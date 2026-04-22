Coinlocally Lists Tesla, Amazon, Apple, More Tokenized Stock Pairs, Launches Zero-Fee Trading Campaign





BERLIN, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coinlocally today launched 10 new tokenized stock pairs on its trading platform and introduced a zero-fee trading campaign for all newly-listed stock pairs. The new listings include widely recognized companies such as Tesla, Amazon, Apple, NVIDIA, and Alphabet.

Starting on April 14, users can trade TSLAX, COINX, AMZNX, AAPLX, NVDAX, GOOGLX, MCDX, HOODX, METAX, and CRCLX against USDT with zero trading fees through May 14, 2026. This new group of listings gives users exposure to some of the most closely Marco watched names across technology, consumer internet, and digital finance, while keeping that access within Coinlocally’s existing trading environment.

Tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) continue to grow across the digital asset market, with more than $26 billion in distributed on-chain value. At the same time, interest in tokenized equities has been building as more companies look at blockchain-based versions of traditional financial products. Coinlocally’s new listings arrive as tokenized stocks begin to attract wider attention from both crypto platforms and traditional market infrastructure players.

“We want users to be able to access newly-listed tokenized stock markets without extra cost during the launch period,” said Sam Baumann, COO at Coinlocally. “Listing these pairs with zero-fee trading is a practical way to make the product easier to try and more accessible to a wider range of traders.”

The rollout reflects Coinlocally’s broader strategy of connecting traditional market exposure with digital asset trading. The platform supports more than 600 digital assets across spot, margin, and futures markets, with tools for both retail and professional users. The new tokenized stock pairs expand that offering by bringing another set of familiar market names onto the platform.

Coinlocally has also been building out a wider product ecosystem beyond its main trading markets. In addition to spot and derivatives trading, the platform offers services such as P2P trading, Earn, Launchpad, and educational resources aimed at users with different levels of experience. Within that broader mix, the new stock pairs give users another way to access tokenized versions of traditional assets without leaving the platform.

Users can visit Coinlocally’s trading platform to explore the newly listed tokenized stock pairs and start trading with zero fees.

About Coinlocally

Founded in 2020, Coinlocally is a global fintech and digital asset exchange offering secure, fast, and transparent access to cryptocurrency and forex markets. With high liquidity and advanced trading tools, including spot, futures, bot trading, grid strategies, and copy trading, the platform serves both beginners and professional traders worldwide. Coinlocally’s mission is to bridge traditional finance with the emerging world of decentralized finance, empowering users with greater control of their assets through a compliance-driven, seamless transition from centralized (CEX) to decentralized (DEX) trading and broader Web3 innovation.

For more information, users can visit coinlocally.com or follow Coinlocally on Telegram or X.

Media contact

Marco Gregor

Business Development Manager

Partnership@coinlocally.com

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