Canada’s ChariTree Foundation marks 20 years on Earth Day with Global Call for Children’s Climate Education and tree planting initiative

VANCOUVER, B.C., April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The ChariTree Foundation is marking its 20th anniversary on Earth Day with a new initiative supporting children’s climate education and tree planting in Malawi.

“Despite the urgency, climate change is being overshadowed, and far more must be done to protect children,” said Andrea Koehle Jones, founder of The ChariTree Foundation. “Rather than celebrating, we are directing resources to where they’re needed most—supporting children and communities on the front lines of the climate crisis.”

The ChariTree Foundation is marking its 20th anniversary with a $20,000 Earth Day donation to support children’s environmental education and tree-planting initiatives in Malawi, where children face escalating climate impacts.

Malawi, one of the world’s poorest countries, faces increasing heatwaves, droughts, and severe flooding, contributing to food insecurity, malnutrition and water scarcity.

Growing Opportunities for Children and Youth

In partnership with Compact Resource Foundation, the initiative will deliver a hands-on environmental education program that engages children in tree planting and climate learning. The program aims to equip young people with practical knowledge while strengthening community resilience.

“This support will significantly advance our tree-planting initiatives and allow us to establish a dedicated children’s environmental education program across the four villages where we work,” said Kevin Jones, president of Compact Resource Foundation.

The initiative builds on existing local efforts, including tree nurseries, seed banks, permaculture training and solar-powered water systems. Fruit-bearing trees such as mango and lychee will also support food security.

From One Tree to a Global Movement

Founded on Earth Day in 2006, The ChariTree Foundation began with a simple act: two young children planting a Sitka mountain-ash on Bowen Island. It has since grown into an initiative connecting thousands of children to nature through tree planting and outdoor learning programs in Canada and internationally.

While the scale of climate change can seem daunting, the organization emphasizes the impact of individual actions. Its grassroots approach focuses on environmental education, tree planting and supporting outdoor classrooms to help children build leadership skills, resilience, creativity and a connection to nature.

With billions of children already affected by climate change (UNICEF), the foundation is calling for increased investment in environmental education to equip young people with the tools to understand, adapt and take action.

“Planting a tree is an act of hope for the future, and children need that hope now more than ever,” said Koehle Jones.

“There is something magical about planting a tree. It fosters hope and empowerment for a greener future, and kids love being part of it,” said Jacob Rodenburg, executive director of Camp Kawartha and an environmental education instructor at Trent University.

About The ChariTree Foundation

The ChariTree Foundation is a Canadian-registered charity and a United Nations Climate Observer organization based in Vancouver, supporting local, national and international environmental education initiatives that connect children to nature through tree-planting and outdoor learning programs.

Media Contact

Andrea Koehle Jones

info@charitree-foundation.org

www.charitree-foundation.org

High-resolution photos and video are available upon request, in Media Kit or on The ChariTree Foundation news story.

Tiktok Video: https://www.tiktok.com/@akjones_writes/video/7631333994264628500?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=7620557812469745160

About the ChariTree Foundation

The ChariTree Foundation is a Canadian nonprofit organization dedicated to children’s environmental education, tree planting, and nature-based learning initiatives in Canada and abroad.

About Andrea Koehle Jones

Andrea Koehle Jones is an environmental education advocate, children’s author and founder of the ChariTree Foundation. She has worked across print, digital and television media, including CBC and CBC Kids, and has contributed to environmental initiatives including the protection of the Great Bear Rainforest.

She serves as a mentor with Nature Canada and as an advisor to the UNICEF Leading Minds Fellowship on Climate Education.

“I want to give children opportunities to fall in love with nature because you protect what you love,” said Koehle Jones, author of The Wish Trees: How Planting Trees Can Help Make the World a Better Place, and the forthcoming Don’t Let Ned Plant a Tree There! (May 2026).

Planting Hope: A girl takes part in tree planting for climate education

Photo: Andrea Koehle Jones / The ChariTree Foundation

20 Years of Planting Hope

Photos: The ChariTree Foundation

A video accompanying this announcement is available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4e94ea64-fbba-4b42-989a-ea6e2d959e0a

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/038273d9-d85b-4dbd-8802-303238390606

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6cb028cc-debd-4ef9-9616-0f1758a0ba37