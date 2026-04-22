NAB Honors Rob Lowe and John Tesh With Hall of Fame Induction

Las Vegas, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) today inducted two legendary figures into the NAB Hall of Fame, honoring their enduring impact on the industry.

This year’s ceremony recognized Rob Lowe for his storied and ongoing excellence in television and John Tesh for his monumental contributions to radio. The inductions took place at the NAB Hall of Fame Awards Dinner on Tuesday, April 21, as part of the 2026 NAB Show.

The prestigious honor recognizes individuals and programs that have earned a lasting place in broadcasting history through excellence, innovation and influence. The inductions are part of NAB’s longstanding tradition of recognizing the most impactful voices and visionaries across radio and television.

“Rob Lowe and John Tesh represent the very best of broadcasting — creative pioneers whose work has informed, entertained and inspired audiences for decades,” said NAB President and CEO Curtis LeGeyt. “Their contributions have shaped the industry in profound and lasting ways, and we are proud to welcome them into the NAB Hall of Fame.”

Television Hall of Fame Inductee: Rob Lowe

With a career spanning more than four decades, Rob Lowe has established himself as one of television and film’s most versatile and enduring talents. From iconic roles in “The West Wing” and “Parks and Recreation” to memorable performances in films such as “St. Elmo’s Fire” and “The Outsiders,” Lowe’s work has left an indelible mark on popular culture.

A two-time Screen Actors Guild Award winner with multiple Emmy and Golden Globe nominations, Lowe continues to shape the television landscape. Most recently, he starred in and produced FOX’s hit series “9-1-1: Lone Star,” one of the highest-rated shows on television, and hosts the No. 1 game show, FOX’s “The Floor,” which continues to expand with recent renewals for seasons six and seven.

Lowe also connects with audiences through his highly acclaimed podcast, “Literally! With Rob Lowe,” featuring candid conversations with leading figures across entertainment, business and sports, including Magic Johnson, Oprah Winfrey, Chris Pratt and Jennifer Aniston. His creative range extends further with projects including Netflix’s original comedy “Unstable,” roles in upcoming movies such as Bleecker Street’s horror film “The Third Parent” and an untitled romantic comedy alongside Cameron Diaz.

“Rob Lowe’s career is a masterclass in evolution and longevity in television,” said LeGeyt. “From defining roles in some of the most beloved series in TV history to his continued success as a producer and host, he has remained a dynamic force in the industry, consistently connecting with audiences across generations and platforms.”

An accomplished author, Lowe’s memoirs “Stories I Only Tell My Friends” and “Love Life” are both New York Times bestsellers, further showcasing his storytelling impact beyond the screen.

Radio Hall of Fame Inductee: John Tesh

John Tesh’s remarkable career is a testament to perseverance, reinvention and creative excellence. From humble beginnings, Tesh launched a career that would see him achieve great heights in television journalism, the music industry and radio syndication.

In television, Tesh served as an award-winning CBS News correspondent covering global sporting events such as the Olympic Games, Tour de France and Wimbledon. He then became a household name as co-host of “Entertainment Tonight,” where he spent a decade before taking a bold leap to fuel his music aspirations.

Tesh’s first PBS music special, “John Tesh: Live at Red Rocks,” became one of the most successful in public television history, propelling a full-time music career that today includes six Emmy Awards, four gold albums, more than 8 million records sold, sold-out concert tours and an induction into the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame.

As a composer, Tesh created what many have hailed as “the greatest sports theme in television history,” “Roundball Rock.” The song was the theme for the “NBA on NBC” from 1990–2002 and was played an estimated 12,000 times during that run. In October 2025, the song marked its triumphant return to NBC.

In 1999, Tesh reinvented himself yet again, launching a radio show alongside his wife Connie Sellecca and son and co-host Gib Gerard. The concept was unique: a five-hour-long daily program featuring a combination of expert advice and personal development content on the subjects that are important to listeners and their families– all surrounded by listeners’ favorite music.

“The John Tesh Radio Show: Intelligence for Your Life” has grown into an internationally syndicated powerhouse, airing daily in all time slots and on multiple radio formats including Adult Contemporary, Hot AC, Classic Hits, Urban and Oldies. The show, as well as a spin-off, “Intelligence for Your Health with Connie Sellecca,” airs on more than 350 stations and reaches 7.6 million listeners each week.

“John Tesh’s work reflects a unique blend of creativity, risk-taking and reinvention across broadcasting,” said LeGeyt. “From shaping iconic television moments to building one of the most successful syndicated radio programs in the country, his work has consistently pushed boundaries and expanded what’s possible in media.”

View honoree headshots and ceremony photos (to be added).

About NAB

The National Association of Broadcasters is the premier advocacy association for America’s broadcasters. NAB advances radio and television interests in legislative, regulatory and public affairs. Through advocacy, education and innovation, NAB enables broadcasters to best serve their communities, strengthen their businesses and seize new opportunities in the digital age. Learn more at nab.org.

About NAB Show

NAB Show is the premier global event powering the future of broadcast, media and entertainment, April 18–22, 2026 (exhibits April 19–22), in Las Vegas. Produced by the National Association of Broadcasters, it convenes creators, technologists, exhibitors and decision-makers exploring breakthroughs in AI, the creator economy, sports, streaming and cloud. With curated destinations, immersive education and unmatched networking, NAB Show delivers both discovery and deal-making, attracting buyers with real influence. From its century-long legacy to today’s multi-platform world, NAB Show remains the catalyst for innovation. Learn more at NABShow.com.

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