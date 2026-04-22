Enteric Empty Capsules Sales Market 2026-2030: Opportunities in Strategic Supply Chain Localization and Onshoring Drive Consolidation of Manufacturing Capabilities

Dublin, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enteric Empty Capsules Sales Market 2026-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global enteric empty capsules sales market is forecasted to grow by USD 83.81 million during 2025-2030, accelerating at a CAGR of 14.5%

The report on the global enteric empty capsules sales market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by strategic supply chain localization and manufacturing resilience, rising incidence of gastrointestinal diseases, growing demand for vegetarian-based empty capsules.



The study identifies the strategic supply chain localization and manufacturing onshoring as one of the prime reasons driving the global enteric empty capsules sales market growth during the next few years. Also, consolidation of excipient and capsule capabilities and expansion of specialized vegetarian capacities and trade adaptation will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market size data, segment with regional analysis and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key companies. Reports have historic and forecast data.

Enteric Empty Capsules Sales Market Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunities

Market drivers

Strategic supply chain localization and manufacturing resilience

Rising incidence of gastrointestinal diseases

Growing demand for vegetarian-based empty capsules

Market challenges

Regulatory volatility and compliance burdens

Supply chain fragmentation and localization initiatives

Technological integration and consolidation

Impact of drivers and challenges

Impact of drivers and challenges in 2025 and 2030

Market opportunities

Strategic supply chain localization and manufacturing onshoring

Consolidation of excipient and capsule capabilities

Expansion of specialized vegetarian capacities and trade adaptation

Competitive Landscape

ACG

Ajix Inc.

Anhui Huangshan Ltd.

Bright Pharma Caps Inc.

Dah Feng Capsule Co. Ltd.

Healthcaps India Ltd.

Lonza Group Ltd.

Medicaps Limited

Natural Capsules Ltd.

Nectar Lifesciences Ltd.

Qualicaps Co. Ltd.

Roquette Freres SA

Roxlor LLC

Shanxi Guangsheng Co. Ltd.

Snail Pharma Industry Co. Ltd.

Suheung Co. Ltd.

Sunil Healthcare Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Analysis

2.1 Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

2.2 Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

2.3 Factors of disruption

2.4 Impact of drivers and challenges

3 Market Landscape

3.1 Market ecosystem

3.2 Market characteristics

3.3 Value chain analysis

4 Market Sizing

4.1 Market definition

4.2 Market segment analysis

4.3 Market size 2025

4.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2025-2030

5 Historic Market Size

5.1 Global Enteric Empty Capsules Sales Market 2020-2024

5.2 End-user segment analysis 2020-2024

5.3 Application segment analysis 2020-2024

5.4 Product segment analysis 2020-2024

5.5 Geography segment analysis 2020-2024

5.6 Country segment analysis 2020-2024

6 Qualitative Analysis

6.1 Impact of AI on Global Enteric Empty Capsules Sales Market



7 Five Forces Analysis

7.1 Five forces summary

7.2 Bargaining power of buyers

7.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

7.4 Threat of new entrants

7.5 Threat of substitutes

7.6 Threat of rivalry

7.7 Market condition

8 Market Segmentation by End-user

8.1 Market segments

8.2 Comparison by End-user

8.3 Pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2025-2030

8.4 Health supplements - Market size and forecast 2025-2030

8.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2025-2030

8.6 Market opportunity by End-user

9 Market Segmentation by Application

9.1 Market segments

9.2 Comparison by Application

9.3 Antibiotic and antibacterial drugs - Market size and forecast 2025-2030

9.4 Antacid and antiflatulent preparations - Market size and forecast 2025-2030

9.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2025-2030

9.6 Market opportunity by Application

10 Market Segmentation by Product

10.1 Market segments

10.2 Comparison by Product

10.3 Gelatin-based enteric capsules - Market size and forecast 2025-2030

10.4 Hydroxypropyl methylcellulose enteric capsules - Market size and forecast 2025-2030

10.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2025-2030

10.6 Market opportunity by Product

11 Customer Landscape

11.1 Customer landscape overview

12 Geographic Landscape

12.1 Geographic segmentation

12.2 Geographic comparison

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kdlaav

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