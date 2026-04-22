The Money Script Claims Evaluated: The Original Story Behind The Money Wave Book & Audio Track for Financial Abundance

Boise, ID, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This article contains affiliate links. If a purchase is made through these links, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to the buyer. The sections below describe how The Money Script is presented by Binaural Technologies, what is included, and how the program is structured. This is not financial advice. Individual results vary based on personal beliefs, habits, effort, and circumstances.

If you've been searching for information about The Money Script or coming across the term Money Wave in connection with this program, the following overview is designed to give you a clear picture of what the program includes, how its core concepts are framed, and what important disclosures are part of the program's own published terms.

Interest in The Money Script and related terms such as "Money Wave" continues to grow as more readers explore mindset-based approaches to financial thinking. This informational format reflects increasing demand for clarity around digital mindset programs and how they are structured. The sections below describe the program's core components, conceptual framework, and the context in which related terms such as "Money Wave" appear — so you have the information you need to make your own informed decision.

View the current The Money Script offer (official The Money Script page)

The program is a digital personal development product, not a financial advisory service. It does not provide personalized financial advice. Individual results vary. Always consult a qualified financial professional for guidance specific to your financial situation.

What Is The Money Script

The Money Script is a faith-based digital mindset program published and distributed by Binaural Technologies LLC. The program is structured around the idea that an individual's internal relationship with money — shaped by beliefs, habits, and spiritual grounding — plays a meaningful role in how financial decisions are approached day to day.

The program is delivered entirely in digital format, with no physical shipping involved. It is positioned as a one-time purchase at $39, as listed on the official product page at the time of this publication, and access is described as immediate following purchase completion via email delivery.

ClickBank (Click Sales Inc.) serves as the authorized retailer and payment processor for this product. ClickBank's role as retailer does not constitute an endorsement, approval, or review of this product or any claim, statement, or opinion used in its promotion.

View the current The Money Script offer (official The Money Script page)

The Money Wave: How the Term Appears Within the Program's Conceptual Framing

Readers researching The Money Wave book or Money Wave audio track will find The Money Script prominently connected to these search terms. The term "Money Wave" appears within the program's conceptual framing to describe a state of alignment — the idea that when internal beliefs, spiritual practice, and daily financial habits are moving in the same direction, a person becomes more aligned with the program's financial mindset framework.

It is worth clarifying for readers doing this research: The Money Script and the Money Wave concept are part of the same Binaural Technologies program. The Money Wave language is not a separate competing product — it is a conceptual term used within the program's positioning and marketing framework.

The program's structure, current framing, and how the Money Wave concept is presented can be confirmed directly on the official website, as program positioning may be updated over time.

The Money Script: Program Components and Structure

The Money Script program is structured around five digital components. The following describes how each is presented within the program's materials:

The Money Script Book — The foundational written guide within the program. It is structured as a roadmap for understanding and reshaping the internal beliefs and daily habits the program describes as a financial abundance mindset.

The Money Script Digital Audio Track — A 12-minute guided audio experience built around what the program describes as brain entrainment principles. It is designed to promote a relaxed, focused state in the context of the program's mindset framework. The program's own Terms of Service categorize this component as entertainment and describe brain entrainment as not an exact science — a disclosure covered in full in its own section below.

The Lost Prayers — A collection of faith-based prayers structured around what the program frames as God's promises for financial wellbeing. This component reflects the program's consistent integration of biblical and spiritual principles throughout.

Living In God's Luck — A supplementary guide presenting practical steps alongside biblical insights. It is structured around the program's framing of experiencing what it describes as God's blessings across life areas, including finances.

Simple Millionaire Habits — A habit-focused guide presenting what the program frames as straightforward, adoptable daily practices connected to the program's broader financial mindset positioning.

All five components are delivered digitally and described as accessible immediately following purchase.

View the current The Money Script offer (official The Money Script page)

How the Program's Core Framework Is Structured

The Money Script is structured around a central idea: that the internal "scripts" people carry about money — beliefs formed through family, upbringing, cultural messaging, and personal experience — function as the primary filter through which financial decisions and habits are shaped.

