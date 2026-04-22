Love Luxury Celebrates Five Years of Authenticated Hermès Resale in London and One Year of Its Dubai Boutique





LONDON, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Love Luxury, the United Kingdom's specialist in pre-loved Hermès handbags, is marking two milestones in April 2026. The brand's London boutique on Beauchamp Place in Knightsbridge celebrates its fifth anniversary this month, while the Dubai location, which opened in April 2025, closes out its first full year of operation. The announcements arrive as the global luxury resale sector records accelerating commercial activity, with buyer demand for pre-loved Hermès bags among the most consistent drivers of that movement.

Founded by Adam and Emily Abraham, Love Luxury draws on more than fifteen years of combined experience in the pre-loved luxury goods sector. The business specialises exclusively in authenticated pre-loved Hermès bags, with Birkin and Kelly models across the full range of specifications and leathers forming its primary inventory. By sourcing directly from private collectors and estates across Europe, authenticating each piece against the construction markers specific to genuine Hermès production, and shipping globally, the brand has made pre-loved Hermès accessible to buyers in markets where boutique acquisition remains constrained by Hermès's invitation-based purchasing system.

The global luxury resale market is projected to surpass $50 billion by 2030, driven by a buyer base that increasingly views pre-loved luxury as both a consumption and a financial decision. Hermès Birkin and Kelly bags are among the most actively tracked assets within that broader trend. Their combination of scarcity, artisanal construction, and a documented history of secondary market price appreciation makes them a primary target for buyers entering the pre-loved Hermès market with long-term holding strategies in mind.

The financial case for pre-loved Birkin and Kelly bags has continued to strengthen through 2025. Resale records for rare colourways, exotic leather specifications, and limited configurations have been set consecutively, with collectors extending holding periods and applying increasingly strategic thinking to acquisition. The ongoing dynamic of buyer demand outpacing available supply through official Hermès channels sustains the premium that specialist resellers with genuine, authenticated stock can command. For first-time buyers entering the market, access to a reseller with verified provenance and a consistent inventory of genuine pieces addresses both the sourcing challenge and the authentication risk simultaneously.

Love Luxury's authentication process forms the commercial foundation on which client relationships are built. Every incoming piece is assessed against Hermès-specific criteria covering the hand-stitching characteristics of genuine atelier construction, hardware weight and finish, interior detailing, and supporting documentation. The 4.9-star Google rating the brand has maintained across hundreds of individual client transactions provides a publicly accessible record of that process, and a social media following of 4.9 million on TikTok and 1.2 million on Instagram, developed through content that documents sourcing and authentication work in real time, extends that transparency to buyers who transact entirely remotely.

The Dubai boutique serves a buyer community for whom authenticated Hermès bags in the UAE had previously required sourcing from international markets. Running under the same authentication standards as the London flagship, the Dubai location provides Gulf-based buyers with direct access to the same inventory quality and team expertise available in Knightsbridge, removing the logistical friction that had made boutique-level authenticated Hermès resale difficult to access locally.

“The investment case for authenticated pre-loved Hermès has never been stronger,” says Adam, Founder of Love Luxury. “Five years in London and one year in Dubai tell the same story from two different cities. Buyers want access, they want authentication they can verify, and they want a relationship with someone who genuinely understands this market. Building that is what the last five years have been about, and the next phase is about extending it further.”

Buyers and sellers of pre-loved Hermès bags in London, Dubai, and internationally can access Love Luxury's current inventory and make direct enquiries through the brand's website and boutique locations.

Visit Love Luxury to learn more about buying and selling pre-loved Hermès Birkin and Kelly bags.

About Love Luxury

Love Luxury is a specialist in pre-loved Hermès handbags with boutiques in Knightsbridge, London and Dubai. Founded by Adam and Emily Abraham, the brand sources, authenticates, and sells Birkin and Kelly bags to buyers worldwide. Love Luxury holds a 4.9-star Google rating and maintains a combined social media following of over six million. Global shipping is available.

Contact:

Iram Yasin, Business Manager

Love Luxury

iram@loveluxury.co.uk

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/921946ef-7985-4058-9c9f-612654d6c26f