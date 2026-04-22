LUFKIN Introduces SROD™ V9.5.0

MISSOURI CITY, Texas, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LUFKIN Industries, a pioneer in rod lift optimization solutions, products, automation, software technologies and services, today announced the launch of SROD™ V9.5.0. The technology automates the design of rod lift systems to optimize surface and downhole components to maximize the productivity of the well with ease and precision.

SROD V9.5.0 allows engineers to seamlessly migrate existing design files from various platforms to the industry-leading SROD system. This not only saves hours of data entry but also allows engineers to quickly determine if mature wells are underbalanced, over-torqued or using excessive energy. The software leverages its proprietary wave equation and Multi-Case Generation Wizard to test hundreds of simulations in seconds to determine the physical limits of the equipment and applies iterative balancing to ensure motors use the least amount of effort to reach those limits.





Furthermore, SROD V9.5.0 promotes greater operational efficiency and equipment longevity through the new Counterbalance Report which automatically calculates the most economical counterbalance configuration to efficiently balance well designs. This enhanced feature is enabled through the counterbalance weights now embedded in the SROD library. Multiple user enhancements are also included to streamline the user experience.

“We’re continuing to invest in rod lift optimization technology to help operators enhance productivity and efficiency of wells,” said Brent Baumann, Chief Executive Officer for LUFKIN Industries. “SROD V9.5.0 automates key design development requirements, providing accuracy and speed like never before. Operators now have access to designing the most accurate, cost-effective rod lift systems.”



Learn more about SROD V9.5.0 here.

About LUFKIN Industries

Lufkin Industries is a leading global provider of rod lift optimization solutions, software, products, technologies, and services to the oil and gas industry. With over 100 years of industry leadership, LUFKIN provides a complete line of surface pumping units, sucker rods, downhole sucker rod pumps and automation systems worldwide. The company is recognized around the world as the industry standard and the benchmark others strive to attain. LUFKIN’s intelligent solutions are supported by an extensive global service footprint, staffed with highly skilled technicians capable of solving the most challenging well concerns.

Discover more at www.lufkin.com.

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