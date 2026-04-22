Team Elles and Jelenew Partner to Drive Women’s Cycling Community in Loire Atlantique

LOIRE ATLANTIQUE, FRANCE – On March 28, 2026, French developmental cycling team Team Elles and high-performance cycling apparel JELENEW successfully hosted a Rando Ride in the Loire Atlantique region. Held during the French Cup race weekend, the event drew nearly 200 female cyclists, ranging from amateur enthusiasts to seasoned riders, to promote inclusivity and growth within the sport.

Community-Driven Engagement

The Rando Ride served as a strategic touchpoint for JELENEW to connect with its core audience. By providing high-performance cycling gear and branded kits for the event, JELENEW reinforced its commitment to supporting female athletes through high-performance gear. The collaboration emphasized the brand's focus on blending technical engineering with the evolving lifestyle of the modern peloton.

Developing the Next Generation

Founded in 2019, Team Elles has established itself as a premier developmental platform in France. Following a successful 2024 season—securing top individual and team amateur rankings—the team continues to focus on lowering barriers for women and youth in cycling.

"This partnership with Team Elles allows us to support the sport at its roots," stated the JELENEW Brand Team. "Seeing a diverse group of women take to the roads together is exactly why we focus on technical apparel tailored specifically for the female form."



Team Elles and JELENEW remain committed to future initiatives that foster a more inclusive and empowered global women’s cycling community.