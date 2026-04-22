Syngenta Deploys Tetra OS to Accelerate Scientific Discovery Through Industrial-Scale Data Automation

BOSTON, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TetraScience, the Scientific Data and AI Company, today announced that Syngenta has selected Tetra OS to power digital automation and data transformation in its Crop Protection R&D organization. This move is set to eliminate the manual, ad-hoc data exchange, and manual transcription that have historically slowed scientific decision-making.

Syngenta will deploy the Tetra Scientific Data Foundry to centralize and harmonize analytical data from a diverse range of analytical (including chromatography and mass spectrometry) and characterization systems. The Foundry will transform instrument raw data into a standardized, AI-ready format. By linking siloed data sources into a single, searchable “scientific memory”, it will enable high-quality data sharing with downstream tools and applications.

Tetra Sciborgs, a team of scientist-engineers who operate at the nexus of science, data, and AI, will be forward-deployed to guide Syngenta through implementation, adoption, and continuous improvement. Sciborgs ensure that architecture becomes culture, translating design into daily practice and embedding best practices across sites.

This collaboration supports Syngenta's ambition to build a flexible, cross-functional data capture automation ecosystem that ensures consistent data quality, accelerates insights, and drives R&D innovation across sites.

"Delivering end-to-end data automation across our R&D organization requires a unified foundation - one that eliminates data silos, connects laboratory assets and systems, and transforms raw scientific data into accessible, actionable insight to drive the future of our science," said Claudio Battilocchio, Digital Automation Lead R&D, Syngenta. "The capabilities provided by TetraScience offer that foundation, enabling us to standardize and harmonize data at scale across our R&D landscape. Such capabilities are fundamental to how we are transforming R&D - accelerating the speed and quality of scientific discovery, addressing productivity for data management, and ultimately strengthening our ability to develop the innovations that help farmers feed a growing world.”

“Science has been trapped in an artisanal past—fragmented data, bespoke integrations, and manual workflows that don't scale," said Patrick Grady, CEO of TetraScience. "Syngenta understands that the future belongs to organizations willing to industrialize their scientific data infrastructure. By deploying our Data Foundry, Syngenta is improving efficiency and building the foundation for a new era of compounding scientific intelligence."

The implementation will include platform hosting, maintenance support, and TetraU training for Syngenta scientists and IT teams to accelerate adoption and build internal expertise. Together, TetraScience and Syngenta intend to create a reusable data and AI foundation that can support future R&D and quality use cases across the organization, accelerating the pace of scientific discovery.

About TetraScience

TetraScience is the Scientific Data and AI Company building Tetra OS, the operating system for scientific intelligence. Tetra OS integrates the Data Foundry, Use Case Factory, Tetra AI, and Sciborgs into a single, AI-native platform. Together, these capabilities turn fragmented scientific data and workflows into governed, reusable, and compounding intelligence across discovery, development, and manufacturing. TetraScience is trusted by leading biopharma organizations and ecosystem partners including NVIDIA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Databricks, Snowflake, Google, and Microsoft. For more information, visit tetrascience.com.

Contact: pr@tetrascience.com