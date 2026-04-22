Zinc Citrate Market Size to Reach USD 3.73 Billion by 2035, Fueled by Rising Demand in Supplements and Oral Care Applications | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Zinc Citrate Market size was valued at USD 2.12 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 3.73 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.85% during the forecast period.

Zinc citrate, a zinc salt of citric acid, is utilized as a bioavailable zinc source in oral care products, food and beverage fortification, pharmaceutical formulations, nutritional supplements, and agricultural applications.





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The U.S. Zinc Citrate Market was valued at USD 0.59 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 0.88 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 4.19% from 2026 to 2035.

With the most advanced dietary supplement retail infrastructure in the world, a food fortification regulatory environment that actively promotes zinc inclusion in breakfast cereals, infant formula, and meal replacement products, and a pharmaceutical industry that uses zinc citrate in over-the-counter cold and immune support formulations at volumes that sustain a distinct commercial demand channel from the supplement segment, the United States is the largest single national market for zinc citrate.

Global Zinc Deficiency Prevalence Augment Market Expansion Globally

Over 17% of people worldwide suffer from zinc insufficiency; rates are significantly higher in South Asia, sub-Saharan Africa, and some regions of Latin America where phytate-rich plant diets impair zinc absorption. Both institutional distribution programs and developing retail supplement markets in income-growing economies are supported by clinical evidence in the areas of immune support, childhood development, and wound healing. For high-end supplement products and formulations where absorption rate is the main point of consumer communication, zinc citrate is the recommended specification due to its greater bioavailability over zinc oxide and zinc sulfate.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Application

Dietary Supplements / Nutraceuticals dominated with a 32.48% share in 2025 and is also expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of approximately 6.62% through 2035 due to immune health awareness, aging population adoption, sports nutrition inclusion, and expanding retail channels in Asia Pacific and Latin America.

By Product Type / Form

Zinc Citrate Dihydrate dominated with a 48.36% share in 2025, valued at approximately USD 1.03 Billion as its higher elemental zinc content per gram makes it the preferred form for dosage-controlled supplement and pharmaceutical applications. Zinc Citrate Trihydrate is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 5.37% through 2035 as its improved solubility in liquid formulation contexts makes it preferred for functional beverages and liquid supplements.

By Grade / Purity

Pharmaceutical Grade dominated with a 44.27% share in 2025 as supplement, pharmaceutical, and clinical nutrition channels all require purity documentation and heavy metal specifications that pharmaceutical-grade designation provides. Food & Beverage Grade is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of approximately 6.46% through 2035 as fortification applications in emerging markets expand, functional food development accelerates in mainstream grocery categories, and food manufacturers specify zinc citrate over zinc oxide in premium product lines.

By End-Use Industry

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals dominated with a 41.63% share in 2025 as pharmaceutical-grade supplement and clinical nutrition procurement collectively represent the highest-value zinc citrate demand channel. Food & Beverage Industry is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of approximately 6.65% through 2035 as zinc fortification in cereals, dairy alternatives, plant-based foods, and functional beverages expands under both regulatory pressure and consumer demand for nutrient-dense products across emerging and developed markets.

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Regional Insights:

North America dominated the zinc citrate market in 2025, accounting for 35.42% of market share. The world's largest dietary supplement market by retail value, a food fortification environment where zinc is regularly added to cereals, infant formula, and nutritional supplements in accordance with FDA regulations, and a pharmaceutical over-the-counter market where zinc immune support products have a significant and well-established retail position are all reflected in North America's leadership.

From 2026 to 2035, Asia Pacific is predicted to develop at the fastest CAGR of almost 8.57%, increasing from USD 0.47 billion in 2025 to USD 1.07 billion. With domestic producers like Penglai Marine Bio-Tech and Nantong Feiyu Chemical providing both domestic and export markets, China is both the leading domestic market and a significant producer of zinc citrate.

Key Players:

Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG

Gadot Biochemical Industries Ltd.

Jost Chemical Co.

Sucroal S.A.

Dr. Paul Lohmann GmbH & Co. KGaA

Global Calcium Pvt. Ltd.

TIB Chemicals AG

Noah Technologies Corporation

Kronox Lab Sciences Ltd.

Penglai Marine Bio-Tech Co., Ltd.

Nantong Feiyu Chemical Co., Ltd.

Macco Organiques Inc.

BioTrace Minerals GmbH

Advance Inorganics

Anmol Chemicals

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

American Elements

Seidler Chemical Co., Inc.

Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp.

Wego Chemical Group

Recent Developments:

In February 2025, Jungbunzlauer announced capacity expansion at its European mineral citrate production facility to meet growing pharmaceutical-grade zinc citrate demand from supplement contract manufacturers and clinical nutrition producers, with additional production capacity scheduled for qualification under current GMP requirements applicable to pharmaceutical ingredient supply.

In April 2025, Jost Chemical expanded its zinc citrate product offering to include a new particle size specification targeting direct-compression tablet applications, reducing the need for granulation steps in supplement manufacturing and responding to contract manufacturer requests for zinc citrate grades optimized for high-speed tablet production equipment.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Product Formulation & Compound Stability Analysis – helps you understand product differentiation through insights on zinc citrate variants, bioavailability, solubility improvements, and reduction in degradation and impurity levels.

– helps you understand product differentiation through insights on zinc citrate variants, bioavailability, solubility improvements, and reduction in degradation and impurity levels. Purity Standards & Quality Compliance Metrics – helps you evaluate product quality through demand by grade, regulatory compliance levels, safety improvements, and reduction in contamination risks and batch variability.

– helps you evaluate product quality through demand by grade, regulatory compliance levels, safety improvements, and reduction in contamination risks and batch variability. Application Performance & Functional Benefit Insights – helps you assess product effectiveness through usage across nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, food, and personal care, along with improvements in nutritional efficacy and therapeutic benefits.

– helps you assess product effectiveness through usage across nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, food, and personal care, along with improvements in nutritional efficacy and therapeutic benefits. End-Use Industry Demand & Market Expansion Analysis – helps you identify growth drivers through consumption trends across healthcare, food & beverage, personal care, and agriculture sectors.

– helps you identify growth drivers through consumption trends across healthcare, food & beverage, personal care, and agriculture sectors. Innovation & Health-Driven Demand Trends – helps you uncover market opportunities through increasing adoption of zinc-based compounds, product innovation, formulation diversity, and rising demand for preventive healthcare and fortified products.

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