The program positions these internal scripts as a layer of influence that traditional financial tools like budgeting apps or income planning don't address. Rather than approaching finances through spreadsheets or strategies alone, the program's framework is built around what it frames as the belief architecture underneath financial behavior.

The faith dimension of the program is woven throughout — not as a separate module, but as the underlying language and lens through which the entire program operates. Biblical principles, prayer, and a God-centered view of prosperity are integral to how the content is organized and delivered. The faith framework is the foundation, not an add-on.

The term "Money Wave" within this framing describes the alignment state the program is designed to support — where belief, spiritual practice, and financial habit are oriented in the same direction. The program is not a budgeting tool, an investment strategy, or a financial planning resource. Its scope is the mindset and spiritual layer, positioned as a complement to — not a replacement for — practical financial approaches.

Research Context: Mindset, Belief, and Financial Behavior

The program's conceptual framework draws on broader ideas with a presence in published behavioral and financial research. Financial psychology and behavioral economics have documented meaningful connections between internal beliefs and financial decision-making patterns. Research on financial self-efficacy — a person's belief in their own capacity to manage money — has found associations between stronger self-efficacy and improved financial behaviors, including consistent saving and reduced reactive spending.

Faith-based dimensions of financial behavior also appear in peer-reviewed literature. Studies published in the Journal of Financial Therapy and adjacent publications have examined how spiritual orientation and religious frameworks intersect with financial attitudes and decision-making.

One distinction worth understanding: no published study evaluates The Money Script as a finished program for specific measurable outcomes. The published research that informs the program's general framework addresses broad concepts — belief systems and behavior, spirituality and financial attitudes — not this program's specific components at their actual delivery format. That distinction is worth keeping in mind when considering how the program's positioning relates to the broader research landscape.

The Binaural Audio Component: Understanding the Program's Own Disclosure

The 12-minute audio track is a core component of The Money Script program. It incorporates what the program describes as brain entrainment principles — an audio approach framed as supporting the relaxed, focused mental state associated with the program's mindset work.

Before engaging with this component, it's worth understanding how the program itself describes it in its own published Terms of Service. The Terms state that brain entrainment is not an exact science, that the company recommends it not be treated as such, and that the products are provided for entertainment purposes.

This is the program's own language — included here because it's relevant to forming accurate expectations. It means the audio component is positioned as a supportive experience within the program's broader framework, not as a clinically validated tool. Readers drawn to the program specifically for the binaural audio component should read the Terms of Service disclosure in full before purchasing.

Understanding This Category of Financial Mindset Programs

Faith-based financial mindset programs occupy a specific space in the personal development landscape. The following framework is designed to help you think through whether this category — and The Money Script in particular — fits what you're actually looking for right now.

The program may be worth exploring further if:

Faith is already a lens you use for personal growth. The program is built from the ground up on biblical principles, prayer, and God-centered framing. If that's a natural language for how you approach personal challenges, this program speaks that language throughout — it's the structure, not just a section.

You've tried practical financial tools and felt something was still missing. Budgets, apps, and strategies address the behavior layer. The Money Script is specifically structured for the belief layer underneath those behaviors. If you've found yourself knowing what to do financially but struggling to follow through consistently, the program's framework is oriented toward that gap.

A one-time digital purchase fits what you're looking for. The program is structured as a single $39 purchase with no recurring billing. If you're exploring this space and don't want a subscription commitment, that's a low barrier to entry.

You're looking for a mindset complement, not a standalone financial solution. The program is designed as a belief-layer companion to broader financial approaches — not a replacement for financial planning or professional advice.

This program may not be the right fit if:

You need specific, personalized financial guidance. The Money Script does not provide individualized financial advice. Tax strategy, debt management, and investment planning all require a qualified financial professional.

Independent verification of program outcomes matters to your decision. No published independent study evaluates The Money Script as a finished program for measurable outcomes. That gap is worth factoring into your decision.

Secular personal development content is a better match for you. Prayer, biblical language, and God-centered framing are not peripheral to this program — they are the frame itself. If that orientation doesn't resonate, the program's structure won't feel like a natural fit.

