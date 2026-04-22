Hyve Managed Hosting collaborates with Red Hat to accelerate modernization and reduce customer costs

AUSTIN, Texas, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global provider of fully managed hosting solutions, Hyve Managed Hosting , today announced a collaboration with the leading provider of enterprise open source software, Red Hat . The collaboration gives Hyve customers a modern, fully managed platform built on Red Hat OpenShift, enabling containerized applications and existing virtualized workloads to run side by side. It also enables customers to modernize at their own pace, reduce licensing overhead, and build an AI-ready infrastructure foundation.

The virtualization market has shifted significantly in recent years, causing many organizations to reconsider their infrastructure strategies. With cloud costs rising and AI rapidly moving from pilot to production, the pressure to modernize without disruption or runaway cost has become impossible to ignore.

Built on Red Hat OpenShift, the industry’s leading hybrid cloud application platform powered by Kubernetes, Hyve's solution supports Kubernetes-based container architecture and virtual machines from a single control plane. This allows organizations to move beyond legacy environments and adopt cloud-native approaches without the cost and disruption of a full replatforming.

Licensing is aligned to physical server resources, keeping costs predictable as environments scale. Red Hat OpenShift delivers a more secure, consistent foundation across private and hybrid environments. This gives organizations the infrastructure reliability that moving AI workloads from pilot into production demands.

Jake Madders, Director and Co-Founder of Hyve Managed Hosting, comments: “Our collaboration with Red Hat is about giving customers a modern foundation that’s easier to move to, cheaper to run, and that will be ready for what comes next. We have been heads-down testing the platform, and the benefits are clear: it’s built for where the market is heading - container-first, automation-led and increasingly AI-driven. Just as important, it supports the realities of enterprise IT, including virtual machines, so customers can modernize at their own pace while we manage the platform end-to-end.”

Hyve is already supporting customers in adopting new deployments and modernization projects on Red Hat OpenShift. Strong demand is expected from organizations running high-performance digital services, such as e-commerce and data-intensive applications, as well as from businesses exploring AI-enabled services that require scalable computing power and modern orchestration.

“In eCommerce, performance and reliability are non-negotiable. Moving from our previous virtualization platform to Red Hat OpenShift with Hyve has delivered the processing speed, uptime and scalability our operations need, while significantly reducing our operational and licensing overheads. The Hyve team managed the migration end-to-end and has been a great partner at every stage,” comments Mark Fitzsimmons, Founder and Operations Director, Xigen .

Simon Mead, UKI Ecosystem Lead, Red Hat

"We are pleased to collaborate with Hyve Managed Hosting to bring the power of Red Hat OpenShift to customers as a fully managed service. Hyve's engineering expertise and managed services model together with Red Hat's open hybrid cloud technologies help organizations modernize their infrastructure, reduce operational overhead, and build a foundation that's ready for AI workloads in production."

With the platform now live and deployments underway, Hyve and Red Hat are focused on scaling adoption and delivering ongoing support. Hyve's experts become an extension of each customer’s team, managing the platform end-to-end and removing the operational burden of running a complex, cloud-native platform.

Both companies are looking forward to the further opportunities that this collaboration will bring as Hyve continues to grow internationally with an Australian office opening planned for later this year, extending its services to customers across the APAC region.

About Hyve Managed Hosting

Hyve Managed Hosting is a global managed hosting provider committed to delivering exceptional customer service. Hyve offers a range of managed hosting solutions, including private cloud, virtual private cloud, colocation, and security services. Hyve’s expert engineers become an extension of any business, providing tailor-made solutions and centralized management. To learn more, visit https://www.hyve.com .

Media Contact:

Kristina Karachevtceva

PR Manager

kristinak@hyve.com

Red Hat and OpenShift are trademarks or registered trademarks of Red Hat, LLC. or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and other countries.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/62da038e-12a0-41db-80b9-062ed64d47a4