Amaze Announces Launch of Amaze Live as Its Next-Generation Multi-Channel Live Shopping Platform

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amaze Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: AMZE) (“Amaze” or the “Company”), a global leader in creator-powered commerce, today announced the launch of Amaze Live, a next-generation live shopping and community commerce platform that adds a real-time engagement and conversion layer to the Company's growing creator commerce ecosystem, enabling creators, entrepreneurs, and brands to sell live across social media, text, websites, and owned channels.

Positioned Within One of the Fastest-Growing Commerce Markets

Social commerce is rapidly reshaping consumer purchasing behavior. According to third-party industry forecasts, the category could exceed $6 trillion globally by 20351. Live shopping is emerging as a high-conversion format within that shift, combining product discovery, urgency, and real-time community engagement. Amaze believes its open-platform model positions the Company to compete in this market against closed, proprietary marketplace alternatives.

A New Model: Sell Live Anywhere

Many live shopping platforms require sellers to build inside proprietary ecosystems. Amaze Live is designed to offer a differentiated model. The platform is planned to allow creators to launch live selling experiences through Amaze Live and share them across multiple channels, connecting products, offers, and storefronts through Amaze’s existing commerce capabilities, as well as select third-party commerce platforms and affiliate solutions. Creators will be able to drive monetization by distributing their live experiences across social media, text, websites, and owned channels, rather than being dependent on a single platform.

Expanding Amaze’s Creator Opportunity

Amaze currently serves a creator ecosystem of more than 13 million creators through its commerce platform. Amaze Live is expected to expand that opportunity by attracting a broader segment of creators, entrepreneurs, influencers, and community sellers seeking live commerce capabilities. The Company believes Amaze Live could serve as a new user acquisition channel, a transaction growth engine, and a higher-frequency engagement layer across its existing creator base.

Amaze Live is intended to serve as the real-time conversion layer within the Company's Creator Commerce Flywheel, adding live transaction capability across its existing creator ecosystem.

Amaze Live is also expected to play an important role within The Food Channel, where creator-led content, community participation, and impulse purchasing behavior are highly aligned.

“Social commerce is becoming one of the largest opportunities in global retail, and live shopping is at the center of that shift,” said Aaron Day, Chief Executive Officer of Amaze. “Creators have told us they want the ability to sell live anywhere, connect directly with fans, and avoid being locked into a single platform. Amaze Live is intended to be our answer to that demand. We believe this platform can expand our reach to millions of additional users over time while creating a powerful new monetization layer across both The Food Channel and the broader creator economy.”

Initial Rollout and Expansion

Amaze Live will launch first in the United States, with additional international market expansion expected later this year.

The Company also expects continued integration across future verticals including Food, Music, Lifestyle, and other creator-led commerce categories.

Individuals, creators, entrepreneurs, and brands interested in early access to Amaze Live may join the waitlist at www.amaze.co/amazelive .

For investor information, please contact IR@amaze.co .

For press inquiries, please contact PR@amaze.co .

About Amaze:

Amaze Holdings, Inc. is an end-to-end, creator-powered commerce platform offering tools for seamless product creation, advanced e-commerce solutions, and scalable managed services. By empowering anyone to “sell anything, anywhere,” Amaze enables creators to tell their stories, cultivate deeper audience connections, and generate sustainable income through shoppable, authentic experiences. Discover more at www.amaze.co .

Source: 1. https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/livestream-e-commerce-market.html

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements relate to future events and developments or to our future operating or financial performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties and are based on estimates and assumptions. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, our expectations regarding Amaze Live development, rollout, adoption, integrations, monetization opportunities, market opportunity estimates and our future revenues. These statements can be identified by words such as such as “may,” “might,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential” or “continue,” and are based our current expectations and views concerning future events and developments and their potential effects on us.

Some or all of these forward-looking statements may not occur. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or otherwise implied by the forward-looking statement. Factors that affect our ability to achieve these results include unexpected issues arising from implementation of our new venture, our need to raise additional capital, our reliance on third parties to provide key services for our business, including cloud hosting, marketing platforms, payment providers and network providers, and our inability to agree upon the terms of a definitive agreement. Other risks include the Risk Factors contained in our Form S-1 filed on February 12, 2026 and our ability to stay the recent court order disclosed in our Form 8-K filed on February 20, 2026.

Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.