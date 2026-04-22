BEIJING, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KANZHUN LIMITED (“BOSS Zhipin” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BZ; HK: 2076) today announced the continued execution of its share repurchase program, utilizing over RMB27.2 million to repurchase 579,118 ordinary shares on April 21. Year-to-date in 2026, the Company has deployed nearly RMB958 million toward share repurchases. This move underscores the Company's ongoing commitment to shareholder returns.
BOSS Zhipin's Ongoing Share Repurchases Achieved Nearly RMB958 Million in 2026
| Source: Kanzhun Limited Kanzhun Limited
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