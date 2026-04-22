Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Forecast Report 2025-2032: Rising Demand for Telehealth Programs Integrated with AR and Virtual Reality VR Technologies

Dublin, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Connected Drug Delivery Devices - Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast - 2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global connected drug delivery devices market is set for remarkable growth, expected to rise from USD 986.91 million in 2024 to USD 5.08 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 23.17% from 2025 to 2032. Factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, technological advancement in medical devices, and the expansion of digital health are pivotal in driving market growth.

The prominence of chronic conditions like diabetes and asthma bolsters demand for connected drug delivery devices. These innovations enhance medication adherence, customizing therapy and tracking real-time patient data, ultimately augmenting healthcare outcomes. North America leads the market, thanks to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, high digital health adoption, and patient-centric care approaches. Significant reimbursement support and the presence of leading manufacturers further catalyze the market in this region.

Globally, integrated connected devices are projected to command the largest market share by product type in 2024. The growth in remote patient monitoring facilitates real-time data tracking, which aligns perfectly with the increasing personalization of healthcare solutions.

Key Market Drivers and Trends

Digital health progress and remote patient monitoring integration play a crucial role in market expansion, optimizing treatment outcomes through enhanced therapy tracking and data dissemination. Technological breakthroughs in device design like sensor integration, Bluetooth connectivity, and smart applications lay a foundation for increased usability and patient interaction.

Moreover, significant product development activities among key market players such as Findair Sp. z o. o., Adherium, Propeller Health, and Medtronic are fueling market dynamism. These innovations not only provide a wider range of connected devices but also strengthen adoption rates.

Regional Insights

North America is forecast to hold the largest market share due to substantial digital health interventions, robust healthcare frameworks, and a significant chronic disease burden, which together cultivate an environment conducive to connected device adoption.

Meanwhile, the European market benefits from solid regulatory support and an increasing adoption of digital health solutions. The presence of strong public-private partnerships and various EU funding initiatives further advance market reach.

The Asia-Pacific region is identified as the fastest-growing market, propelled by a large patient base and rapid digital health integration, supported by governmental digital health initiatives.

Competitive Landscape

The market is characterized by key collaborations and technological integration efforts from leaders like Medtronic, Insulet, and Adherium. Emerging businesses are also playing crucial roles by introducing niche innovations and advanced devices, fostering a competitive yet collaborative landscape.

Conclusion

As chronic disease prevalence rises and digital health technology advances, the connected drug delivery devices market is positioned for accelerated growth. The forecast period from 2025 to 2032 promises expansive opportunities for industry stakeholders focused on embracing technological and digital health trends.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market Report Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Market Segmentation

1.3 Market Assumption



2. Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market Executive Summary

2.1 Market at Glance



3. Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market Key Factors Analysis

3.1 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market Drivers

3.1.1 The rising prevalence of chronic disorders such as diabetes and asthma, among others

3.1.2 The growth of digital health and remote patient monitoring

3.1.3 Technological advancement in device design

3.2 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market Restraints and Challenges

3.2.1 Data privacy and security concerns

3.2.2 Environmental concern for the disposal of electronic waste

3.3 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market Opportunity

3.3.1 Rising demand for telehealth programs integrated with Augmented reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) technologies



4. Impact Analysis

4.1 AI-Powered Innovations and Applications

4.2 U.S. Tariff Impact Analysis



5. Regulatory Analysis

5.1 The United States

5.2 Europe

5.3 Japan

5.4 China



6. Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

6.3 Threat of New Entrants

6.4 Threat of Substitutes

6.5 Competitive Rivalry



7. Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market Assessment

7.1 By Product

7.1.1 Connected Sensors

7.1.1.1 Connected Inhaler Sensors

7.1.1.2 Connectable Injection Sensors

7.1.2 Integrated Connected Devices

7.1.2.1 Connected Inhaler Devices

7.1.2.2 Connected Injectable Devices

7.2 By Technology

7.2.1 Bluetooth

7.2.2 Near-Field Communication (NFC)

7.2.3 Others

7.3 By End-Users

7.3.1 Hospitals & Clinics

7.3.2 Homecare Settings

7.3.3 Others

7.4 By Geography

7.4.1 North America

7.4.1.1 United States Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market Size in USD million (2022-2032)

7.4.1.2 Canada Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market Size in USD million (2022-2032)

7.4.1.3 Mexico Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market Size in USD million (2022-2032)

7.4.2 Europe

7.4.2.1 France Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market Size in USD million (2022-2032)

7.4.2.2 Germany Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market Size in USD million (2022-2032)

7.4.2.3 United Kingdom Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market Size in USD million (2022-2032)

7.4.2.4 Italy Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market Size in USD million (2022-2032)

7.4.2.5 Spain Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market Size in USD million (2022-2032)

7.4.2.6 Rest of Europe Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market Size in USD million (2022-2032)

7.4.3 Asia-Pacific

7.4.3.1 China Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market Size in USD million (2022-2032)

7.4.3.2 Japan Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market Size in USD million (2022-2032)

7.4.3.3 India Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market Size in USD million (2022-2032)

7.4.3.4 Australia Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market Size in USD million (2022-2032)

7.4.3.5 South Korea Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market Size in USD million (2022-2032)

7.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market Size in USD million (2022-2032)

7.4.4 Rest of the World (RoW)

7.4.4.1 Middle East Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market Size in USD million (2022-2032)

7.4.4.2 Africa Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market Size in USD million (2022-2032)

7.4.4.3 South America Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market Size In USD Million (2022-2032)



8. Competitive Landscape



9. Startup Funding & Investment Trends



10. Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market Company and Product Profiles

10.1 Findair Sp. z o. o.

10.1.1 Company Overview

10.1.2 Company Snapshot

10.1.3 Financial Overview

10.1.4 Product Listing

10.1.5 Entropy

10.2 Adherium

10.3 Propeller Health

10.4 West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

10.5 BIOCORP

10.6 Phillips-Medisize

10.7 Merck KGaA

10.8 Novo Nordisk A/S

10.9 Medtronic

10.10 Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.

10.11 Ypsomed

10.12 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

10.13 Elcam Medical

10.14 Cohero Health, Inc.

10.15 BD

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/50bune

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.