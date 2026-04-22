EnviroGold Advances Greens Creek Project Toward Commercial Validation with Arrival of Feedstock for Pilot and Demonstration Campaigns

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnviroGold Global Limited (TSX-V: NVRO | OTCQB: ESGLF | FSE: YGK) (“EnviroGold” or the “Company”), a clean technology company focused on the recovery of precious and critical metals from mine waste and tailings, is pleased to announce that the shipment of Hecla Mining Company’s Greens Creek tailings arrived in Fremantle, Western Australia on April 21, 2026. The tailings will be used for the next phase of process validation and commercial advancement of the Company’s proprietary NVRO Process™.

The program follows the successful completion of Phase 1 and Phase 2 test work, as previously announced on March 2, 2026.

Advancing to Pilot and Demonstration Scale

Validation of the NVRO Process™ will advance to the Phase 3 micro NVRO pilot plant campaign, operating at approximately 50 kg per day. This will be followed by the Phase 4 commercial production demonstration campaign, with a processing capacity of approximately 300 tonnes per annum.

These campaigns represent a critical step in advancing the NVRO Process™ from technical validation toward commercial deployment by providing scale-up data and operational insights.

Commercial Validation and Product Definition

The Greens Creek feedstock will undergo sampling, analytical assessment, and preparatory work ahead of the pilot and demonstration campaigns. The Phase 3 and Phase 4 campaigns are expected to be completed by late August 2026, subject to third-party laboratory turnaround times.

The program is designed to confirm process performance at increasing scale, produce material for assessment of product quality and saleability, and define commercial pathways for primary product streams and potential by-products.

The outcomes are expected to support advancement of the NVRO Process™ to Technology Readiness Level (“TRL”) 8, representing commercial validation of both process and product streams.

Progression Toward Commercial Deployment

The Greens Creek program forms a key part of EnviroGold’s broader campaign portfolio, which is focused on advancing the NVRO Process™ toward TRL 9, representing full industrial-scale commercial production.

The Company believes that completion of this and other client campaigns will reduce technical and execution risk, support project development, commercial engagement, and provide a pathway toward revenue-generating deployments.

“The arrival of Greens Creek tailings in Fremantle enables the commencement of our pilot and demonstration campaigns, marking the next stage of validation for the NVRO ProcessTM on one of the most significant opportunities in our pipeline,” said Grant Freeman, Chief Executive Officer of EnviroGold. “The micro NVRO and commercial scale demonstration campaigns will generate the technical and commercial data required to advance process maturity and support progression to TRL 8, including confirmation of product saleability and commercial pathways. This program defines a clear pathway to TRL 9 and full commercial deployment, supporting EnviroGold’s strategy to deliver an industrial-scale process and advance projects to revenue-generating operations.”

About Technology Readiness Levels

TRLs are a standard framework used to assess the maturity of a technology from laboratory and pilot stages through to demonstration and commercial deployment.

Within EnviroGold’s framework, TRL 8 represents commercial validation of process and product streams, and TRL 9 represents full industrial-scale commercial production.

About EnviroGold Global

EnviroGold Global is a clean-technology company that enables the recovery of high-value precious, base, and critical metals from mine waste and tailings using its proprietary NVRO Process™. By unlocking metals from existing, above-ground assets, EnviroGold delivers scalable, lower-impact metal recovery solutions that complement traditional mining operations and align with global ESG frameworks and critical-minerals strategies.

Additional information, including the Company’s investor presentation and corporate profile, is available at www.envirogoldglobal.com

CONTACTS:

Investor Cubed

Neil Simon, CEO

+1 647 258 3310

nsimon@investor3.ca

ir@envirogoldglobal.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “plans,” “intends,” “targets,” “may,” “will,” “would,” or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions as of the date of this news release.

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements regarding: the commencement, timing, scope and expected completion of the Phase 3 micro NVRO pilot plant campaign and the Phase 4 commercial-scale demonstration campaign; expected process validation, scale-up and performance of the NVRO Process™; expected sampling, analytical assessment and preparatory work in respect of the Greens Creek feedstock; the production of material for assessment of product quality and saleability; the definition of commercial pathways for primary product streams and potential by-products; the expected advancement of the NVRO Process™ to TRL 8 and toward TRL 9; the reduction of technical and execution risk; and the advancement of projects toward commercial deployment and revenue-generating operations.

These assumptions include, without limitation: that the Greens Creek feedstock will be suitable for the planned pilot and demonstration campaigns; that sampling, analytical assessment and preparatory work will be completed in a timely manner; that the Phase 3 and Phase 4 campaigns will proceed substantially as planned; that third-party laboratory services and other service providers will perform within expected timeframes; that the NVRO Process™ will perform at increasing scale in a manner consistent with prior test work; that product quality and saleability can be assessed as anticipated; and that no material delays, disruptions, permitting issues, supply chain issues, or adverse changes in market or operating conditions will arise.

Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation: technical or operational challenges in scaling the NVRO Process™; delays in sampling, analysis, laboratory turnaround times, pilot operations or demonstration activities; risks relating to feedstock characteristics or variability; inability to confirm product quality, saleability or commercial pathways on anticipated terms or timelines; permitting, regulatory, logistical or third-party service delays; adverse changes in commodity prices, financial markets or broader economic conditions; and other risks beyond the Company’s control. This list is not exhaustive.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable securities laws, EnviroGold undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.