Dublin, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Copper Wire & Cable Market by Insulation Type, Voltage Type, Installation, Application, End-use Industry, and Region - Forecast to 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The copper wire and cable market is estimated at USD 182.0 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 324.7 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.

The report will help market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall copper wire & cable market and its subsegments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also helps stakeholders understand the market pulse and provides information on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



Growth is driven by rising investments in power generation, transmission, and distribution infrastructure, along with increasing adoption of advanced manufacturing and automation technologies that require reliable, high-performance electrical connectivity. Accelerating deployment of renewable energy, electric vehicles, data centers, and smart infrastructure is strengthening demand for efficiently engineered copper wires and cables.

Ongoing advancements in insulation materials, conductor design, and production processes are improving performance, durability, and cost efficiency, encouraging broader adoption of copper cable solutions across industrial, transportation, and energy-related applications.



The underground installation type segment accounted for the largest share of the overall copper wire & cable market in 2024.



The underground installation type segment accounted for the largest share of the overall copper wire and cable market in 2024, driven by increasing urbanization and the growing need for reliable and space-efficient power distribution systems. Underground copper cables are widely preferred in dense urban areas, metro rail projects, smart cities, and commercial complexes due to their advantages, including enhanced safety, lower transmission losses, reduced exposure to weather-related disruptions, and improved aesthetics. Rising investments in grid modernization, replacement of aging overhead lines, and expansion of underground transmission and distribution networks in developed and emerging economies continue to support the segment's dominant market position.



In terms of value, the medium voltage type segment accounted for the second-largest share of the overall copper wire & cable market in 2024.



In terms of value, the medium-voltage segment accounted for the second-largest share of the overall copper wire and cable market in 2024, supported by strong demand from power distribution networks, industrial facilities, and commercial infrastructure projects. Medium-voltage copper cables are extensively used in substations, renewable energy plants, utilities, and urban distribution systems due to their optimal balance between power-handling capacity, reliability, and cost efficiency. Ongoing investments in grid expansion, integration of distributed energy resources, and upgrading of aging distribution infrastructure continue to sustain the segment's significant market contribution.



In terms of value, the automotive wiring segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The automotive wiring segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by the rapid electrification of vehicles and increasing adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles. Rising vehicle electronic content, including advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), infotainment, battery management systems, and onboard charging infrastructure, is significantly increasing copper wiring requirements per vehicle. Additionally, stringent emission norms, growth in charging infrastructure, and the shift toward connected and autonomous vehicles are further accelerating demand for high-quality, lightweight, and high-performance copper wiring solutions.



The Americas accounted for the second-largest share of the overall copper wire & cable market in 2024.



The Americas accounted for the second-largest share of the overall copper wire & cable market in 2024, supported by sustained investments in power transmission and distribution infrastructure and steady expansion of renewable energy capacity across the region. Strong demand from residential and commercial construction, growth in electric vehicle adoption and charging infrastructure, and increasing data center development further boosted copper cable consumption. Ongoing replacement of aging electrical networks and industrial modernization initiatives continued to underpin the region's significant market contribution.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 411 Forecast Period 2025 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $182 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $324.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.6% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Demand for Copper Cables Driven by Grid Modernization and Renewable Energy Integration

Rising Copper Consumption in Data Centers, AI Infrastructure, and Digital Electrification

Increasing Copper Intensity in Electric Vehicles and Charging Infrastructure

Telecom Infrastructure Expansion and Submarine-Terrestrial Convergence Driving Edge-Level Copper Demand in Africa

Restraints

Volatility in Global Copper Prices Impacting Project Economics

Increasing Substitution of Copper with Aluminum in Cost-Sensitive Applications

High Manufacturing and Energy Costs Affecting Cable Production Margins

Opportunities

Expansion of Offshore Wind, Hvdc Corridors, and Interregional Transmission Lines

Urban Undergrounding and Grid-Resilience Programs Creating Premium Cable Demand

Growing Demand for Specialized Cables in EVs, Automation, and Industrial Electrification

Challenges

Supply-Chain Constraints and Limited Global Copper Mining Growth

Complex Handling and Quality-Control Requirements for Large-Scale Installation

Environmental Regulations and Recycling Requirements Increase Compliance Burden

Case Study Analysis

Prysmian Group: Hv Submarine Cables for Offshore Wind Grid Integration

Nexans: Fire-Resistant Copper Cables for Urban Infrastructure and Metro Projects

Sumitomo Electric Industries: Automotive Wiring Harnesses for Electric Vehicles

Companies Featured

Nkt A/S

Prysmian

Hellenic Cables

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

Helukabel

Nexans

Ls Cable & System

Kei Industries Limited

Jeddah Cables Company Ltd.

Bahra Electric

Riyadh Cables

Polycab India Limited

Lapp Group

Saudi Cable Company

Ducab

Cbi African Cables

Reroy Cable

Miguelez Cables

Sab Brockskes GmbH & Co. KG

Pengg Kabel GmbH

Sarel

Remee Wire & Cable

Hubbell

Tratos Group

Doncaster Cables

Tt Cables

Brugg Cables

Studer Cables AG

Henan Central Plain Cables and Wires Co. Ltd.

Cords Cable





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/atiyxp

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