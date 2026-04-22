$26.05 Bn Oral Transmucosal Drugs Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts, 2031

Dublin, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oral Transmucosal Drugs - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The oral transmucosal drugs market, valued at USD 17.69 billion in 2025, is projected to experience significant growth, reaching USD 26.05 billion by 2031, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.66% from 2026 to 2031

This sustained growth is attributed to its prevalent use in opioid dependence treatment, rapid adoption in seizure rescue, and expanding applications in pain management and psychedelic therapies. Advances in sublingual and buccal film technologies are enhancing onset times and bioavailability, while the preference for needle-free, swallow-free dosing boosts adoption among pediatric and geriatric populations.

Regulatory bodies in the United States, Europe, and China are expediting reviews for innovative formulations, stimulating pipelines targeting high-value central nervous system (CNS) indications. The competitive intensity has increased as pharmaceutical giants license specialty film platforms and as intellectual property cliffs for first-generation buprenorphine products open opportunities for generics and next-generation designs.

Global Oral Transmucosal Drugs Market Trends and Insights

Growing Burden of CNS and Pain Disorders: The increasing prevalence of opioid use disorder, epilepsy, and breakthrough cancer pain fuels demand for fast-acting transmucosal options. The FDA approval of buccal non-opioid pain drug suzetrigine in 2025 underscores regulatory support for safer pain alternatives. Pediatric seizure-cluster needs were addressed with Libervant's pediatric approval, expanding age coverage for rapid benzodiazepine rescue. Aging populations with swallowing difficulties further drive prescribing toward films and sprays that dissolve without water.

Post-2023 Surge in R&D Pipelines and Approvals: Expanded breakthrough and orphan-drug designations post-2023 have shortened review cycles, evident in innovations like RizaFilm for migraines and revised buprenorphine dosing guidance for higher-strength products. Psychedelic candidates such as atai Life Sciences' DMT buccal film advanced to Phase 2, illustrating new CNS indications entering late-stage development. Accelerated approvals incentivize investment, boosting market growth.

Challenges of Limited Drug-load and Taste-masking: Films rarely exceed a few milligrams of active ingredient without dissolution issues, limiting their use to potent molecules. Bitter APIs like buprenorphine require advanced flavor-blocking, increasing development time and cost. Formulators are investigating permeation enhancers, although each new excipient faces toxicology challenges that might delay approvals and affect near-term growth.

Segment Analysis: Sublingual tablets accounted for 41.98% of the market share in 2025 due to established prescribing habits and extensive reimbursement. Innovations in films however, allow buccal tablets a 7.12% CAGR to 2031, driven by pediatric formulations that dissolve slowly and lessen dosing frequency. Oro-dispersible films, benefiting from PharmFilm technology, enhance bioavailability for migraine and psychiatric treatments. Liquids and sprays serve as rescue solutions for anaphylaxis and neonatal seizures, while medicated confectionaries improve compliance in chronic cases. Ambient-stable tablet formats increase accessibility in warmer regions.

The sublingual pathway commanded 35.22% of the market share in 2025, owing to rich vascularization that expedites systemic uptake. Buccal delivery, growing at 7.70% annually through 2031, is favored for therapies requiring prolonged contact time, such as mood stabilizers and analgesics.

Permeation enhancers improve buccal absorption of peptides typically administered via injection. Mucoadhesive patches on the cheek maintain plasma levels up to eight hours, reducing rescue-dose frequency. As bioavailability data accrue, formularies are broadening coverage, supporting buccal applications.

Geography Analysis: North America held a 42.10% market share in 2025, benefiting from breakthrough-therapy pathways and extensive insurance coverage. The FDA's 2024 update removing buprenorphine dose restrictions has encouraged higher-strength films for improved opioid-use-disorder program retention. Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region with an 8.52% CAGR through 2031, spurred by China's National Medical Products Administration's accelerated reviews. Investment in high-potency film production underlines the region's scale advantage. Regulatory harmonization in ASEAN boosts market entry. Europe's steady growth is supported by child-friendly product authorizations, while Middle East & Africa and South America experience incremental growth with temperature-stable films overcoming cold-chain challenges.

Market Landscape

Market Drivers

Growing Burden Of Target CNS And Pain Disorders

Surge In R&D Pipelines & Regulatory Approvals Post-2023

Preference For Needle-Free, Swallow-Free Dosage Forms Among Geriatrics & Paediatrics

Rapid Take-Up Of Transmucosal Rescue Therapies In Community Ems Protocols

Micro-Dose Psychedelic & Cannabinoid Films Entering Phase-Ii Pipelines

Temperature-Stable Film Formulations Supporting Low-Cold-Chain Markets

Market Restraints

Limited Drug-Load & Taste-Masking Challenges

Patent Cliffs For First-Generation Opioid Dependence Films

Emerging Competition From Intranasal Powder Auto-Injectors

Persistent Fda Concerns On Paediatric Dosing Uniformity For High-Potency Apis

Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

Regulatory Landscape

Technological Outlook (Films, muco-adhesive polymers, permeation enhancers)

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Companies Covered:

Aquestive Therapeutics

Intelgenx

ZIM Laboratories

C.L. Pharm Co., Ltd.

Novartis

Sunovion Pharmaceuticals

Pfizer

GW Pharmaceuticals (Jazz)

Seoul Pharmaceuticals

Shilpa Therapeutics

Indivior

Cure Pharmaceutical

Catalent

Takeda Pharmaceuticals

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

AdhexPharma

Astellas Pharma

BioDelivery Sciences (Collegium)

Johnson & Johnson

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nka239

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