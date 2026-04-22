HTX DAO’s Vision: Far Beyond a Hackathon

--HTX Genesis Hackathon Kick-off in Hong Kong: $10M Ecosystem Fund Anchors Search for Next-Cycle Disruptors

PANAMA CITY, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While the broader market still views hackathons as mere coding contests, a far more profound structural evolution is taking root in the heart of Asia's financial hub.

On April 21, the HTX Genesis Hackathon—hosted by HTX DAO and B.AI, and co-initiated by TinTinLand and OpenCity—officially commenced in Hong Kong. The atmosphere was electric, marked by high-frequency networking and surging interaction among a diverse crowd of developers, VCs, project founders, exchanges, and public chains. The central theme is a systematic deep dive into the technical evolution and commercial viability of the AI and Web3 convergence.

Acting as a strategic gateway for global innovators to enter the HTX DAO ecosystem, this event has discarded the traditional, narrow focus on development. Instead, it is pioneering a comprehensive, closed-loop pipeline of "Development—Incubation—Investment—Listing." By prioritizing AI and Web3 infrastructure, the hackathon emphasizes real-world demand and sustainable growth, aimed at cherry-picking innovative projects with enduring intrinsic value.





AI-Driven Web3 Reconstruction: Ecosystem Synergy as the Ultimate Competitive Edge

What truly distinguishes the HTX Genesis Hackathon is the narrative it champions.

During the opening ceremony, Justin Sun, Advisor to HTX, delivered a high-profile virtual keynote. Sharing his latest insights on the AI × Web3 convergence, Sun provided a panoramic view of the industry's trajectory.

Sun argued that AI Agents are set to displace traditional interfaces, becoming the primary engine for the next phase of the Web3 ecosystem.

He noted that past Web3 applications were often hampered by steep learning curves and fragmented on-chain interactions. The advent of AI Agents will shift decentralized apps from manual operations to intent-driven models powered by natural language. In this new paradigm, AI Agents autonomously interpret user needs, plan execution paths, and finalize complex cross-chain settlements and trades. This shift toward autonomy is expected to not only unleash on-chain productivity but also serve as the catalyst for breaking through user growth plateaus and ushering in true mass adoption.

Transitioning from macro trends to ecosystem specifics, HTX DAO Ambassador Molly presented an insightful speech.





Molly speaks on the theme of "HTX DAO Ecosystem Development Plan: $10M Fund Launch and Value Closed-Loop Strategy"

Molly emphasized that the core vision of the HTX Genesis Hackathon is to build a "Free Financial Port" leveraging the exchange’s deep-seated resources. To this end, a five-pronged ecosystem matrix has been established:

HTX serves as the core business engine and liquidity powerhouse.

HTX DAO functions as the governance nucleus and "brain" for decision-making.

Public Chain & Innovation Layers: TRON provides the underlying payment backbone, while JustLend and SunX offer robust DeFi infrastructure.

HTX Ventures focuses on the cutting edge, providing capital, incubation, and acceleration for high-potential projects.

B.AI is geared toward future-proofing, building the financial infrastructure tailored for the AI Agent era.

To ensure this empowerment is tangible, Molly announced the launch of a 10 million USDT Ecosystem Development Fund. The fund rejects traditional, indiscriminate "blanket" subsidies in favor of a "precision empowerment" strategy. Utilizing a three-tiered disbursement mechanism—Tier 1 (Early Innovation Milestones), Tier 2 (Convertible Commercial Growth Grants), and Tier 3 (Follow-on Incentives for Excellent Ecosystems)—the fund provides end-to-end support as projects evolve from "cold start" to commercial maturity.

Molly further highlighted four strategic pillars for HTX’s roadmap: "Stability, Transparency, Institutionalization, and AI-Empowerment." These keywords are designed to bolster long-term competitiveness and provide ecosystem partners with a clear, predictable growth trajectory despite market volatility.

The ensuing roundtable discussion shifted to fundamental questions:

How is value created? How can on-chain capital flow more efficiently? And what will finally drive Web3 toward mass adoption?





On-site roundtable discussion

The consensus was clear: isolated technical breakthroughs are no longer enough to fuel a new growth cycle. For the Web3 ecosystem featuring structured innovations, systemic prosperity will only be achieved through the synergy of technology, capital, liquidity, and a robust user base.

Full-Spectrum Resource Empowerment: Identifying the Next Web3 Alpha

The roadmap for the HTX Genesis Hackathon is set to unfold from April through July 2026.

It is expected to draw approximately 100 hardcore development teams from across the globe, culminating in the final showcase and selection in Hong Kong.

Beyond bonus incentives, winning projects will gain multi-dimensional backing from TRON, HTX, and B.AI, including specialized computing resources, technical integration, ecosystem networking, and joint marketing campaigns.

In an age where AI and Web3 are colliding rapidly, the HTX Genesis Hackathon is evolving from a mere competition into a vital infrastructure node, bridging global developer ingenuity with elite ecosystem resources. It isn't just hunting for the next Alpha; it is building the structural bedrock for the next generation of Web3 growth.

About HTX DAO

As a multi-chain deployed decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), HTX DAO demonstrates an innovative governance approach. Unlike traditional corporate structures, it adopts a decentralized governance structure composed of a diversified group, jointly committed to the success of this organization. This unique ecosystem advocates openness and encourages all DAO participants to propose ideas that can promote the development of HTX DAO.

Contact Information

Website: www.htxdao.com

Email Address: media@htxdao.com

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