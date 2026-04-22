Market Better Acquires Legacy Media and Launches Market Better Studio, a Full-Service Growth Marketing Agency

Bryn Mawr, PA, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Better, the B2B marketing show trusted by 10,000+ marketing leaders, today announced the acquisition of Legacy Media and the launch of Market Better Studio, a full-service growth marketing system built for small and mid-sized B2B service companies looking to scale.

Market Better has spent years building one of the most trusted audiences in B2B marketing, bringing together CMOs, growth leaders, and operators for real conversations about what’s actually working. The acquisition of Legacy Media, a video-first production company, brings proven content production expertise to the Market Better brand. Market Better Studio is now the result. It gives B2B service companies access to a full growth marketing system that connects organic content directly to revenue through their proprietary Content Funnel™ system.

The Market Better Studio Content Funnel™ system connects what most companies keep separate: content creation and revenue generation. Rather than treating organic content as only a brand-awareness play, Market Better Studio uses it as the starting point for a lead-generation engine. One that identifies engaged audiences, layers in intent data, and converts them into warm sales-ready opportunities.

“The Market Better Show has always been about giving our audience, made up of the top B2B marketers in the world, what they actually need to grow. Now, with Market Better Studio, we can take everything we’ve learned and put it to work for our clients. This isn’t just about content anymore. It’s about building a real engaged audience, putting intent data to work, and helping B2B service companies grow in ways they couldn’t before through the power of technology. We’re incredibly excited about what’s ahead,” said Mike McGrath, CEO of Market Better.

“What excites me most is how Market Better is closing the gap between content and performance,” said America Turner, Managing Director of Market Better Studio. “For a long time, those have been treated separately. We’re bringing them together in a way that actually makes sense. It means our clients aren’t just creating content to stay visible. They’re creating with a clear goal, which is to grow their business.”

To learn more, visit marketbetter.xyz.

About Market Better

Market Better is the B2B show for marketers who refuse to blend in. Trusted by 10,000+ marketing leaders at some of the world's largest companies, Market Better delivers unfiltered conversations with the operators, CMOs, and growth leaders shaping modern B2B marketing.

Market Better Studio is the revenue-focused production arm of the Market Better brand, built for small and mid-sized B2B service companies ready to get more out of their content. Using the proprietary Content Funnel™ system, Market Better Studio turns organic content into a lead generation engine, combining inbound strategy with intent data to book sales-ready leads that impact the bottom line.

For more information, visit marketbetter.xyz.

Market Better is where B2B growth happens.

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