Nutraceutical Gummies Global Market Forecast Report 2026-2030: Plant-Based and Sugar-Free Trends Drive Expansion into Personalized Nutrition and AI-Driven Formulation Models

Dublin, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nutraceutical Gummies Market by Type, Product Type, Consumer Type, Production Capacity, Ingredient Source, Functionality, Demographics, Sales Channel, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The nutraceutical gummies market is estimated at USD 24.39 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 47.80 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 14.4%

The report provides market leaders/new entrants with information on the closest approximations of revenue numbers for the overall nutraceutical gummies and their subsegments. It will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

The global nutraceutical gummies market is experiencing significant growth, driven by rising rates of vitamin deficiency and undernutrition, a growing focus on preventive health and wellness, rising consumer interest in beauty and wellness, expanding e-commerce and DTC channels, and an increasing preference for the gummy delivery format over traditional pills and capsules. Additionally, growth in plant-based and sugar-free gummies, increasing reliance of startups and D2C brands on turnkey contract manufacturing, and geographic expansion with localized formulation expertise are expected to create significant opportunities in the nutraceutical gummies market.



However, high production costs and ingredient stability issues, regulatory complexities across regions, and the complexity of maintaining batch-to-batch consistency and stability are expected to pose challenges in the nutraceutical gummies market. Furthermore, increasing audit expectations from global brand owners and intense market competition and brand differentiation also remain technical challenges.



Immunity support function is expected to hold a dominant market share during the forecast period.



The popularity of nutraceutical gummies is growing because of their convenient form, size, and ease of consumption. The benefits of multivitamin gummies for boosting immunity also play a key role in the increased demand for nutraceutical gummies. Gummies offer the fastest growth potential for vitamin and mineral supplements. The market for immunity-specific gummy supplements is expected to grow as more people become aware of how nutrition affects their health and of the specific issues that can be addressed through lifestyle factors.



The online channel segment in the B2C segment is expected to hold a significant market share among the sales channels in the nutraceutical gummies market.



With rising awareness, demand, and traction, nutraceutical gummies have become a mainstream market staple. The increase in demand for these products has led to a rise in sales across various countries and regions, facilitated by both online and offline distribution channels. Key players are increasingly adopting and navigating their investments in distribution channels to make their products available to a wider consumer base. In addition, nutraceutical gummies manufacturing companies are promoting their products in the market through strategies such as online retailing, a part of the non-store-based distribution channel, which is expected to drive demand.



Europe is expected to hold a significant share in the global nutraceutical gummies market during the forecast period.



Companies operating in this region are also investing in expansions and acquisitions to meet the growing demand from the dietary supplements industry, including nutraceutical gummies. The growing demand for nutraceutical gummies in Europe is attributed to fast-paced lifestyles, health-conscious consumers, and urbanization.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 529 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $24.39 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $47.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.4% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Rate of Vitamin-Deficiency Diseases and Undernutrition

Growing Consumer Interest in Beauty and Wellness

Innovation in Functional Formulations

Growth in Gummy Supplement Launches and Custom Gummy Programs

Increasing Preference for Gummy Delivery Format Over Traditional Pills and Capsules

Restraints

Regulatory Complexities Across Regions

Sugar Content and Health Concerns

Ingredient Sourcing Volatility

Complexity in Maintaining Batch-To-Batch Consistency and Stability

Opportunities

Rising Popularity of Plant-based and Sugar-Free Gummies

Expansion into Personalized and AI-Driven Nutrition

Increasing Reliance of Startups and D2C Brands on Turnkey Contract Manufacturing

Geographic Expansion with Localized Formulation Expertise

Challenges

Limited Bioavailability and Nutrient Degradation

Intense Market Competition and Brand Differentiation

Logistics Issues: Melting, Deformation, and Transit Stability

Increasing Audit Expectations from Global Brand Owners

Macroeconomics Outlook

Macroeconomic Indicators - B2C Market

US-China Trade Tariff Fluctuations Reshape Nutraceutical Gummies Market

Inflation and Raw Material Costs Reshape Nutraceutical Gummies Market

Sweeteners and Sugar Inputs

Gelling Agents: Gelatin, Pectin, and Alternatives

Vitamins, Actives, Flavors, and Specialty Additives

Energy, Transportation, and Packaging Inflation

Macroeconomic Indicators - B2B Market

Population Aging and Chronic Disease Burden Influencing Preventive Health and Nutraceutical Market Expansion

Case Study Analysis

Nestle Health Science - Expanded Collagen & Functional Portfolio Through Majority Stake Acquisition of Vital Proteins

Sirio Pharma - Expanding Nutraceutical Gummy and Plant-based Softgel Manufacturing Through Acquisition of Best Formulations

Topgum Industries - Expanding Pharma Grade and High Volume Gummy Manufacturing Through Acquisition of Island Abbey Nutritionals

Gillco/Iff Grindsted - Enhancing Gummy Gelation and Process Stability Using Slow-Set Pectin

Companies Featured

Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

H&H Group

Amway

Bayer AG

Haleon Group of Companies

Nestle

Unilever

Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.

Pharmacare Laboratories

Swanson

Im Healthcare

Smp Nutra

Nature's Truth

Herbaland Naturals Inc.

Boscogen, Inc.

Sofgen Pharma

Catalent, Inc.

Activ'inside

Sirio Pharma Co. Ltd.

Win Nutra

Makers Nutrition, LLC

Ion Labs

Vitajoy Group

Bliss Lifesciences Llp

Global Widget

Gummy Worlds

Topgum

Merical

Fermentis Life Sciences

Eagle Labs, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wk5y5y

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment