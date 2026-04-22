Business Jet Industry Report 2026: Market to Grow by $9.13 Billion During 2025-2030

Dublin, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Business Jet Market 2026-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global business jet market is forecasted to grow by USD 9.13 billion during 2025-2030, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. The report on the global business jet market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising global connectivity of business jets, economic expansion and business growth, advancements in technology for developing business jets.



The study identifies the increased demand for long range aircrafts as one of the prime reasons driving the global business jet market growth during the next few years. Also, sustainability and fuel efficiency in business jets and enhanced connectivity technologies in business jets will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market size data, segment with regional analysis and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key companies. Reports have historic and forecast data.

A robust vendor analysis within the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading market vendors that include: Airbus SE, Bombardier Inc., Cirrus Design Corp., Dassault Aviation SA, Eclipse Aerospace Inc., Embraer SA, Eviation, General Dynamics Corp., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., MSC Aerospace, PIAGGIO AERO S.p.A., Pilatus Aircraft Ltd., Piper Aircraft Inc., Stratos Aircraft, Textron Inc., The Boeing Co., XTI Aircraft Co.

Also, the report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive primary and secondary research. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Business Jet Market Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity

Market drivers

Rising global connectivity of business jets

Economic expansion and business growth

Advancements in technology for developing business jets

Market challenges

Increasing complexity of geopolitical dynamics

Regulatory and environmental compliance related to business jets

Economic volatility in aerospace industry

Market opportunities

Increased demand for long range aircrafts

Sustainability and fuel efficiency in business jets

Companies Featured

Airbus SE

Bombardier Inc.

Cirrus Design Corp.

Dassault Aviation SA

Eclipse Aerospace Inc.

Embraer SA

Eviation

General Dynamics Corp.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

MSC Aerospace

PIAGGIO AERO S.p.A.

Pilatus Aircraft Ltd.

Piper Aircraft Inc.

Stratos Aircraft

Textron Inc.

The Boeing Co.

XTI Aircraft Co.

Global Business Jet Market Segmentation

End-User

Operator

Private

Type

Large

Medium

Light

Distribution Channel

OEM

Aftermarket

Region

North America

Europe

APAC

Middle East and Africa

South America

Rest of World (RoW)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6lo8jl

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