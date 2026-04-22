SUSE and Industry Leaders Deliver Secure Agentic AI for Infrastructure Management

PRAGUE, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SUSE ®, a global leader of enterprise open source solutions, today announced relationships with global industry players designed to automate data center and cloud management and enable agentic AI operations. Through integrations with premier platforms such as Amazon Quick, Fsas Technologies, n8n and Revenium, and collaborators including Stacklok, SUSE is providing a secure way for AI agents to monitor, troubleshoot and optimize infrastructure across any Linux or Kubernetes distribution.

Providing AI Agents Access to Infrastructure

While enterprises are rapidly adopting agentic AI, these agents can often lack a secure, standardized way to interact with low-level infrastructure like servers and clusters. Without this connection, AI-driven automation remains siloed and risky.

SUSE is helping to solve this by integrating the Model Context Protocol (MCP) across its portfolio. This allows AI agents from platforms like n8n and Revenium to securely talk to SUSE Rancher Prime and SUSE Multi-Linux Manager across various Linux and Kubernetes distributions. For example, AI agents can identify system faults in Kubernetes clusters or Linux servers, correlate with system logs, and submit a pull request PR for a patch, restart a service or apply updates all within a secure, governed environment.

“Customers are under tremendous pressure to drive efficiency through AI. Agentic AI is the path forward, but until now, the industry lacked a way to manage these agents at the infrastructure layer, ” said Rick Spencer, General Manager of Engineering at SUSE. “Leveraging our 30-year history, SUSE is the only partner that allows you to manage any Kubernetes and any Linux distribution, anywhere. We aren’t just proposing a vision, we are giving our community and customers a rock-solid and secure way to win with AI.”

How to Get Started

Existing Customers: Can immediately begin automating infrastructure workflows via MCP-enabled servers within the current SUSE portfolio.

Can immediately begin automating infrastructure workflows via MCP-enabled servers within the current SUSE portfolio. New Customers: Can deploy SUSE Rancher Prime or Multi-Linux Manager or both to serve as the secure foundation for their agentic AI strategy across any data center or public cloud.





"SUSE’s commitment to open standards, such as MCP, makes it easier for us to select the most adequate LLM for each use case,” said Mikel Elorza Peña, IT Architect at Grupo Eroski. “Rather than being locked into one LLM, we can now deploy the most effective tool for any given task. This provides a way to enhance our ecosystem’s connectivity and efficiency. SUSE's approach to implementing agentic AI helps to push how we think about this new frontier."

Availability

Agentic AI capabilities are available today through the SUSE portfolio, including SUSE AI, SUSE Linux, SUSE Rancher Prime and SUSE Multi-Linux Manager.

Supporting Partner Quotes

Fsas Technologies

“The combination of SUSE's Model Context Protocol (MCP) and Fsas Mamoru - our engine for Agentic Management of Infrastructure with autonomous remediation - delivers the integrated, intelligent foundation enterprises need to achieve true autonomous operations. By unifying SUSE's secure, enterprise-grade agentic ecosystem with the precision of our hardware automation, we ensure customers can modernize their infrastructure, operationalize multi-agent systems, and drive large-scale efficiency across the most complex environments today,” said Udo Wuertz, CTO at Fsas Technologies Europe - a Fujitsu company.

n8n

“By leveraging the universal Model Context Protocol (MCP), n8n users can now seamlessly integrate SUSE’s specialized MCP servers, including those for SUSE Rancher Prime, SUSE Multi-Linux Manager, and SUSE Linux Enterprise, directly into their custom AI agent workflows without requiring additional engineering or bespoke integrations. This synergy allows IT teams to design sophisticated, low-code automations that can securely navigate and manage complex Kubernetes fleets and Linux environments,” said Cornelius Suermann, VP of Engineering, n8n.

Revenium

“AI agents make financial decisions faster than any human can trace them. Tracking tokens tells you what you spent on them, not what your agents spent money on. When an Agent spins up a cluster or deploys an app, that's a real cost incurred in milliseconds. Revenium enforces financial guardrails at machine speed, before agent debt hits your books," said John Rowell, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Revenium.

Stacklok

“Enterprises that want to run AI agents in production are building on proven infrastructure they trust, including SUSE Linux and Kubernetes,” said Craig McLuckie, CEO of Stacklok and co-creator of Kubernetes. “At Stacklok we are applying these familiar tools and patterns to help enterprises run the Model Context Protocol and better observe and govern their AI agents. Collaborating with SUSE brings obvious value, and our registry of vetted MCP servers includes SUSE Multi-Linux Manager that enterprises are using to access relevant tools as part of their agentic workflows.”

About SUSE

SUSE is a global leader of enterprise open source software. By transforming community innovations into secure, sovereign and AI-ready solutions, SUSE empowers customers to escape vendor lock-in and regain control of their IT destiny. Through industry-leading Linux, Kubernetes, Edge and AI infrastructure solutions, SUSE delivers the flexibility to innovate everywhere—from the data center to multi-cloud and out to the edge. Only SUSE also manages many Linux and Kubernetes distributions. At SUSE, Choice Happens because we prioritize community, interoperability and relentless innovation. Discover how we power mission-critical resilience at www.suse.com.

Media Contact:

Rachel Romoff

rachel.romoff@suse.com