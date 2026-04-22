Bank of Åland Plc: Moody’s Ratings upgrades Bank of Åland’s Baseline Credit Assessment

Bank of Åland Plc

Stock exchange release

April 22, 2026, 9.30 EEST

Moody’s Ratings upgrades Bank of Åland’s Baseline Credit Assessment

Moody’s Ratings (Moody’s) has upgraded Bank of Åland’s Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA to baa1 from baa2. The upgrade reflects Bank of Åland’s stronger and more diversified earnings, stable asset quality supported by a granular loan book, and robust capital buffers above regulatory requirements.

As part of the review, Moody’s also assessed the impact of changes to the creditor hierarchy on expected loss severity, reflecting the introduction of full depositor preference across the European Union under the Crisis Management and Deposit Insurance (CMDI) legislative package adopted in March 2026.

Taking into account both the upgraded BCA and the regulatory developments, Moody’s implemented the following rating actions:

Long- and short-term deposit ratings upgraded to A2 from A3

Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRR) upgraded to A1 from A2

Long-term Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessment upgraded to A1(cr) from A2(cr)

Short-term CRR and CR assessments affirmed

Long- and short-term issuer ratings affirmed

Moody’s revised the outlook on Bank of Åland’s long-term deposit and issuer ratings to Stable from Positive, reflecting the expectation that loss severity for these liabilities will remain broadly unchanged and that the bank’s financial profile will remain stable over the outlook horizon.

For further information, please contact:

Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, Bank of Åland Plc, phone +358 (0)40 512 7505

Link to report:

https://www.moodys.com/research/Moodys-Ratings-takes-action-on-20-banking-groups-in-the-Rating-Action--PR_522229