$10+ Bn Microbiology Testing Market Analysis by Product, Technology, End User - Global Forecast to 2031

Dublin, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microbiology Testing Market by Product, Technology, End User - Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global microbiology testing market is set to expand significantly, projecting growth from USD 7.79 billion in 2026 to USD 10.09 billion by 2031, with a 5.3% CAGR.

This growth is driven by contamination risks in food, water, and environmental sectors, heightened industrial output, and technological advancements in testing. An emphasis on contamination control, regulatory adherence, and innovative rapid testing is increasing demand for accurate microbiology solutions. Concerns over the cost and variability of testing methods may pose challenges, yet continuous improvements and widespread industry adoption are anticipated to sustain expansion.

The pharmaceutical & biotech segment is expected to dominate the market.

This sector, among the largest consumers of microbiology testing, underscores the need for contamination control, safety, and compliance, especially in drug production and biotech research. Rigorous microbial testing is mandated by stringent bodies like the FDA and EMA across all production stages, ensuring sterility and quality. The prevalence of diseases and the necessity for novel treatments amplify the demand for these solutions.

The bacterial products segment holds the largest market share.

The focus on bacterial pathogens stems from their prevalence in contamination across industries. From food and beverage to water treatment, bacterial testing is crucial for maintaining safety and compliance. Established methods for bacterial pathogen detection, bolstered by regulatory requirements, cement this segment's prominence.

Asia Pacific projected to be the fastest-growing region.

Rapid industrialization, heightened healthcare investment, and contamination control initiatives are accelerating Asia Pacific's market growth. The region's burgeoning food and beverage, water treatment, and environmental sectors necessitate extensive microbiological testing. Improved healthcare infrastructure and awareness, alongside governmental regulations and technological adoption, support market trends.

Meanwhile, North America maintains its market leadership due to robust regulatory frameworks driving testing demand. The region's adoption of advanced, automated testing solutions enhances operational accuracy. Diverse sectors such as pharmaceuticals and biotechnology rely on robust microbiology testing, supported by an established healthcare and industrial infrastructure.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 321 Forecast Period 2026 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $7.79 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $10.09 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.3% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Technological Advancements in Rapid Microbiology Testing

Increased Funding for R&D

Rising Food Recalls due to Non-Compliant Food Products

Rising Demand from Cosmetics & Personal Care Industry

Restraints

Complexity in Testing Techniques

High Capital Investments and Low Cost-Benefit Ratio

Opportunities

Popularity of Digital and Automated Testing Platforms

Technological Advancements in Testing Industry

Challenges

Operational Barriers

Increasing Cost of Procuring Microbiology Testing Equipment

Company Profiles

Biomerieux

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Merck KGaA

Becton, Dickinson and Company (Bd)

Neogen Corporation

Qiagen

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Bruker

Shimadzu Corporation

Charles River Laboratories

Eurofins Scientific

Idexx

Other Players

Hardy Diagnostics

Charm Sciences

Microbiologics

Liofilchem S.R.L.

R-Biopharm

Romer Labs Division Holding

Hygiena LLC

Himedia Laboratories

Condalab

E&O Laboratories Ltd.

Mast Group Ltd.

Medical Wire & Equipment

Hach

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tdh6dk

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