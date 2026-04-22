Empty Capsules Market Forecasts Report 2025-2030: Gelatin-based Capsules are Favored for Their Quick Drug Release and Anti-oxidation Properties

Dublin, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Empty Capsules Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Empty Capsules Market is anticipated to increase from USD 4.034 billion in 2025 to USD 5.134 billion by 2030, with a 4.94% CAGR.







The global empty capsules market is poised for significant growth, driven by the rising demand for nutraceuticals spurred by unhealthy consumer lifestyles.

This trend, coupled with technological advancements in capsule manufacturing and increased investments in research and development, is expected to propel market expansion. The market is further supported by demographic shifts, including an aging population and growing health consciousness among millennials, alongside the burgeoning sports industry and increased consumption of sports nutrition products. However, ethical concerns in developing countries like India and stringent regulations in the pharmaceutical sector pose challenges to market growth.

Market Drivers

Growing Pharmaceutical Industry



The pharmaceutical sector's expansion is a primary driver of the empty capsules market. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and heightened R&D investments by both public and private entities are boosting demand for capsules used in drug delivery. Empty capsules, particularly gelatin-based ones, are favored for their quick drug release and anti-oxidation properties, making them essential for pharmaceutical applications. The sector's focus on developing innovative formulations further amplifies the need for reliable capsule solutions.



Increasing Geriatric Population



The growing geriatric population globally is a significant factor fueling the empty capsules market. Older adults, more prone to health issues, are driving demand for nutraceuticals and medications delivered via capsules. Additionally, millennials' rising health consciousness is increasing the consumption of dietary supplements, further supporting market growth. The sports industry's growth, with a surge in demand for sports nutrition products, also creates opportunities for capsule manufacturers to cater to this health-focused demographic.



Market Restraints

Stringent Government Regulations



Stringent regulations in the pharmaceutical industry, particularly in developed markets, pose a challenge to the empty capsules market. Compliance with rigorous safety and quality standards increases production costs and complexity, potentially slowing market growth. In developing countries like India, ethical concerns related to capsule materials, such as gelatin derived from animal sources, may limit consumer acceptance and hinder market expansion.

Key Players



Leading companies in the empty capsules market include Suheung Co Ltd., ACG Worldwide, Capsugel, Bright Pharma Caps Inc., Medi-Caps Ltd., Snail Pharma Industry Co., Ltd., Capscanada Corporation, Qualicaps, and Roxlor LLC. These players focus on product innovation, strategic partnerships, and capacity expansions to maintain competitive advantage.



Market Segmentation



The empty capsules market is segmented by product, end-user, and geography. By product, gelatin capsules are expected to dominate due to their rapid drug release and anti-oxidation properties, making them a preferred choice for pharmaceutical and nutraceutical applications. By end-user, the pharmaceutical sector is projected to grow significantly, driven by rising disease prevalence and R&D investments. The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to lead geographically, fueled by increasing disposable incomes, rising health expenditures, and low-cost materials and labor, which attract major manufacturers to the region.



Key Benefits of this Report:

Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, and other sub-segments.

Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.

Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.

Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decisions to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.

Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.

Report Coverage:

Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030

Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, and Trend Analysis

Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis

Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 145 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $4.03 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.13 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.9% Regions Covered Global



Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments)

Capsugel

ACG Worldwide

Qualicaps

Suheung Co., Ltd.

Bright Pharma Caps Inc.

Medi-Caps Ltd.

CapsCanada Corporation

Roxlor LLC

Snail Pharma Industry Co., Ltd.

HealthCaps India Ltd.

Segmentation

By Product

Gelatin Capsules

Non-Gelatin Capsules

By Function

Immediate Release Capsules

Sustained Release Capsules

Delayed Release Capsules

By End User

Nutraceuticals Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Cosmetics Industry

Research Laboratories

Animal Health Industry

By Geography

North America

USA

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Others

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Spain

Others

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Others

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Taiwan

Others

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/txnlo1

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