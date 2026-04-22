StoneX Announces Day-One Access to SHFE Nickel Futures

NEW YORK and SINGAPORE, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoneX Group Inc. (“StoneX”; NASDAQ: SNEX) is now providing clients with day-one access to Nickel futures and options listed on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE). This announcement comes on the heels of approval of SHFE contracts by the Chinese regulator (CSRC) and marks the first time these contracts have been made available to international participants via the Overseas Intermediary (OI) route.

The OI route provides a regulated mechanism through which qualified international participants may access select onshore futures and options contracts.

StoneX is the largest non-bank Futures Commission Merchant (FCM) with OI permissions, providing clients with access to onshore Chinese exchange-traded derivatives. By adding the SHFE futures to the other base metal contracts available globally on the London Metal Exchange and CME Group exchanges, StoneX clients can incorporate underlying Chinese market pricing into their broader risk management frameworks. The SHFE Nickel contracts are among the most actively traded base metal contracts globally.

“We are thrilled that StoneX clients can trade into the SHFE contract from the first day of market open, highlighting our unwavering focus on offering clients the best tools for their trading and hedging strategies,” said Michael Skinner, Global Head of Metals, StoneX. “We remain wholly committed to bringing the full suite of StoneX capabilities to our global clients, moving quickly to support how they access markets in ways that are most relevant to their objectives.”

About StoneX

StoneX Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to the global market ecosystem through a unique blend of digital platforms, end-to-end clearing and execution services, high-touch service, and deep expertise. The company strives to be its clients' trusted partner, providing its network, products, and services to help them pursue business opportunities, manage market risks, make informed investment decisions, and improve their business performance.

A Fortune 50 company headquartered in New York City and listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (NASDAQ: SNEX), StoneX Group Inc. and its more than 5,400+ employees serve over 80,000+ commercial, institutional, and payments clients, as well as more than 260,000 retail accounts, across more than 80 offices on six continents. Further information is available at www.stonex.com.

Media inquiries:

Dana S. Grosser

Global Head of Corporate Communications

media@stonex.com

+1 (646) 984-1967

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