Licensing Expo 2026 Champions Sustainability, Inclusivity, and Social Good

LAS VEGAS, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Informa Markets’ Licensing Expo, the world’s most influential event for licensing, IP extension, and brand collaborations, (May 19-21, Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV) spotlights sustainability, inclusivity, and social good as key drivers of innovation and growth. This year’s event will feature groundbreaking sessions, impactful brand activations and transformative partnerships that showcase the power of licensing to drive meaningful change.





Sustainability Takes Center Stage

As consumers increasingly prioritize eco-friendly products, sustainability has become a cornerstone of innovation in the licensing industry. Licensing Expo will showcase how brands are leading the charge toward a greener future.

In celebration of Earth Day, Products of Change (POC) and the Global Licensing Group are bringing sustainability to the forefront of Licensing Expo 2026. Visitors to the POC booth (#O235) will discover practical applications of sustainability, with innovative solutions from leading brands such as Disney Consumer Products, Organic Sound, Material Rebellion, Baneco, Movopack, BioFluff, and RDP Creative. These partners will showcase advancements in materials, design, and production that reduce environmental impact.

Leading Voices in Sustainability

Building on the commitment to sustainability, industry leaders will share insights on how licensing can drive progress across the sector. POC will host a session, “Why Sustainability is now Core to Brand Licensing”, featuring industry leaders from Disney Consumer Products, Universal Music Group, and Nobody’s Child, exploring what it takes to accelerate progress across the licensing sector, focusing on current successes, remaining challenges, and the role of collaboration, innovation, and shared approaches in driving industry-wide change. The discussion will focus on future-proofing brands and unlocking new opportunities.

Extending Impact Beyond Expo

The Global Licensing Group is a proud partner of Products of Change (POC), who is launching the POC Partner Maturity Index, a framework designed to drive a more aligned and efficient approach to sustainability data across the licensing ecosystem. This index is a tool for measuring progress, fostering collaboration, and enabling businesses to take actionable steps toward a more sustainable future.

The Global Licensing Group is committed to advancing the industry by championing sustainability and innovation. Supporting initiatives like the POC Partner Maturity Index empowers the licensing community to address critical challenges, embrace meaningful change, and build a more resilient and forward-thinking future. A preview of the index will be shown at the POC stand.

“Sustainability is a fundamental pillar of the licensing industry, and at the Global Licensing Group, we are dedicated to advancing initiatives that promote social good, eco-consciousness, and giving back to our communities,” shares Anna Clarke, Senior Vice President of the Global Licensing Group. “Licensing Expo is proud to serve as a platform for innovation and collaboration, showcasing how our industry can lead the way in creating a more sustainable and socially responsible future."





Products of Change booth with sustainability activations

Key Sessions

One of the marquee sessions of the education agenda, "Leveling the Playing Field: The Next Era of Inclusive Products," will delve into the growing importance of inclusive design in the licensing industry. With over 1.3 billion people worldwide living with disabilities, the global adaptive clothing market size was valued at $17.51 billion in 2025.

This dynamic panel will feature trailblazers from sports, apparel, and advocacy, including Shaquem Griffin, the NFL’s first one-handed player and Shaquill Griffin, Super Bowl champion, Patrick DeCrescenzo, Paralympic snowboarder and founder of clothing brand Volto Santo, as well as Mindy Scheier, Runway of Dreams founder. Together, they will explore how resilience, innovation, and collaboration are shaping the future of inclusive product design. From adaptive sporting goods inspired by young athletes to inclusive apparel collections rooted in authentic storytelling, the discussion will spotlight how strategic partnerships are driving innovation and unlocking new opportunities in this rapidly growing market.





Shaquem Griffin, former professional NFL linebacker

Social Good Initiatives

Licensing Expo 2026 is proud to partner with Delivering Good, a nonprofit organization committed to providing new merchandise to individuals and families facing hardship and disaster. Through this collaboration, unused exhibitor products such as toys, apparel, and books will be collected, donated, and redistributed to local Las Vegas families in need. This initiative reduces waste while supporting community sustainability, highlighting Licensing Expo’s dedication to leveraging licensing for social impact. The 2025 event had 30 volunteers participate and measured 1 ton in donations. Charities supported included Walter Hoving Home, Shine The Light, Children’s Strong Tower, Women’s Resource Center, Hanna’s Closet as well as various families in need.

