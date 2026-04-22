Wood Flooring Market to Reach USD 14.41 Billion by 2031 Driven by Luxury Interiors Demand and Urban Premium Apartment Growth, Says Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, India, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence’s report, the wood flooring market size is projected to grow from USD 11.66 billion in 2026 to USD 14.41 billion by 2031, growing at a 4.33% CAGR. Growth is largely supported by consistent renovation activity and the increasing preference for natural and aesthetically appealing materials in interior design. In addition, the rising adoption of engineered and pre-finished wood flooring products is improving installation efficiency and reducing on-site processing time. These product innovations help sustain replacement demand across both residential and commercial applications while aligning with evolving construction and design trends.

Wood Flooring Market Share by Region

Asia-Pacific Emerges as the Fastest-Growing Region in the Wood Flooring Market

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the strongest growth in the wood flooring market, largely driven by increasing urban housing development and rising demand for premium interior finishes across several countries in the region. Expanding apartment construction and renovation projects are encouraging the use of modern flooring solutions, particularly in densely populated urban areas. While housing activity has slowed in some major markets, neighboring economies continue to see steady demand through condominium upgrades and new residential developments. Growing trade activity in wooden flooring products and rising import costs for wood materials are also influencing market dynamics, supporting the adoption of engineered flooring formats and installation methods suited to humid climates and concrete-based structures.

“The wood flooring market reflects steady replacement demand and selective new construction activity, with performance varying by region and material preference. This assessment draws on consistently structured data validation and cross-market comparison, supporting more dependable benchmarking than many fragmented or single-source analyses,” says Jayveer V, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence.

North America Maintains Strong Position in the Market

North America held a significant share of the wood flooring market, supported by steady residential construction and ongoing renovation programs that continue to drive demand for flooring upgrades. Active housing development and retrofit initiatives across the region are encouraging the adoption of both solid and engineered wood flooring solutions. The industry also represents an important manufacturing base, supporting thousands of jobs and contributing meaningfully to the regional economy. In addition, distributor sentiment indicates stronger growth expectations compared to retail channels, reflecting increasing activity in large-scale project pipelines and renovation-focused initiatives that continue to support market demand.

Global Wood Flooring Market Growth Drivers

Growing Adoption of Certified and Low-Emission Engineered Wood Flooring

Sustainability certifications are increasingly shaping purchasing decisions in the wood flooring market, particularly for institutional and multifamily construction projects where strict documentation standards apply. Certifications focused on responsible sourcing and supply chain transparency are becoming essential for project approvals, while industry verification programs that assess air quality, material composition, and production practices are helping streamline compliance during procurement. Environmental regulations targeting formaldehyde emissions have also encouraged manufacturers to adopt factory-controlled adhesives and production processes that meet stricter indoor air quality requirements. At the same time, demand for factory-finished engineered planks continues to rise, as these products help reduce installation timelines and minimize on-site emissions in occupied buildings.

Digital Visualization Tools Accelerate Online DIY Flooring Purchases

Digital innovation is playing a growing role in shaping wood flooring market trends, particularly through the use of AR and VR visualization tools on e-commerce platforms. These technologies allow homeowners to preview different wood species, colors, and plank styles within their own spaces, making it easier to compare options and finalize purchasing decisions online. As retailers continue to strengthen their digital channels, online platforms are increasingly featuring engineered flooring products that are easier for DIY installation. At the same time, distributors are upgrading logistics and order management systems to speed up deliveries, allowing customers to design, purchase, and receive flooring materials more efficiently. Together, these developments are helping sustain renovation activity and expanding the role of online sales in the market.

Major Segments Highlighted in the Wood Flooring Market Report

By Product Type

Engineered Wood

Solid Wood

Reclaimed / Thermally-treated Wood

Others

By Installation Method



Nail-down

Glue-down

Floating / Click-lock

Loose-Lay

By Finish

Pre-finished

Unfinished

By Distribution Channel

B2C / Retail Consumers

Home Centers

Specialty Flooring Stores

Online

Other Distribution Channels

B2B / Contractors / Builders

By End-User

Residential

Commercial

By Geography

North America

Canada

United States

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Peru

Chile

Argentina

Rest of South America

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Australia

South Korea

South East Asia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France



Spain

Italy

BENELUX

NORDICS

Rest of Europe

Middle East and Africa

United Arab Emirates

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of the Middle East and Africa

Overview – Wood Flooring Market



Study Period 2020-2031 Market Size in 2026 USD 11.66 Billion Market Size Forecast 2031 USD 14.41 Billion Industry Expansion Growing at a CAGR of 4.33% during 2026-2031 Fastest Growing Market for 2026-2031 Asia Pacific is projected to record the fastest growth rate. Segments Covered By Product Type, By Installation Method, By Finish, By Distribution Channel, By End-User, and By Geography. Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, the Middle East, and Africa Customization Scope Choose tailored purchase options designed to align precisely with your research requirements.

Wood Flooring Companies: covers a global market overview, insights at the overall market level, analysis of key segments, available financial information, strategic developments, competitive positioning, and market share of leading companies, along with details on their products, services, and recent developments.

Mohawk Industries

Shaw Industries Group

Armstrong World Industries

Mannington Mills Inc.

Barlinek SA

AHF Products

Tarkett SA

Johnson Hardwood

Provenza Floors Inc.

Somerset Hardwood Flooring

Boise Cascade Company

Boral Limited

Bruce Hardwood

Pergo AB

Kährs Group

Anderson Hardwood Floors

Galleher LLC

Floor & Decor Holdings

Beaulieu International Group



Mullican Flooring

Get in-depth industry insights on the wood flooring market research report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/global-wood-flooring-market?utm_source=globenewswire

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