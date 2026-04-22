BOSS Zhipin's Ongoing Share Repurchases Achieved Nearly RMB958 Million in 2026

BEIJING, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KANZHUN LIMITED (“BOSS Zhipin” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BZ; HK: 2076) today announced the continued execution of its share repurchase program, utilizing over RMB27.2 million to repurchase 579,118 ordinary shares on April 21. Year-to-date in 2026, the Company has deployed nearly RMB958 million toward share repurchases. This move underscores the Company's ongoing commitment to shareholder returns.