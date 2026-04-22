$10+ Bn Microbiology Testing Market Analysis by Product, Technology, End User - Global Forecast to 2031

Dublin, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microbiology Testing Market by Product, Technology, End User - Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global microbiology testing market is set to expand significantly, projecting growth from USD 7.79 billion in 2026 to USD 10.09 billion by 2031, with a 5.3% CAGR.
This growth is driven by contamination risks in food, water, and environmental sectors, heightened industrial output, and technological advancements in testing. An emphasis on contamination control, regulatory adherence, and innovative rapid testing is increasing demand for accurate microbiology solutions. Concerns over the cost and variability of testing methods may pose challenges, yet continuous improvements and widespread industry adoption are anticipated to sustain expansion.
The pharmaceutical & biotech segment is expected to dominate the market.
This sector, among the largest consumers of microbiology testing, underscores the need for contamination control, safety, and compliance, especially in drug production and biotech research. Rigorous microbial testing is mandated by stringent bodies like the FDA and EMA across all production stages, ensuring sterility and quality. The prevalence of diseases and the necessity for novel treatments amplify the demand for these solutions.
The bacterial products segment holds the largest market share.
The focus on bacterial pathogens stems from their prevalence in contamination across industries. From food and beverage to water treatment, bacterial testing is crucial for maintaining safety and compliance. Established methods for bacterial pathogen detection, bolstered by regulatory requirements, cement this segment's prominence.
Asia Pacific projected to be the fastest-growing region.
Rapid industrialization, heightened healthcare investment, and contamination control initiatives are accelerating Asia Pacific's market growth. The region's burgeoning food and beverage, water treatment, and environmental sectors necessitate extensive microbiological testing. Improved healthcare infrastructure and awareness, alongside governmental regulations and technological adoption, support market trends.
Meanwhile, North America maintains its market leadership due to robust regulatory frameworks driving testing demand. The region's adoption of advanced, automated testing solutions enhances operational accuracy. Diverse sectors such as pharmaceuticals and biotechnology rely on robust microbiology testing, supported by an established healthcare and industrial infrastructure.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|321
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2031
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$7.79 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031
|$10.09 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Technological Advancements in Rapid Microbiology Testing
- Increased Funding for R&D
- Rising Food Recalls due to Non-Compliant Food Products
- Rising Demand from Cosmetics & Personal Care Industry
Restraints
- Complexity in Testing Techniques
- High Capital Investments and Low Cost-Benefit Ratio
Opportunities
- Popularity of Digital and Automated Testing Platforms
- Technological Advancements in Testing Industry
Challenges
- Operational Barriers
- Increasing Cost of Procuring Microbiology Testing Equipment
Company Profiles
- Biomerieux
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Merck KGaA
- Becton, Dickinson and Company (Bd)
- Neogen Corporation
- Qiagen
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- Bruker
- Shimadzu Corporation
- Charles River Laboratories
- Eurofins Scientific
- Idexx
- Other Players
- Hardy Diagnostics
- Charm Sciences
- Microbiologics
- Liofilchem S.R.L.
- R-Biopharm
- Romer Labs Division Holding
- Hygiena LLC
- Himedia Laboratories
- Condalab
- E&O Laboratories Ltd.
- Mast Group Ltd.
- Medical Wire & Equipment
- Hach
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tdh6dk
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