“At Delivering Good, our mission is simple but powerful: to provide new essentials to people facing hardship and disaster. We believe that access to basic items, like clothing, hygiene products, and household goods, is not just about meeting immediate needs, but about restoring dignity, stability, and hope. Events like Licensing Expo create an important opportunity to connect with brands and partners who want to make a meaningful impact, working together to turn product into purpose and ensure excess inventory reaches the people who need it most.” -Lauren Savage, Director of Marketing and Communications, Delivering Good.

Licensing Expo partners with Women in Toys, Licensing & Entertainment (WiT), the global community advancing women through leadership, inclusion and opportunity, to support its activities throughout the show, including an annual networking breakfast where guests can connect with industry peers and build meaningful relationships. WiT will also host Table Talks in its booth, small group conversations designed to spark insight and real time mentorship. These sessions bring participants together around career and professional topics, offering access to experienced voices across the community and a space to engage in open, interactive discussions.

To support health and wellbeing, Licensing Expo and Licensing International will host the 32nd annual Fun Run through Las Vegas, bringing together industry professionals for a vibrant and energizing event. Participants will have the opportunity to network, enjoy the scenic route, and promote a healthy lifestyle while celebrating the spirit of community and collaboration.

In partnership with Magic Wheelchair, Licensing Expo will unveil a custom, reimagined wheelchair for a deserving child. Magic Wheelchair is a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating incredible, custom wheelchairs that transform mobility into a fun and empowering experience for kids facing disabilities. This special moment will bring joy and excitement to our surprise guest child, who will receive a one-of-a-kind wheelchair designed to inspire confidence and celebrate their unique spirit.

Additional Leaders at Licensing Expo

Hundreds of brands are signed on across every category. To view the exhibitor list, please visit www.licensingexpo.com.

Registered Retail Presence

Retailers already signed up for Licensing Expo include Abercrombie & Fitch, Barnes & Noble, Coach, CONVERSE INC, Gap Inc., H&M, Hot Topic, Inditex S.A., Target Corporation, The Home Depot, TJX Companies, Urban Outfitters, Walmart and Wild Cosmetics/Unilever, among hundreds of others.

Join Us in Las Vegas

Licensing Expo 2026 offers a unique opportunity to connect with industry leaders, discover groundbreaking trends and gain actionable insights that transform brand extension, while striving to build a better ecosystem through sustainability, social good and giving back. From adaptive clothing to innovative partnerships, Licensing Expo showcases how the licensing industry is evolving to reflect the diversity and resilience of the world.

Licensing Expo is sponsored by industry association partner, Licensing International.

To attend Licensing Expo 2026, please visit www.licensingexpo.com.

About Licensing Expo

Launched in 1980, Licensing Expo is the world's largest and most influential annual tradeshow dedicated to licensing and brand extension. Every year, more than 5,000 brands and 12,000 retailers, licensees, manufacturers, distributors, and licensing agents attend Licensing Expo from more than 70 countries. Licensing Expo is a part of the Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets, the licensing industry's leading tradeshow organizer and media partner. Its mission is to provide licensing opportunities around the world by bringing brands and products together. Connect with Licensing Expo and join the conversation on LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter and Instagram.

About Global Licensing Group

The Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), is the licensing industry's leading tradeshow organizer and media partner. Its mission is to provide licensing opportunities around the world by bringing brands and products together. The following events and information products are produced for the licensing industry by the Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets: Licensing Expo, Brand Licensing Europe, Licensing Expo Shanghai and License Global.

About Licensing International

Licensing International is the leading trade organization for the $369+ billion global brand licensing industry. Licensing International's mission is to foster the growth of brand licensing around the world, raise the level of professionalism for licensing practitioners, and create greater awareness of the benefits of licensing to the business community at large. Founded in 1985, more than 1,500 Licensing International member companies in over 40 countries enjoy access to an array of benefits, including extensive educational programming and worldwide networking events. Visit www.LicensingInternational.org for more information.

Media Contact

Informa Markets Licensing PR

LicensingPR@informa.com

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