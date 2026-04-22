Woodward Partners with Lufthansa Technik as an Elite-Level Licensed Repair Service Facility for CFM LEAP Engine Controls

FORT COLLINS, Colo., April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWD) and Lufthansa Technik have entered an Elite Licensed Repair Service Facility Agreement (LRSF), reinforcing their long-standing cooperation for support of Woodward components on the CFM International LEAP-1A and LEAP-1B* engines. As part of Woodward’s newly established two-tier global support network, Lufthansa Technik is the first network partner authorized to provide the complete range of repair and overhaul services on Woodward fuel controls, valves, and actuators on the CFM LEAP engines.

For operators of Airbus A320neo and Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, this agreement will translate into enhanced service resilience and greater planning certainty. Lufthansa Technik, as a CFM Premier MRO provider, already supports a significant number of CFM LEAP engine-powered aircraft. The Elite partnership further strengthens Lufthansa Technik’s ability to deliver integrated, OEM-aligned repair and overhaul services for Woodward fuel controls, actuators, and valves – the critical system that drives engine performance and reliability – as CFM LEAP fleets continue to grow.

As part of the collaboration, Lufthansa Technik will invest in advanced tooling and test equipment to enable full Elite-level capabilities for Woodward components. This investment reflects the company’s long-term commitment to the CFM LEAP platform and its determination to deliver OEM-compliant, high-quality repair solutions for CFM LEAP-1A and LEAP-1B engine operators worldwide.

“The partnership with Lufthansa Technik is an important step forward in our collaboration and for delivering excellent service to customers,” said John DiSilvestro, Senior Vice President of Sales, Marketing, and Service at Woodward. “Lufthansa Technik is a proven leader in engine and component maintenance and a trusted partner. Together, we are strengthening global support for the growing CFM LEAP engine fleet.”

“For our customers, this partnership agreement translates into tangible operational benefits: OEM-supported repair capabilities, close technical alignment, and continuity provide the reliability that airlines need when operating highly efficient and complex next-generation engines,” said Berit Plewinsky, Vice President Commercial Aircraft Component Services at Lufthansa Technik. “This milestone strengthens our ability to support LEAP fleets sustainably throughout their lifecycle.”

“This collaboration reflects a high level of mutual trust and long-term commitment between Woodward and Lufthansa Technik,” said Henning Linnekogel, Senior Director OEM Partner Management at Lufthansa Technik. “By joining Woodward’s ELITE network as the first independent MRO, we are deepening our collaboration and setting new standards in CFM LEAP component support.”

“This agreement is about delivering more value to customers,” said Jacob Roush, Vice President of Sales at Woodward. “Airlines need highly reliable solutions that keep aircraft flying efficiently and downtime to a minimum. Partnering with Lufthansa Technik at the Elite level allows us to expand access to OEM-aligned services for Woodward fuel controls, actuators, and valves across the global CFM LEAP fleet.”



From left to right: Henning Linnekogel, Senior Director OEM Partner Management at Lufthansa Technik, Berit Plewinsky, Vice President Commercial Aircraft Component Services at Lufthansa Technik, and John DiSilvestro, Vice President Sales, Marketing and Services at Woodward

About Woodward

Woodward is the global leader in the design, manufacture, and service of energy conversion and control solutions for the aerospace and industrial equipment markets. Our purpose is to design and deliver energy control solutions our partners count on to power a clean future. Our innovative fluid, combustion, electrical, propulsion, and motion control systems perform in some of the world’s harshest environments. Woodward is a global company headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, USA. Visit our website at www.woodward.com.

About Woodward’s Licensed Repair Services Facility Program (LRSF)

Woodward’s LRSF program provides Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) stations with licenses and technology packages to perform MRO services on Woodward engine components and systems on CFM LEAP engines.

The program features two distinct tiers: Elite and Authorized, each offering unique benefits. MRO service providers can choose the tier that best suits their needs.

Key features include:

Direct access to the CMM from Woodward as required

Access to technical assistance

Technology Package that includes tooling, training, and know-how



About Lufthansa Technik

The Lufthansa Technik Group is one of the leading providers of technical aircraft services in the world. Certified internationally as a maintenance, production, and design organization, the company employs more than 23,000 people in dozens of locations around the globe. Lufthansa Technik offers the full range of services for commercial, VIP, and special-mission aircraft. The portfolio includes maintenance, repair, overhaul, and modification of airframes, engines, components, and landing gears, as well as the manufacture of innovative cabin products and digital fleet support.

* LEAP engines are a product of CFM International, a 50/50 joint company between GE Aerospace and Safran Aircraft Engines.

Media Contacts:

Theja Treppke

Lufthansa Technik

+49 40 5070 65442

theja.treppke@lht.dlh.de



Jennifer Regina

Woodward Communications

+1 970 559 8840

jennifer.regina@woodward.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2972f3d0-8a57-4d27-b690-c720ceb55318