$137.25+ Bn Elevators and Escalators Market Forecasts 2025-2030, Profiles of Schindler, Kone, Mitsubishi Electric, Toshiba, and United Technologies

Dublin, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Elevators and Escalators Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Elevators and Escalators Market is anticipated to surge from USD 102.467 billion in 2025 to USD 137.253 billion by 2030, driven by a 6.02% CAGR.



The elevators and escalators market is a vital component of modern infrastructure, facilitating efficient vertical transportation in buildings worldwide. These systems enhance convenience and speed, driving their widespread adoption across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. The market is propelled by rapid urbanization, increased construction investments, a growing geriatric population, and advancements in smart technologies, though high installation and maintenance costs pose challenges.



This research examines current trends in demand, supply, and sales, alongside recent developments shaping the elevators and escalators market. It provides a comprehensive analysis of key drivers, restraints, and opportunities, detailing industry trends, policies, and regulations across geographical regions to equip stakeholders with insights into the regulatory framework and market dynamics.



Competitive intelligence identifies major industry players and their revenue contributions, derived from extensive secondary research, including industry association studies, analyst reports, investor presentations, press releases, and journals. Market size for the overall sector and key segments was determined using bottom-up and top-down methodologies, validated with primary inputs from stakeholders in the global elevators and escalators value chain.

Comprehensive market engineering integrated data from diverse sources and proprietary datasets, employing data triangulation for accurate market breakdown and forecasting. Insights are presented through analytical narratives, charts, and graphics for efficient comprehension. Key players profiled include Schindler Holding Ltd., Kone Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, and United Technologies, among others.

Growth Drivers



Rapid urbanization, with 60% of the global population expected to live in urban areas by 2030, fuels demand for vertical transportation in high-rise residential and commercial structures. Increasing investments in the construction sector, particularly in Asia-Pacific, where infrastructure spending reached USD 1.2 trillion in 2024, drive installations.

The growing geriatric population, projected to reach 1.5 billion by 2050, necessitates accessible elevators for mobility, especially in developed regions like Europe and North America. Technological advancements in smart elevators, such as IoT-enabled systems and predictive maintenance, improve energy efficiency and user convenience, with companies like Kone introducing AI-driven solutions in 2024.



Restraints



High installation costs, often exceeding USD 100,000 for advanced elevator systems, and ongoing maintenance expenses deter adoption in smaller projects and cost-sensitive markets. These costs, coupled with the need for specialized technical expertise, challenge market growth, particularly for SMEs and in emerging economies.

Regional Analysis



Asia-Pacific holds the largest share at 45% in 2024, driven by rapid urbanization and infrastructure projects in China and India, with China's construction sector investing USD 800 billion in 2024. North America sustains growth through smart city initiatives and accessibility mandates, while Europe advances with green building regulations and an aging population, supported by the EU's USD 500 million smart infrastructure fund in 2024.



This report equips industry experts with critical insights into market trends, regulatory landscapes, and competitive dynamics. It highlights opportunities in smart technologies and urban infrastructure while addressing cost barriers. The rigorous methodology, blending primary and secondary data, ensures reliable projections, enabling stakeholders to navigate complexities and prioritize investments in this essential infrastructure sector.



Segmentation Analysis

By Product Type: Elevators dominate with a 65% market share in 2024, driven by demand in high-rise buildings, while escalators grow steadily in commercial spaces like malls and airports.

Elevators dominate with a 65% market share in 2024, driven by demand in high-rise buildings, while escalators grow steadily in commercial spaces like malls and airports. By Application: Commercial applications lead, fueled by office towers and retail complexes. Residential and industrial segments grow with urbanization and manufacturing needs.

Commercial applications lead, fueled by office towers and retail complexes. Residential and industrial segments grow with urbanization and manufacturing needs. By Technology: Smart elevators, incorporating IoT and AI, exhibit the fastest growth due to energy efficiency and remote monitoring capabilities.

Key Benefits of this Report:

Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, and other sub-segments.

Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.

Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.

Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decisions to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.

Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.

Report Coverage:

Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030

Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, and Trend Analysis

Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis

Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 146 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $102.47 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $137.25 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.0% Regions Covered Global



Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments)

Schindler Holding Ltd.

Kone Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

Hitachi Ltd.

Kleemann Hellas SA.

Fujitec Co., Ltd.

Hyundai Group

TK Elevator GmbH

Otis Worldwide Corporation

Segmentation

By Type

Elevators

Hydraulic Elevators

Traction Elevators

Escalators

Parallel Escalators

Curved Escalators

Others

By Service

New Installation

Maintenance & Repair

By End-User

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By Geography

North America

USA

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Others

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

Others

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Indonesia

Thailand

Taiwan

Others

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bdpe86

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