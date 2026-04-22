Float Glass Industry Forecast Report 2025-2026 & 2030: $298.65 Billion Market Opportunities Fueled by Growth in Solar Energy and Renewable Applications and Rising Adoption in Emerging Economies

Dublin, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Float Glass Market Size by Thickness, Product, End-Use Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The float glass market size was valued at approximately USD 171.88 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 298.65 billion in 2030, a CAGR of 11.7% between 2025 and 2030

The report will help market leaders/new entrants in this market by providing approximate revenue figures for the overall float glass market and its subsegments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain deeper insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.





The report provides an in-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players like TAIWAN GLASS IND. CORP. (Taiwan), CSG HOLDING CO., LTD. (China), Fuyao Group (China), Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd (Japan), Saint-Gobain (France), Sisecam (Turkey), Central Glass Co., Ltd. (Japan), AGC Inc. (Japan), SCHOTT (Germany), Vitro (Mexico), Flat glass Group Co., Ltd (China), Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (China), and Guardian Industries (US) among others



In terms of value, the automotive & transportation segment by end-use industry is expected to be the second fastest-growing market for the forecast period.



The second-fastest-growing end-use industry in the forecast period will be the automotive & transportation industry, driven by vehicle growth, increased glass per vehicle, and the rapid adoption of glazing solutions. All new cars have been fitted with large windshields, panoramic sunroofs, quarter glass, and rear glazing to enhance aesthetics, passenger visibility and comfort, and fuel savings through light weighting. This is particularly high in electric cars, luxury passenger cars, and second-generation commercial cars, which will need high-performance glass that delivers strong safety performance, acoustic insulation, and thermal control.



The regulatory authorities' focus on passenger safety is also driving the adoption of advanced automotive glass, such as laminated and tempered options, which are pricier and boost the overall market value. The expansion of rail, metro, and mass transportation also underscores the need for durable, safety-compliant glass in transportation infrastructure. Though automotive volumes can experience cyclical changes, the value growth, which has been steadily increasing due to the high glass specification, makes it strong, ranking automotive & transportation as the second-fastest-growing segment in the forthcoming forecast.



In terms of value, the laminated glass by product segment is expected to be the second fastest-growing market for the forecast period.



In terms of value, the laminated glass is likely to be the second fastest-expanding product segment in the forecast period because of its high safety, security, and performance properties, which are on the increase in various end-use industries. Laminated glass is a system of several layers of glass bonded together with interlayers, which increase impact strength, acoustic insulation, and safety against breakage after impact, and thus it is suitable for use where human life and property protection are needed. Its increasing use in car windshields, commercial premises, airports, shopping malls, and high-end residential developments is driving growth as safety regulations and performance standards are raised.



Value development is also facilitated by laminated glass, which offers greater processing intensity, specialty interlayers, and customization, making it much more expensive than plain float glass. Also, growing security concerns, severe weather conditions, and noise pollution are broadening the use of laminated glass for storm-resistant, acoustic, and security glazing. All these are favorable to a robust value growth, making laminated glass one of the major growth drivers of tempered glass throughout the forecast period.



In terms of region, North America is expected to be the second fastest-growing market for the forecast period.



The North American region is projected to be the second-fastest-growing regional market throughout the forecast period in terms of value, driven by high renovation activity, infrastructure investment, and rising use of high-performance glass products. North American growth is value-based, whereas emerging markets are mainly driven by new construction volume and supported by replacement demand, energy efficiency upgrades, and strict building codes.



The region is highly penetrated by modern glazing solutions such as low-emissivity, laminated, insulated, and safety glass, all of which are made from float glass and are priced at premium rates. The increased production of electric vehicles and the modernization of transportation infrastructure continue to drive demand for automotive and transportation glass with higher performance characteristics. Also, the growth of solar energy plants in the United States and Canada is driving demand for solar-grade float glass. North America is the second-fastest-growing region in the global float glass market, with a mature market structure that is keen on quality, compliance, and sustainability, thereby generating high-value growth.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 304 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $171.88 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $298.65 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.7% Regions Covered Global



Case Study Analysis

Saint-Gobain & Eastman Collaboration for Low-Carbon Glass in Architecture

Vitro Architectural Glass and National Aviary Partnership

Adoption of Energy-Efficient Glass in Commercial Buildings by Saint-Gobain

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Demand for Float Glass in Construction & Infrastructure Industry

Growth in Automotive & Transportation Sector

Restraints

High Production and Energy Costs

Stringent Carbon Emissions Regulation

Opportunities

Growth in Solar Energy and Renewable Applications

Rising Adoption in Emerging Economies

Challenges

High Cost of Advanced Technologies

Volatility in Raw Material Prices

Strategic Disruption Through Technology, Patents, Digital, and AI Adoptions

Future Applications

Advanced Architectural & Smart Building Systems

Automotive Glazing

Solar Energy & Renewable Power Infrastructure

Infrastructure, Safety & Protective Glazing

Industrial Machinery and Robotics: High-Precision Frames and Automation Structures

Impact of AI/Gen AI on Float Glass Market

Top Use Cases and Market Potential

Best Practices in Float Glass Processing

Case Studies of AI Implementation in Float Glass Market

Interconnected Adjacent Ecosystem and Impact on Market Players

Clients' Readiness to Adopt Generative AI in Float Glass Market

Success Stories and Real-World Applications

Saint-Gobain: AI-Enabled Architectural and Smart Glazing Solutions

Float Glass Group: Advanced Solar Glass Manufacturing with AI-Driven Quality and Yield Optimization

Fuyao Glass Industry Group: AI-Enabled Automotive Glazing for Advanced Mobility Applications

Key Technologies

Rolling

Complementary Technologies

Atmospheric Plasma Deposition (Apd)

Magnetron Sputtering

Sol-Gel Coatings

Companies Featured

Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp.

Csg Holding Co. Ltd.

Fuyao Group

Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.

Saint-Gobain

Sisecam

Central Glass Co. Ltd.

Agc Inc.

Trulite

Schott

Vitro

Flat Glass Group Co. Ltd.

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited

Guardian Industries

Cevital

Behrenberg Glass Co.

Gold Plus Group

Phoenicia

Cardinal Glass Industries, Inc.

Gillinder Brothers, Inc.

Independent Glass Co.

Gsc Glass Ltd.

Velux Group

Emerge Glass

Scheuten Glass

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y5ic25

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment