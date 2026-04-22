Coco Coir Market Size to Hit USD 1,400.60 Million by 2035, Driven by Rising Demand for Sustainable Growing Media | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Coco Coir Market was valued at USD 691.62 million in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 1400.60 million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 7.41% over the forecast period of 2026-2035.

The market for coco coir is witnessing growth due to the increasing demand from the agriculture, horticulture, and landscaping industries for eco-friendly and sustainable growing mediums.





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The U.S. Coco Coir Market was valued at USD 136.02 million in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 263.12 million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.82% from 2026 to 2035.

The expanding need for environmentally friendly, biodegradable growing media, the increased usage of the product in hydroponics, landscaping, and agriculture, as well as robust imports from Asia to support commercial and domestic horticulture, are all contributing factors to the growth of the U.S. coco coir market.

Rising Demand from Horticulture and Agriculture Sectors to Augment Market Expansion Globally

The market for coco coir is expanding as a result of increased awareness of environmentally friendly and sustainable growing media for horticulture and agriculture. Better aeration, water retention, and nutrient absorption are all facilitated by coco coir, which improves crop quality and output. The market for coco coir is expanding due to the sustainable and environmentally friendly nature of greenhouse, hydroponic, and urban farming. The market for coco coir is expanding as a result of the expansion of fruit, vegetable, and floriculture. Coco coir is becoming a preferred growing medium for contemporary, effective, and sustainable agricultural operations due to the government's initiative to promote organic farming and environmental worries over peat.

Segmentation Analysis:

By End Use

Commercial dominated the Coco Coir Market with 61% share in 2025 due to high demand in commercial industries such as horticulture, agriculture, and landscaping. The residential segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR from 2026-2035 as home gardens, indoor plant cultivation, and urban gardening are expected to rise.

By Fibre Length

Long Fiber dominated the Coco Coir Market with 41% share in 2025 due to the strength, durability, and use of coir in mats, ropes, geo-textiles, and industrial use. Medium Fiber is expected to have the highest CAGR from 2026-2035 due to the versatility of Medium Fiber in horticulture substrates, soil mix, and mats.

By Product Form

Loose Fiber dominated the Coco Coir Market with 41% share in 2025 due to its lightweight properties, ease of handling, and widespread utilization in potting mixes in horticulture and agriculture. Coir Pith is expected to show the highest growth rate in the market during the forecast period of 2026-2035, owing to its increasing use as a substitute for soil, hydroponic medium, and growing substrate in modern farming and horticulture practices.

By Application

Husk dominated the Coco Coir Market with 25% share in 2025 due to its availability, cost-effectiveness, and being used as raw material for coir-based products. Others segment is expected to have the highest CAGR growth in the market from 2026-2035 due to growth in niche applications like composite materials, erosion control, and other industrial applications.

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Regional Insights:

With a revenue share of over 44% in 2025, the Asia Pacific region has dominated the coco coir market. This is because coconut goods are readily available in the area, particularly in the Philippines, India, and Sri Lanka. The market demand is also being increased by the high demand in horticulture, agricultural, and industrial applications, such as ropes, matting, and geotextiles.

In 2025, North America also held a sizable portion of the market for coco coir. This is due to the growing usage of coco coir in landscaping, hydrophonics, and agriculture. A growing medium that is both biodegradable and environmentally friendly is coco coir.

Key Players:

Fibredust LLC

Pelemix Ltd.

Dutch Plantin Coir India Pvt. Ltd.

CoirGreen

Benlion Coir Industries

Kumaran Coirs

SMS Exporters

Allwin Coir

Sri Lanka Coco Products (Pvt) Ltd

Natural Coir Industries

Bio Natural Coir Pvt Ltd

Vaighai Agro Products Limited

Sai Cocopeat Export Pvt Ltd

Greenyard NV

Jiffy Products International B.V.

Reter Green Pvt. Ltd.

Thiraviyam Coco Products

Sri Raghavendra Coco Products

Rajesh Agencies

Galuku

Recent Developments:

2025: Pelemix expanded operations in Sri Lanka, opening a new husk processing and drying facility to strengthen global supply chain stability and enhance the quality of coco coir substrates.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Product Composition & Material Performance Metrics – helps you understand product diversity through insights on coco coir product types, fiber dimensions, organic vs. non-organic share, and moisture retention capacity across applications.

– helps you understand product diversity through insights on coco coir product types, fiber dimensions, organic vs. non-organic share, and moisture retention capacity across applications. Raw Material Availability & Cultivation Analysis – helps you assess supply fundamentals through coconut cultivation area, husk yield per hectare, utilization rates for fiber extraction, and seasonal supply variability.

– helps you assess supply fundamentals through coconut cultivation area, husk yield per hectare, utilization rates for fiber extraction, and seasonal supply variability. Manufacturing Efficiency & Process Optimization Metrics – helps you evaluate production capabilities through capacity by product type, in-house vs. outsourced processing, energy consumption, and overall production efficiency including yield and downtime.

– helps you evaluate production capabilities through capacity by product type, in-house vs. outsourced processing, energy consumption, and overall production efficiency including yield and downtime. Global Trade & Export Performance Insights – helps you identify market opportunities through export-import trends, key trading countries, port efficiency, and year-over-year growth in global coco coir trade.

– helps you identify market opportunities through export-import trends, key trading countries, port efficiency, and year-over-year growth in global coco coir trade. Supply Chain Stability & Resource Utilization Analysis – helps you uncover operational risks and efficiencies through raw material utilization, logistics performance, and variability in supply across major producing regions.

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