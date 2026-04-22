Senttr Launches as Digital Worker Platform for Operational Teams, Replacing Aisentr

LONDON, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senttr today launched as the new name for Aisentr, reflecting an evolution in its mission to transform how businesses run their operations.

From Task Support to End-to-End Operations

When the company was founded as AiSentr, its focus was on exploring how AI could improve operational efficiency through targeted, single-use applications. It positioned itself as the ultimate team player, supporting teams in the background, one task at a time.

But as customer needs evolved, so did the company’s vision.

The Problem: Repetitive Work Holding Teams Back

Today, businesses still rely heavily on people to carry out repetitive work, from managing invoices and resolving service requests to processing documents. This work is time-consuming, error-prone, and pulls teams away from higher-value priorities.

The Solution: A Platform Built for Real Operational Needs

Senttr was built to change that. Drawing on experience across industries—particularly construction and manufacturing, where fragmented systems and manual workflows are common—the team identified a consistent gap:

A powerful automation platform that can be deployed quickly, works reliably in real-world environments, and avoids the complexity typically associated with such tools. Think no IT dependency, no jargon. Just a platform any business user can use within minutes.

“Our mission has evolved beyond supporting individual tasks,” said Mike Fitzgerald, CEO of Senttr. “We’re focused on automating end-to-end operations so teams aren’t just assisted, they’re unburdened. Grunt work? Sorted.”

Senttr is a digital worker platform for operational teams, taking on repetitive, manual processes so teams can focus on higher-value work. It integrates into existing workflows and operates with human oversight where it matters most—allowing organisations to move faster without losing control.



The rebrand introduces a new name, logo, tagline and visual identity, reflecting the company’s evolution toward a more human-centric and approachable brand experience.

A New Brand for a New Direction

As part of the rebrand, Senttr is also introducing a new visual identity, moving away from the dark and lime green palette of its early days toward softer colours and a more organic, approachable look. The new brand reflects a simple belief: powerful technology should be intuitive, human-centric, and easy to use.

Looking Ahead

The rebrand reflects the company’s shift from point solutions towards becoming the central system that powers operational execution. While the name and visual identity have evolved, the company’s commitment remains the same: helping businesses run smarter, more efficient operations.

About Senttr

Senttr is the digital worker platform for operational teams, handling the tedious, time-consuming tasks so your people can focus on what they’re actually hired to do. Reliable, secure, and ready to use in minutes, Senttr combines automation with human oversight where it matters most.

Grunt work, sorted.

Contact Info

For more information, please contact mona@senttr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6d14d668-b8a9-4c01-a5f1-72bd2abc7764