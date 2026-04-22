Leading Hermès Reseller Love Luxury Announces Two Major Milestones Spanning London and Dubai in April 2026

LONDON, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Love Luxury, a specialist retailer of authenticated pre-loved Hermès handbags, has announced two concurrent milestones taking place in April 2026. The brand's London boutique, situated on Beauchamps Place in Knightsbridge, is marking five years of operation, while its Dubai boutique completes its inaugural year in the UAE. The announcements place Love Luxury among a small number of Hermès resale specialists to have established authenticated boutique operations simultaneously across the United Kingdom and the Gulf.

Founded by Adam and Emily Abraham, Love Luxury has accumulated more than fifteen years of experience in the pre-loved luxury goods sector. The business focuses exclusively on authenticated pre-loved Hermès handbags, sourcing Birkin and Kelly models from private collectors and estates across Europe and making them available to buyers in the UK, the UAE, and internationally through its boutiques and global shipping programme. Each piece is assessed by a specialist team against Hermès-specific construction standards before being offered for purchase or consignment.

The Middle East presents one of the most active luxury spending environments globally at the current time. The personal luxury market in the region, valued at €15 billion in 2023, is forecast by Boston Consulting Group in collaboration with Altagamma to nearly double to between €30 and €35 billion by 2030, with Dubai and the UAE positioned as primary drivers of that trajectory. That commercial environment created a clear case for Love Luxury's entry into the Gulf, where high-net-worth buyers bring the same acquisition rigour to pre-loved Hermès purchases as to primary retail, and where demand for authenticated Birkin and Kelly bags through a credentialed boutique-level operator had been growing ahead of available supply.

The London boutique's five-year milestone represents an accumulation of client trust built across hundreds of verified transactions, a 4.9-star Google rating, and a social media presence of 4.9 million followers on TikTok and 1.2 million on Instagram. That digital reach, developed through content that provides buyers with direct transparency into the brand's authentication and sourcing processes, has driven consistent international demand from buyers in Europe, West Africa, and the Gulf who transact without attending either boutique location in person. The global shipping programme was built to serve that buyer base with the same documentation and expertise applied to in-store purchases.

Love Luxury accepts both purchase and consignment enquiries for pre-loved Hermès bags across its London and Dubai locations. The brand's sourcing relationships across Europe, combined with its global shipping capability, make it one of a small number of operators offering boutique-level authenticated Hermès resale at true international scale.

"Two milestones in one month is a moment to recognise what fifteen years of building something the right way actually produces," says Adam, Founder of Love Luxury. "London gave us the foundation. Dubai gave us confirmation that the standard we built travels. The work from here is on reaching every buyer, wherever they are in the world, who is looking for a name they can genuinely trust when it comes to Hermès."

Buyers and sellers of authenticated pre-loved Hermès bags in the United Kingdom, the UAE, and internationally can access Love Luxury's current inventory and make direct enquiries through the brand's website and boutique locations.

Visit Love Luxury to learn more about authenticated Hermès Birkin and Kelly bags available in London and Dubai.

About Love Luxury

Love Luxury is a United Kingdom-based specialist in pre-loved Hermès handbags, with boutiques in Knightsbridge, London and Dubai. Founded by Adam and Emily Abraham, the brand sources, authenticates, and sells Birkin and Kelly bags to buyers worldwide. Love Luxury holds a 4.9-star Google rating and maintains a combined social media following of over six million across TikTok and Instagram. Global shipping is available.

Contact:

Iram Yasin, Business Manager

Love Luxury

iram@loveluxury.co.uk

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f7472102-2bf4-4f5e-bc15-a99a01bc73c6