Before making a decision, a few questions worth sitting with:

Does a faith-based framework feel natural for how you approach personal growth? Are you looking for the belief layer, or are you primarily seeking practical financial strategies? Have you read the program's full Terms of Service — including the entertainment disclosure on the audio and the testimonial limitations? Are you clear on the current refund terms before you complete checkout?

Pricing and Purchase Structure

The Money Script is structured as a one-time digital purchase priced at $39, as listed on the official product page at the time of this publication. No subscription or automatic rebilling is associated with the purchase. The program is delivered digitally via email upon purchase completion, with no shipping involved.

Pricing and promotional terms are subject to change. Verify current pricing directly on the official website before completing your purchase.

View the current The Money Script offer (official The Money Script page)

Refund Policy and 60-Day Guarantee

The Money Script includes a 60-day, 100% money-back guarantee as described in the program's published Terms of Service and FAQ. Requests submitted within 60 days of purchase are eligible for a full refund per the published policy. Requests submitted after 60 days fall outside the policy window.

The Terms also note that active subscriptions can be cancelled through YourSpiritualSupport.com or by contacting the support team directly. Readers should review the complete guarantee terms on the official website before purchasing and hold on to all order confirmation details.

Understanding the Program's Testimonial Disclosures

The Money Script's official website includes testimonials from individuals describing their personal experiences with the program. The program's own Terms of Service include disclosures that provide important context for reading that content accurately.

The Terms of Service state that testimonials represent exceptional results, are not intended to suggest everyone will experience the same outcomes, may use pen names to protect privacy, and that visual or audio portrayals may be re-enactments by actors or voice actors. These are the program's own published disclosures. They establish that testimonial content reflects exceptional individual experiences and that dramatized portrayals may be used — context worth keeping in mind when reading that section of the website.

The program's product page also includes a disclaimer noting that testimonials "reflect results shared by users" and "do not guarantee that anyone will achieve the same results." Reading those disclosures alongside the testimonial content gives you the full picture the program itself provides.

What to Confirm Before Ordering

Verify current pricing directly on the official website. The $39 price listed here reflects what was published at time of writing. Promotional terms can change — confirm the current price at checkout before completing your order.

Read the Terms of Service before purchasing. The Terms include the entertainment categorization for the audio component and the testimonial disclosure regarding exceptional results and dramatized portrayals. Both are worth reading before deciding.

Confirm refund terms independently. The 60-day money-back guarantee is described in the program's published Terms. Review the current terms, conditions, and process directly on the official website before purchasing.

Be clear on what this program is and what it is not. The Money Script is a faith-based mindset program — not a financial advisory service, an investment product, or a practical financial planning tool. Its scope is the belief and spiritual layer.

Consult a financial professional for specific financial guidance. For questions about debt, investing, tax strategy, or any specific financial decisions, a qualified financial advisor is the right resource.

Frequently Asked Questions About The Money Script

What is The Money Script?

The Money Script is a faith-based digital mindset program published by Binaural Technologies LLC. It is structured around five digital components — a foundational book, a guided audio track, a faith-based prayer collection, a biblical insights guide, and a habits guide — all organized around reshaping internal money beliefs through spiritual and mindset-focused practices.

What is the Money Wave?

"Money Wave" is a term that appears within The Money Script's conceptual framing and marketing. It describes the alignment state the program is structured to support — where belief, spiritual practice, and financial habit are oriented in the same direction. It is a concept within the program's framework, not a separate competing product.

Is The Money Script the same as the Money Wave book?

The Money Wave framing is part of The Money Script program by Binaural Technologies LLC. Based on publicly available program materials, they are the same offering. Verify the current program structure at themoneyscriptoriginal.com.

How is the program delivered?

The Money Script is delivered digitally via email immediately after purchase. No physical shipping is involved. All five components are digital files accessible from the confirmation email.

What does the audio track do?

The 12-minute audio track is built around brain entrainment principles and designed to support the relaxed, focused state the program associates with its mindset framework. The program's own Terms of Service describe brain entrainment as not an exact science and categorize the product for entertainment purposes.

Is there a money-back guarantee?

The program includes a 60-day, 100% money-back guarantee as described in the published Terms of Service. Review the current terms directly on the official website before purchasing.

Is this a subscription?

