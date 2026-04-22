VOOPOO Global Earth Day Challenge: Get Your Green Report and Earn Green Points to Win AirPods Pro 3

SHENZHEN, China, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Are you a disposable user or a refillable user? Take the quiz and find out your green title: Waste Reduction Warrior or Earth Ambassador? Green Sprout Rookie or Atmosphere Prophet? VOOPOO, as a globally recognized refillable vape brand, focuses on premium, personalized, and sustainable vaping experiences that also help reduce vape waste. That's why this Earth Day, VOOPOO is launching a Challenge to encourage small daily changes that make a real difference. For this Global Earth Day Challenge, VOOPOO brings you a fun mini quiz, personalized Green Reports, and prizes like AirPods Pro 3, Action Camera, Mountain Bike, NAVI × Cyph Kit 80K, and DRAG 6. Best of all, every participant gets a reward!





The theme of Earth Day 2026 is “Our Power, Our Planet”. EARTHDAY.ORG has set a powerful message for this year: environmental progress doesn't depend on any single administration or election. It's sustained by daily actions of communities, educators, workers, and families protecting where they live and work. This Earth Day, VOOPOO invites every vaper to embrace this spirit of collective action. When choosing your next vape device, consider making the switch to refillable products. Every refillable pod used means fewer disposable units ending up in landfills. That’s a small daily choice that adds up to a big difference for our planet.

The VOOPOO Global Earth Day Challenge is now live from April 17 to May 10. VOOPOO invites every vaper to take a small step that makes a big difference. As vapers, we can make a real difference for the planet by simply using fewer disposables and switching to refillable devices. Less waste, one refill at a time. Join VOOPOO Global Earth Day Challenge and help build a more sustainable vaping culture together！

WARNING: This product contains nicotine which is a highly addictive substance.

Company: Shenzhen VOOPOO Technology Co.,Ltd

Contact Person: Victor Liu

Email: victor@voopootech.com

Telephone: 18501548754

Website: www.voopoo.com

City: Shenzhen

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c9de6071-c62a-4ce3-9045-933446eb2376