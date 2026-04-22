VEON’s Banglalink to Bring Starlink Mobile to Customers in Bangladesh

Bangladesh becomes the third market where VEON and Starlink Mobile partner on bringing direct-to-device satellite connectivity to users

Dhaka, Dubai and New York, April 22, 2026 – VEON Ltd. (Nasdaq: VEON), a global digital operator (“VEON” or, together with its subsidiaries, “VEON Group”), announces that its Bangladesh subsidiary Banglalink has signed an agreement with Starlink Mobile to integrate Starlink’s direct-to-device satellite connectivity in remote areas with Banglalink’s terrestrial coverage in Bangladesh. Banglalink plans to launch messaging in 2026, and will then introduce data services as the next phase, pending regulatory approvals.

With the agreement, Bangladesh, one of the world’s most densely populated nations with more than 175 million people, is now positioned to become VEON’s third market to bring satellite-powered connectivity through VEON’s partnership with Starlink Mobile. Launch of the technology will give Banglalink customers access to connectivity via Starlink Mobile satellites using standard 4G LTE smartphones.

This agreement follows the nationwide roll-out at Kyivstar in Ukraine, where more than 5 million unique customers have connected to the network at least once via Starlink Mobile satellites since the launch in November 2025, and the successful testing by Beeline Kazakhstan in December 2025, which marked the first WhatsApp call powered by Starlink’s satellite connectivity in Central Asia. VEON’s framework agreement with Starlink Mobile spans all five VEON markets, which together are home to more than half a billion people.

“This partnership is a powerful demonstration of our motto ‘For You’ – we care for our customers and for the resilience of Bangladesh,” said Johan Buse, CEO of Banglalink. “By enhancing our connectivity with Starlink’s satellite-to-mobile technology, we aim to ensure that Banglalink customers will not be limited by the availability of terrestrial networks. From keeping families and first responders connected during climate emergencies to enabling economic activity in remote areas, we are proving that true care means being there for them, when it matters most.”

“Connectivity is a humanitarian need and a driver of economic growth. By expanding our partnership with Starlink into Bangladesh, we are redefining resilience and opening up new possibilities for our digital ecosystem – now in the third country across the five markets that we proudly serve,” said Kaan Terzioglu, Chief Executive Officer of VEON Group. “From Kyiv to the steppes of Kazakhstan and now to the Bay of Bengal, we are committed to delivering innovative solutions which help ensure that no community is left behind.”

About VEON

VEON is a digital operator that provides connectivity and digital services to over 150 million connectivity and more than 205 million digital users. Operating across five countries that are home to more than 6% of the world’s population, VEON is transforming lives through technology-driven services that empower individuals and drive economic growth. VEON is listed on NASDAQ. For more information, visit: https://www.veon.com.

About Banglalink

Banglalink is one of the leading digital communications service providers in Bangladesh, working to unlock new opportunities for its customers as they navigate the digital world. Driven by the vision of transforming lives through technology, Banglalink also strives to transform into a future-ready service provider capable of catering to the demands of the new digital era. For more information, visit: www.banglalink.net.

About Starlink Mobile

Starlink Mobile is the world’s only and largest constellation with 650 launched satellites in low-Earth orbit that delivers data, voice, video and messaging to devices in remote locations. Connecting millions of customers across six continents, Starlink satellites work with existing LTE phones wherever you can see the sky. Acting like a cell phone tower in space with the most advanced phased array antennas in the world that connect seamlessly across the Starlink network over lasers to any point in the globe, it enables network integration similar to a standard roaming partner. Starlink is the world’s largest 4G coverage provider and partners with Mobile Network Operators all over the world. Learn more here and follow @Starlink on X.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This release contains “forward-looking statements”, within the meaning of the Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to VEON’s and its subsidiaries’ strategic ambitions and their commercial partnerships. There are numerous risks, uncertainties that could cause actual results and performance to differ materially from those expressed by such statements, including risks relating to VEON’s and its subsidiaries’ strategic ambitions and their commercial partnerships, among others discussed in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in VEON’s 2025 Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 16, 2026 and other public filings made by VEON with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this release and VEON disclaims any obligation to update them, except as required by law.

Contact Information

VEON

Hande Asik

Chief Strategy and Communications Officer

pr@veon.com