment structure per the company's published terms.

Complete product details, current pricing, and published terms are available by View the current pHemmePure offer (official pHemmePure page).

Disclaimers

FDA Health Disclaimer: These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Always consult your physician before starting any new supplement, especially if you have existing health conditions, take medications, or are pregnant or nursing.

Professional Medical Disclaimer: This article is educational and does not constitute medical advice. pHemmePure is a dietary supplement, not a medication. If you are currently taking medications, have existing health conditions, are pregnant or nursing, or are considering any major changes to your health regimen, consult your physician before starting pHemmePure or any new supplement. Do not change, adjust, or discontinue any medications or prescribed treatments without your physician's guidance and approval.

Results May Vary: Individual results will vary based on factors including age, baseline health condition, hormonal status, lifestyle factors, consistency of use, genetic factors, current medications, and other individual variables. While some customers report improvements, results are not guaranteed.

FTC Affiliate Disclosure: This article contains affiliate links. If you purchase through these links, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to you. This compensation does not influence the accuracy, neutrality, or integrity of the information presented. All descriptions are based on published research and publicly available information.

Pricing Disclaimer: All prices, discounts, and promotional offers mentioned were accurate at the time of publication (April 2026) but are subject to change without notice. Always verify current pricing and terms on the official pHemmePure website before making your purchase.

Publisher Responsibility Disclaimer: The publisher of this article has made every effort to ensure accuracy at the time of publication. We do not accept responsibility for errors, omissions, or outcomes resulting from the use of the information provided. Readers are encouraged to verify all details directly with Empower Health Laboratories and their healthcare provider before making decisions.

Ingredient Interaction Warning: Hibiscus extract has been studied for potential mild hypotensive effects. Women taking blood pressure medications should consult a healthcare provider before starting pHemmePure. D-Mannose at higher doses may affect blood sugar management in individuals with diabetes — both are worth a conversation with a clinician before beginning. Always consult a healthcare provider if you have any chronic health conditions or take any prescription medications.