The Money Script is structured as a one-time $39 purchase with no automatic subscription or recurring billing, as described in the program's published materials.

Does the program provide financial advice?

No. The program's own Terms of Service state it is provided for entertainment purposes and is not intended as a substitute for professional financial advice. For specific financial guidance, consult a qualified financial professional.

Who publishes The Money Script?

Binaural Technologies LLC publishes The Money Script. Payments are processed by ClickBank (Click Sales Inc.), the authorized retailer. ClickBank's role as retailer does not constitute an endorsement of any claims made about the product.

How do I reach support?

Customer support for The Money Script is available through the following channels published on the official website:

Email: info@binauraltechnologies.com

Phone (US): +1 800-390-6035

Phone (International): +1 208-345-4245

Order Support (ClickBank): https://www.clkbank.com/

Summary

The Money Script is a faith-based digital mindset program from Binaural Technologies LLC. It is structured around five digital components and built on a framework that positions internal belief systems and spiritual practice as foundational to how financial habits and decisions are shaped. The program is priced as a one-time $39 purchase, delivered digitally with no shipping, and backed by a 60-day money-back guarantee as described in its published Terms of Service.

The program's own Terms of Service include three disclosures worth reading before purchasing: the audio component is categorized as entertainment and described as not an exact science; testimonials represent exceptional results and may use dramatized portrayals; and the program is not a substitute for professional financial advice. No published independent study evaluates The Money Script as a finished program for specific measurable outcomes.

Additional context on The Money Script as a financial abundance mindset program is available in previously published reporting on the program's positioning and faith-based framework.

Those who have reviewed the information above and want to explore current program details, pricing, and terms directly can do so here:

View the current The Money Script offer (official The Money Script page)

Contact Information

Company: Binaural Technologies LLC

Product Website: https://themoneyscriptoriginal.com/

Email: info@binauraltechnologies.com

Phone (US): +1 800-390-6035

Phone (International): +1 208-345-4245

Payment Processor / Order Support: Click Sales Inc. (ClickBank), 1444 S. Entertainment Ave., Suite 410, Boise, ID 83709 | https://www.clkbank.com/

Disclaimers

Content and Informational Disclaimer: The sections below describe how The Money Script is presented, including its components, conceptual framework, pricing, and published terms. Nothing in this publication constitutes financial, legal, personal development, or professional advice of any kind. All program details, pricing, and policy terms reflect information published on the official product website and Terms of Service at the time of writing. Readers are encouraged to verify all details directly with Binaural Technologies LLC and to consult a qualified financial professional before making any financial decisions.

Financial and Results Disclaimer: The Money Script is a personal development and mindset program. It does not provide personalized investment, tax, debt management, or financial planning guidance. Results described in the program's marketing materials represent exceptional individual experiences, as disclosed in the program's own Terms of Service. Individual experiences will vary based on personal beliefs, effort, consistency of engagement, existing financial habits, and circumstances unique to each person. No specific financial outcome is guaranteed.

Entertainment Notice: Per the program's own published Terms of Service, the audio component relies on brain entrainment principles that Binaural Technologies LLC describes as not an exact science and categorizes under entertainment purposes. Readers should review the complete Terms of Service at themoneyscriptoriginal.com/TOS/FAQ.html before purchasing.

FTC Affiliate Disclosure: This article contains affiliate links. If a product is purchased through these links, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to the buyer. Click Sales Inc. (ClickBank) serves as the authorized payment processor for this product. ClickBank's role as retailer does not constitute an endorsement, approval, or review of this product or any claim, statement, or opinion used in its promotion. The publisher of this article is not responsible for changes to the program after publication or for individual outcomes.

Pricing Disclaimer: All pricing, promotional offers, and guarantee terms referenced in this publication are based on information published on the official product website at the time of writing (April 2026) and may change without notice. Always verify current pricing and terms on the official website before completing any purchase.

Testimonial Disclosure: Per the program's own Terms of Service, testimonials and examples featured on the product website represent exceptional results, do not reflect the experience of a typical purchaser, and may use pen names or dramatized actor portrayals to protect consumer privacy. Individual experiences described in testimonials should not be interpreted as guarantees of similar outcomes.