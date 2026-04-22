Insulated Metal Panels Market by Metal Type, Insulation Material, Application, End-use, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030

The insulated metal panels market is expected to reach USD 15.01 billion by 2025 and USD 17.13 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.69%. This expansion is driven by rising urbanization and the demand for efficient construction technologies. Stringent energy-saving regulations further boost market growth. The steel segment will capture the largest share in 2030 due to its durability and cost-effectiveness, while the mineral wool segment will exhibit the highest CAGR for its fire resistance and acoustic insulation. North America's market is projected to grow fastest, supported by energy-efficient building codes and increased construction investments. Major players include Kingspan Group, Nucor Corporation, and Tata Steel.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Insulated Metal Panels Market by Metal Type, Insulation Material, Application, End-use, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The insulated metal panels market is projected to reach USD 15.01 billion in 2025 and USD 17.13 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 2.69% from 2025 to 2030

The market will expand as high levels of urbanization increase demand for quick, efficient, and long-lasting construction technologies, particularly in commercial and industrial structures. Governments are becoming more rigorous in implementing energy-saving and thermal insulation requirements to curb carbon emissions.

The North America insulated metal panel market is expected to have the highest CAGR over the forecast period, driven by the strong implementation of energy-efficient building codes and fire safety measures. Demand is increasing due to greater investment in cold storage, data centers, and commercial construction. The adoption of these panels is also being prompted by government incentives for net-zero and green buildings.

The steel segment is projected to capture the largest market share in 2030.

In 2030, the steel segment is expected to have the highest market share because of its high strength, durability, and structural reliability in building practice. It is also good in terms of fire resistance and long service life; hence it can be used in industrial and non-residential works. Steel panels are cost-effective and universally available, with well-established supply chains.

The mineral wool segment is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR from 2025 to 2030.

The mineral wool segment is forecast to have the highest CAGR between 2025 and 2030, owing to its superior fire resistance and acoustic insulation. The growing emphasis on fire safety measures, particularly in buildings with large occupancies and on industrial premises, favors its development. It also offers strong thermal performance without compromising safety.

The exterior walls segment is projected to capture the largest market share in 2030.

The exterior walls segment is expected to get the highest market share in 2030 because they are critical in thermal insulation and building envelope performance. Dominance is supported by increasing demand for the energy-efficient facade of commercial and industrial buildings. They are also aesthetically flexible, which further increases adoption.

The non-residential segment is projected to have the highest CAGR from 2025 to 2030.

The non-residential segment will record the highest CAGR between 2025 and 2030, driven by increased construction of warehouses, cold storage facilities, factories, and data centers. These buildings require high thermal efficiency, durability, and rapid installation, with insulated metal panels preferred.

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages342
Forecast Period2025 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025$15.01 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$17.13 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate2.6%
Regions CoveredGlobal


Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Global Construction Scale, Urbanization, and Sustainability Mandates
  • Ghgs Reduction & Sustainability Initiatives
  • Rising Demand for Refrigerated and Processed Foods

Restraints

  • High Upfront Costs Limit Adoption Despite Long-Term Benefits
  • Awareness Gaps and Misconceptions

Opportunities

  • Expanding Renovation and Retrofit Activities

Challenges

  • Intense Competition from Alternative Wall Systems
  • Unmet Needs and White Spaces
  • Unmet Needs in Insulated Metal Panels Market

White Space Opportunities

  • Interconnected Markets and Cross-Sector Opportunities
  • Interconnected Markets

Cross-Sector Opportunities

  • Construction - Energy Efficiency
  • Strategic Moves by Tier 1/2/3 Players
  • Key Moves and Strategic Focus

Companies Featured

  • Kingspan Group
  • Nucor Corporation
  • Arcelormittal
  • Recticel Nv/SA
  • Tata Steel
  • Isopan S.P.A.
  • Kps Global LLC
  • Wgi Westman Group Inc.
  • Brucha GmbH
  • Assan Panel A.S.
  • Norbec Inc.
  • Zamil Steel Holding Company Limited
  • London Eco-Metal Manufacturing
  • Brdeco Group
  • Structural Panels, Inc.
  • Advanced Panel Products Ltd.
  • Atas International, Inc.
  • Green Span Profiles
  • Falk Bouwsystemen B.V.
  • Permatherm
  • Rautaruukki Corporation
  • American Insulated Panel
  • Lattonedil
  • Structall Building Systems, Inc.
  • Vulcan Steel Structures, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uytk9r

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Tags

                            
                                Acoustic Insulation
                            
                            
                                Building Envelope
                            
                            
                                Insulation Material
                            
                            
                                Metal Manufacturing
                            
                            
                                Metals and Minerals
                            
                            
                                Thermal Insulation
                            

                



        


    

        
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