Himax to Showcase Industry-Leading High-Contrast Dual-Edge Front-lit LCoS Microdisplay at SID Display Week 2026

TAINAN, Taiwan, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Himax Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HIMX) (“Himax” or “Company”), a leading supplier and fabless manufacturer of display drivers and other semiconductor products, today announced the unveiling of its latest advancements in high-contrast miniature LCoS microdisplay technology at Display Week 2026, featuring significantly enhanced contrast performance, improved optical efficiency, and advanced system-level innovations tailored for next-generation AR glasses. Himax senior technical manager, Dr. Kuan-Yu Chen will deliver an in-depth presentation titled “High-Contrast Dual-Edge Color-Sequential Front-lit LCoS with Local Dimming Concept for AR Glasses” during Session 36.5 of the symposium on May 6. Organized by the Society for Information Display (SID), Display Week is one of the premier symposiums and exhibitions in the display industry, taking place May 3 – 8, 2026 in Los Angeles.

Himax’s proprietary Dual-Edge Front-lit LCoS microdisplay demonstrates unparalleled optical efficiency, integrating both the illumination optics and LCoS panel into an exceptionally miniature footprint, as small as 0.09 c.c. and weighing only 0.2 grams, while featuring up to 350,000 nits brightness and 1 lumen output at just 200mW total power consumption. With a resolution of 720 × 720 and compact form factor, the latest LCoS solution offers an optimal balance among weight, resolution, image quality, size, power consumption and cost.

Through Himax’s proprietary material and process optimizations, Full On Full Off Contrast (FOFO contrast) has been significantly improved from 250:1 to 450:1 delivering markedly sharper image clarity and readability, particularly in various challenging lighting conditions. The integration of Himax’s newly developed Dynamic Light Modulation (DLM) technology further enhances FOFO contrast performance to levels exceeding 1000:1, while effectively eliminating the “postcard effect” commonly seen in low-brightness or dark environments. Together, these characteristics make the display ideally suited for lightweight, all-day wearable AR devices.

“Building on the landmark debut of our Front-lit LCoS microdisplay at Display Week 2025, we are proud to return this year with a significantly enhanced solution that raises the bar on contrast, dynamic range, and system integration,” said Jordan Wu, CEO of Himax. “These advances bring us meaningfully closer to delivering the ideal microdisplay for AR glasses at scale.”

Himax invites all interested parties and professionals to visit Booth 318. To schedule a meeting or booth tour, please contact carol_lin@himaxdisplay.com.

About Himax Technologies, Inc.

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) is a leading global fabless semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. The Company’s display driver ICs and timing controllers have been adopted at scale across multiple industries worldwide including TVs, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, among others. As the global market share leader in automotive display technology, the Company offers innovative and comprehensive automotive IC solutions, including traditional driver ICs, advanced in-cell Touch and Display Driver Integration (TDDI), local dimming timing controllers (Local Dimming Tcon), Large Touch and Display Driver Integration (LTDI) and OLED display technologies. Himax is also a pioneer in tinyML visual-AI and optical technology related fields. The Company’s industry-leading WiseEyeTM Ultralow Power AI Sensing technology which incorporates Himax proprietary ultralow power AI processor, always-on CMOS image sensor, and CNN-based AI algorithm has been widely deployed in consumer electronics and AIoT related applications. Himax optics technologies, such as diffractive wafer level optics, LCoS microdisplays and 3D sensing solutions, are critical for facilitating emerging AR/VR/metaverse technologies. Additionally, Himax designs and provides touch controllers, OLED ICs, LED ICs, EPD ICs, power management ICs, and CMOS image sensors for diverse display application coverage. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Tainan, Taiwan, Himax currently employs around 2,200 people from three Taiwan-based offices in Tainan, Hsinchu and Taipei and country offices in China, Korea, and the US. Himax has 2,564 patents granted and 331 patents pending approval worldwide as of March 31, 2026.

http://www.himax.com.tw

Forward Looking Statements

Factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described include, but are not limited to, the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on the Company’s business; general business and economic conditions and the state of the semiconductor industry; market acceptance and competitiveness of the driver and non-driver products developed by the Company; demand for end-use applications products; reliance on a small group of principal customers; the uncertainty of continued success in technological innovations; our ability to develop and protect our intellectual property; pricing pressures including declines in average selling prices; changes in customer order patterns; changes in estimated full-year effective tax rate; shortage in supply of key components; changes in environmental laws and regulations; changes in export license regulated by Export Administration Regulations (EAR); exchange rate fluctuations; regulatory approvals for further investments in our subsidiaries; our ability to collect accounts receivable and manage inventory and other risks described from time to time in the Company's SEC filings, including those risks identified in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in its Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the SEC, as may be amended.

Himax Contacts:

Karen Tiao, Head of IR/PR

Himax Technologies, Inc.

Tel: +886-2-2370-3999

Fax: +886-2-2314-0877

Email: hx_ir@himax.com.tw

www.himax.com.tw

Mark Schwalenberg, Director

Investor Relations - US Representative

MZ North America

Tel: +1-312-261-6430

Email: HIMX@mzgroup.us