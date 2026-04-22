Empty Capsules Market Forecasts Report 2025-2030: Gelatin-based Capsules are Favored for Their Quick Drug Release and Anti-oxidation Properties

The empty capsules market is set for growth due to increasing demand for nutraceuticals from an aging population and health-conscious millennials, alongside advancements in capsule tech and rising pharmaceutical needs. Despite regulatory and ethical challenges, opportunities abound, particularly in Asia-Pacific.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Empty Capsules Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Empty Capsules Market is anticipated to increase from USD 4.034 billion in 2025 to USD 5.134 billion by 2030, with a 4.94% CAGR.



The global empty capsules market is poised for significant growth, driven by the rising demand for nutraceuticals spurred by unhealthy consumer lifestyles.

This trend, coupled with technological advancements in capsule manufacturing and increased investments in research and development, is expected to propel market expansion. The market is further supported by demographic shifts, including an aging population and growing health consciousness among millennials, alongside the burgeoning sports industry and increased consumption of sports nutrition products. However, ethical concerns in developing countries like India and stringent regulations in the pharmaceutical sector pose challenges to market growth.

Market Drivers

Growing Pharmaceutical Industry

The pharmaceutical sector's expansion is a primary driver of the empty capsules market. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and heightened R&D investments by both public and private entities are boosting demand for capsules used in drug delivery. Empty capsules, particularly gelatin-based ones, are favored for their quick drug release and anti-oxidation properties, making them essential for pharmaceutical applications. The sector's focus on developing innovative formulations further amplifies the need for reliable capsule solutions.

Increasing Geriatric Population

The growing geriatric population globally is a significant factor fueling the empty capsules market. Older adults, more prone to health issues, are driving demand for nutraceuticals and medications delivered via capsules. Additionally, millennials' rising health consciousness is increasing the consumption of dietary supplements, further supporting market growth. The sports industry's growth, with a surge in demand for sports nutrition products, also creates opportunities for capsule manufacturers to cater to this health-focused demographic.

Market Restraints

Stringent Government Regulations

Stringent regulations in the pharmaceutical industry, particularly in developed markets, pose a challenge to the empty capsules market. Compliance with rigorous safety and quality standards increases production costs and complexity, potentially slowing market growth. In developing countries like India, ethical concerns related to capsule materials, such as gelatin derived from animal sources, may limit consumer acceptance and hinder market expansion.

Key Players

Leading companies in the empty capsules market include Suheung Co Ltd., ACG Worldwide, Capsugel, Bright Pharma Caps Inc., Medi-Caps Ltd., Snail Pharma Industry Co., Ltd., Capscanada Corporation, Qualicaps, and Roxlor LLC. These players focus on product innovation, strategic partnerships, and capacity expansions to maintain competitive advantage.

Market Segmentation

The empty capsules market is segmented by product, end-user, and geography. By product, gelatin capsules are expected to dominate due to their rapid drug release and anti-oxidation properties, making them a preferred choice for pharmaceutical and nutraceutical applications. By end-user, the pharmaceutical sector is projected to grow significantly, driven by rising disease prevalence and R&D investments. The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to lead geographically, fueled by increasing disposable incomes, rising health expenditures, and low-cost materials and labor, which attract major manufacturers to the region.

Key Benefits of this Report:

  • Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, and other sub-segments.
  • Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.
  • Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.
  • Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decisions to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.
  • Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.

Report Coverage:

  • Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030
  • Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, and Trend Analysis
  • Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis
  • Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages145
Forecast Period2025 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025$4.03 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$5.13 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate4.9%
Regions CoveredGlobal


Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments)

  • Capsugel
  • ACG Worldwide
  • Qualicaps
  • Suheung Co., Ltd.
  • Bright Pharma Caps Inc.
  • Medi-Caps Ltd.
  • CapsCanada Corporation
  • Roxlor LLC
  • Snail Pharma Industry Co., Ltd.
  • HealthCaps India Ltd.

Segmentation

By Product

  • Gelatin Capsules
  • Non-Gelatin Capsules

By Function

  • Immediate Release Capsules
  • Sustained Release Capsules
  • Delayed Release Capsules

By End User

  • Nutraceuticals Industry
  • Pharmaceutical Industry
  • Cosmetics Industry
  • Research Laboratories
  • Animal Health Industry

By Geography

North America

  • USA
  • Canada
  • Mexico

South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Others

Europe

  • United Kingdom
  • Germany
  • France
  • Spain
  • Others

Middle East and Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Others

Asia-Pacific

  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • South Korea
  • Taiwan
  • Others

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/txnlo1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment 

 

            




    

        

            
                Empty Capsules Market

                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Capsule
                            
                            
                                Drug Release
                            
                            
                                Empty Capsule
                            
                            
                                Empty Capsules
                            
                            
                                Formulation
                            
                            
                                Gelatin Capsule
                            
                            
                                Pharmaceutical Manufacturing 
                            
                            
                                Product Development
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data

        


    
    

 
    



        

        
            GlobeNewswire
        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading

                        

                            
                        
 
                    
 
                
 
            
 
        

        





    








        
        
    




        

        
        
 