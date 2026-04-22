Love Luxury Marks Dual Anniversary Milestone as London Store Turns Five and Dubai Boutique Completes Its First Year





LONDON, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Love Luxury, one of the United Kingdom's most established Hermès handbag specialists, is announcing two concurrent milestones in April 2026. The brand's London boutique, located on Beauchamp Place in Knightsbridge, is marking five years of operation this month, while the company's Dubai boutique completes its first full year in the Gulf luxury market. Together, the milestones mark a measurable progression from a single London operation to a multi-market presence serving buyers across the United Kingdom, the Middle East, and internationally.

Founded by Adam and Emily Abraham, Love Luxury built its reputation over fifteen years of experience in the pre-loved luxury goods sector before opening its London flagship in April 2021. The business specialises exclusively in authenticated pre-loved Hermès handbags, with Birkin and Kelly models forming the core of its inventory across the full range of leathers, hardware specifications, and sizes. That specialist positioning, combined with a rigorous in-house authentication process covering construction quality, hardware specification, and provenance documentation, has made the brand a consistent destination for buyers seeking verified Hermès bags in both boutique and remote purchasing formats.

The London boutique's fifth anniversary arrives during a period of sustained structural demand for luxury goods across the United Kingdom.

According to IMARC Group, the UK luxury goods market reached USD 9.5 billion in 2024 and is forecast to reach USD 14.4 billion by 2033, growing at a compound annual rate of 4.5%. Within that broader market, authenticated Hermès bags represent one of the most consistently active categories, driven by the constrained availability of Birkin and Kelly models through official Hermès retail channels and the sustained secondary-market demand that constraint creates.

The commercial strength of the Hermès brand itself continues to reinforce activity in the pre-loved segment. Hermès posted a 9% year-on-year revenue increase in Q2 2025, with its leather goods division recording a 12% rise in the same period, driven by strong buyer demand for the Birkin and Kelly. That performance in the primary market sustains buyer interest in the secondary market, as those seeking authenticated Hermès bags in the UK pursue specialist resellers with verified stock and established client records.

Love Luxury operates a global shipping programme alongside its boutique locations, enabling buyers who cannot attend in person to access authenticated inventory remotely. The brand holds a 4.9-star Google rating across hundreds of verified transactions and has built a combined social media following of 4.9 million on TikTok and 1.2 million on Instagram. That digital presence, developed through content covering authentication processes and sourcing standards, provides buyers transacting at a distance with sustained visibility into the brand's operational approach.

The Dubai boutique, which opened in April 2025, extended Love Luxury's services to Gulf-based buyers for whom sourcing authenticated Hermès bags in the UAE had previously required reliance on international shipping or less specialised local operators. The boutique runs under the same authentication criteria as the London flagship, providing the same standard of pre-loved Hermès expertise to a buyer community with well-documented appetite for quality and provenance.

"Five years in London and one year in Dubai represent two chapters of the same commitment," says Adam, Founder of Love Luxury. "We set out to be the most trusted name in authenticated Hermès resale, and every transaction, every returning client, and every review we have received is a measure of how far that effort has taken us. The focus from here is on extending that standard to more markets and more buyers who deserve direct access to these pieces."

Buyers and sellers of pre-loved Hermès handbags in the UK, UAE, and internationally can browse Love Luxury's current Birkin and Kelly inventory and make direct enquiries through the brand's London and Dubai boutiques or via the website.

Visit Love Luxury to browse the current collection of authenticated pre-loved Hermès bags available in London and Dubai.

About Love Luxury

Love Luxury is a United Kingdom-based specialist in Hermès handbags, founded by Adam and Emily Abraham. Operating boutiques in Knightsbridge, London and Dubai, the brand sources, authenticates, and sells Birkin and Kelly bags to buyers worldwide. Love Luxury holds a 4.9-star Google rating and maintains a combined social media following of over six million across TikTok and Instagram. Global shipping is available.

Contact:

Iram Yasin, Business Manager

Love Luxury

iram@loveluxury.co.uk

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cb84715a-5769-4d2c-8f98-5ced8b30166e