Sustainability LIVE Shortlisted for 3x Conference and Event Awards

London, 22 April 2026 – BizClik's Sustainability LIVE is shortlisted for three awards at the prestigious Conference and Event Awards: Best conference/events team, Best event series (over 1,800 attendees) and Best UK conference/event (over 1,000 attendees).

The global hybrid event series that launched in February 2022 as an extension of Sustainability Magazine, which reaches 186,000 global users, welcomes more than 10,000 attendees across seven events in 2025, spanning three continents. The triple nomination highlights the series' commitment to transforming industry insight into real-world action through accessible, collaborative learning environments where sustainability leaders can focus on practical, scalable solutions.

Sustainability LIVE evolves from a single event into a truly global series, hosting events in London, Chicago, New York, Singapore and Dubai. The series features more than 250 high-calibre speakers from leading organisations including Microsoft, Rockwell Automation, NASCAR, London Stock Exchange Group, Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, Virgin and Radisson Hotel Group. The free-admission strategy broadens participation, welcoming attendees from students to senior executives, whilst maintaining a focus on delivering actionable insights and professional development opportunities. To learn more about upcoming events and register, visit here.

Each event is carefully curated through rigorous research, including audience and community insight analysis, industry consultation with senior sustainability executives and benchmarking of global environmental, social and governance (ESG) trends and regulatory shifts. This structured approach ensures the series delivers a learning-focused, evidence-led experience that equips attendees to take actionable steps towards sustainable business transformation.

Millie Wyatt, Global Event Director at BizClik, says: "We're incredibly proud to be shortlisted across three categories. After winning Silver and Bronze in previous years, this recognition reflects the continued hard work, creativity and dedication of our events team—and our sights are firmly set on Gold."

Recognising excellence across the team

The Best conference/events team nomination recognises the dedication and expertise of BizClik's events team, who delivered seven successful events across three continents in 2025. The team's ability to scale the series whilst maintaining high production values, seamless sponsor experiences and delegate satisfaction demonstrates their commitment to excellence. From rigorous content curation and speaker management to full-service sponsor activations and innovative networking formats, the team establishes Sustainability LIVE as a must-attend series for sustainability professionals worldwide.

Delivering impact through innovation

The series is underpinned by a multichannel marketing approach, combining content and email campaigns, targeted social media engagement and strategic partnerships with 19 industry-leading media partners. Sustainability LIVE offers a full-service approach to sponsorships, with turnkey exhibitor booths and bespoke activations designed to deliver maximum impact. The series partners with Treeapp to plant one tree for every delegate across all events, aligning the event experience with attendees' values and reinforcing tangible environmental impact.

Delegates consistently rate the events highly, with Sustainability LIVE: London achieving an overall satisfaction score of seven out of 10 and 64% of attendees indicating they would attend again. Feedback includes: "It was both encouraging and educational to hear real-world stories" and "Sustainability Live is extremely successful at delivering inspirational content and as well as creating a space for meaningful debate." The series is accredited by Climate Week New York, reinforcing its status as a must-attend event for sustainability professionals.

Continuing growth in 2026

This year, Sustainability LIVE is introducing industry-specific forums, beginning with Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero, addressing niche topics such as electric vehicle (EV) charging, plastics and packaging and data centres. The series is also launching Sustainability LIVE: London Climate Action Week, expanding Sustainability LIVE Chicago to Navy Pier and growing the New York Climate Week event into a larger landmark venue. Additional innovations include a dedicated event app and enhanced networking experiences, including Day Zero events, end-of-day receptions and a Chicago boat party on Lake Michigan.

About BizClik

BizClik is a global B2B media and events company producing sector-specific content across technology, sustainability, procurement, fintech, AI and more. Through digital magazines, websites, newsletters, webinars and award-winning events, BizClik connects enterprise leaders with executive audiences to drive strategic business engagement.

For more information, visit: www.bizclikmedia.com

About Sustainability Magazine

Sustainability Magazine connects the leading sustainability executives of the world's largest brands. Our platform serves as a digital hub for connecting industry leaders, covering a wide range of services including media and advertising, events, research reports, demand generation, information and data services. With our comprehensive approach, we strive to provide timely and valuable insights into sustainable practices, fostering innovation and collaboration within the sustainability community. Join us today and shape a sustainable future for generations to come.

About Sustainability LIVE

Sustainability LIVE is a global hybrid event series that brings together leaders, innovators and changemakers who are driving progress in sustainability. Through a mix of keynotes, fireside chats, panels and hands-on workshops, the event explores the ideas, strategies and solutions that are shaping a more sustainable future.

From climate action and ESG to green finance, supply chain responsibility and the circular economy, each edition is a chance to learn from real-world examples, connect with peers and be part of meaningful conversations. Whether attending in person or online, Sustainability LIVE gives you the space to share, discover and get inspired to make a difference.

Media Contact :

Beckie Jordan

rebecca.jordan@bizclikmedia.com