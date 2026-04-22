Maritime Security Global Strategic Business Report 2026-2030, Profiles of Accipiter Radar Technologies, AdvanFort, Airbus, Anduril Industries, Atlas Elektronik

Dublin, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Maritime Security - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Maritime Security was valued at US$41.1 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$47.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.3% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



Maritime security refers to the measures and systems designed to protect ships, ports, offshore installations, and maritime infrastructure from threats such as piracy, terrorism, smuggling, illegal fishing, and environmental hazards. It also encompasses cybersecurity measures aimed at protecting digital systems from cyberattacks.

Given that more than 90% of global trade is conducted through sea routes, ensuring the safety and security of maritime operations is essential for the smooth functioning of international trade and the protection of economic interests. Maritime security also plays a key role in protecting natural resources, maintaining law and order in territorial waters, and ensuring the safe passage of goods through critical chokepoints like the Strait of Hormuz and the Suez Canal. With the increasing complexity of global supply chains and the rise of asymmetric threats, maritime security has become a top priority for governments and businesses alike.



How Are Technological Advancements Improving Maritime Security?



Technological advancements are significantly enhancing maritime security capabilities, allowing for more effective detection, prevention, and response to a wide range of threats. Advanced surveillance technologies such as drones, satellite imaging, and automatic identification systems (AIS) are enabling real-time tracking of vessel movements, making it easier to detect suspicious activities in both open seas and congested ports. Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning are also being integrated into maritime security systems to enhance predictive analytics, allowing operators to anticipate potential security breaches before they occur.

Cybersecurity solutions are becoming increasingly important as maritime operations digitalize, protecting critical navigation, communication, and cargo management systems from cyberattacks. Additionally, automated unmanned surface vessels (USVs) and remotely operated underwater vehicles (ROVs) are being deployed to enhance surveillance and security without exposing personnel to danger in high-risk areas. These technologies are helping to improve response times, mitigate risks, and ensure the safety of global maritime operations.



What Challenges Does the Maritime Security Market Face?



Despite technological advancements, the maritime security market faces several challenges, particularly related to the growing sophistication of threats and the need for international cooperation. Piracy, terrorism, and smuggling operations have become increasingly sophisticated, often using advanced technology and tactics to evade detection, which requires continuous investment in security systems and intelligence. Another challenge is the high cost of implementing and maintaining comprehensive maritime security infrastructure, especially for smaller nations and companies with limited resources.

Furthermore, cybersecurity remains a major concern as the maritime industry becomes more digitized, with cyberattacks capable of disrupting navigation systems, port operations, and even cargo management. The need for greater international collaboration is also essential, as many security threats cross national boundaries, requiring coordinated efforts among countries and maritime organizations to address issues such as piracy, smuggling, and illegal fishing.



Growth in the Maritime Security Market Is Driven by Several Factors



The growth in the maritime security market is driven by several factors, including the increasing threats of piracy, terrorism, and cyberattacks, the expansion of global maritime trade, and the need to protect critical maritime infrastructure. As international trade and shipping volumes increase, so does the need for robust security measures to protect vessels, cargo, and offshore installations from both physical and digital threats. Technological advancements, such as improved surveillance, satellite tracking, and cybersecurity solutions, are further driving demand for advanced security systems that can address a wide range of maritime risks.

Additionally, the growing importance of protecting offshore energy assets and key shipping chokepoints, along with heightened geopolitical tensions, is expected to fuel continued growth in the maritime security market as governments and private operators invest in advanced security solutions to safeguard maritime operations.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as Accipiter Radar Technologies, Inc., AdvanFort, Airbus Group SE, Anduril Industries, Atlas Elektronik GmbH and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Deepwater Security End-Use segment, which is expected to reach US$28.7 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 2.5%. The Perimeter Security End-Use segment is also set to grow at 2.1% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $11.1 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 2% CAGR to reach $7.4 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Scope

Segments: System Type (Surveillance & Tracking, Screening & Scanning, Communications, Other System Types); End-Use (Deepwater Security, Perimeter Security).

System Type (Surveillance & Tracking, Screening & Scanning, Communications, Other System Types); End-Use (Deepwater Security, Perimeter Security). Geographic Regions/Countries:World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 184 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $41.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $47.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.3% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Trade Shocks, Uncertainty, and the Structural Rewiring of the Global Economy

How Trump's Tariffs Impact the Market? The Big Question on Everyone's Mind

Maritime Security - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

Global Economic Update

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Incidence of Piracy and Maritime Crimes Spurs Growth in Maritime Security Solutions

Increased Focus on Protecting Critical Infrastructure Expands Addressable Market for Maritime Security

Technological Advancements in Surveillance and Monitoring Systems Propel Growth in Maritime Security Technologies

Growing Use of Autonomous Vessels Strengthens Business Case for Cybersecurity in Maritime Operations

Expansion of Offshore Oil and Gas Projects Drives Demand for Enhanced Maritime Security Solutions

Rising Focus on Port Security and Vessel Protection Spurs Adoption of Integrated Maritime Security Systems

Increased Regulatory Pressure on Safety and Compliance Drives Growth in Maritime Security Technologies

Technological Innovations in Threat Detection and Response Propel Growth in Real-time Security Solutions

Growing Need for Anti-piracy Measures Expands Market for Advanced Maritime Security Systems

Rising Adoption of Smart Ports and Digitalization Drives Demand for Cybersecurity Solutions in Maritime Operations

Rising Use of Satellite Communications for Real-time Monitoring and Alerts Spurs Growth in Maritime Security Systems

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS:Some of the 22 companies featured in this Maritime Security market report

Accipiter Radar Technologies, Inc.

AdvanFort

Airbus Group SE

Anduril Industries

Atlas Elektronik GmbH

Atlas Maridan ApS

BAE Systems Plc

Boeing Company, The

ClassNK

Codan Communications

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vizzk8

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