Oil Storage Terminal Global Industry Report 2026: Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecasts, 2021-2031

Dublin, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oil Storage Terminal Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Oil Storage Terminal Market is projected to expand from USD 33.59 Billion in 2025 to USD 43.17 Billion by 2031, reflecting a CAGR of 4.27%.

This sector is defined by specialized infrastructure, such as underground caverns and above-ground tanks, which are used for the temporary stockpiling of crude oil and refined petroleum products during logistics operations. The market is primarily driven by the strategic need for nations to uphold energy security through substantial reserves and the structural requirement to align continuous production with variable consumption rates. Furthermore, volatility in global crude oil prices creates a need for flexible storage capacity, enabling stakeholders to manage supply chain disruptions and effectively exploit price arbitrage opportunities.

However, market growth faces significant hurdles due to the heavy capital expenditure required for facility construction and increasingly strict environmental regulations regarding emissions and safety compliance. According to the International Energy Agency, OECD industry stocks totaled 2.77 billion barrels in December 2024, a figure that emphasizes the critical reliance on storage infrastructure to manage inventory shortages and stabilize market conditions. This statistic highlights the intense operational pressure placed on terminals to sustain capacity while navigating shifting global supply flows.

Market Drivers

A primary catalyst for the market is the expansion of Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) initiatives, as nations aggressively bolster their energy security in response to geopolitical instability. Governments are systematically purchasing crude oil to replenish stockpiles depleted during past supply disruptions, requiring extensive storage capabilities in both commercial tanks and underground caverns.

This government-led accumulation utilizes available terminal capacity, ensuring facilities remain operational even during periods of lower commercial demand. Highlighting this momentum, the U.S. Department of Energy announced in October 2024 that it had finalized contracts for 3.5 million barrels of crude oil for delivery to the Bayou Choctaw storage site, illustrating the continued push for government-backed inventory build-up.

Simultaneously, the surge in global refining capacity and petrochemical output necessitates expanded logistical infrastructure to manage increasing volumes of feedstock and finished products. As refineries maximize throughput to meet consumption needs, the requirement for intermediate storage to handle flow imbalances and blending operations intensifies, pressuring existing terminal networks to optimize turnover rates and asset utilization.

According to the Energy Institute's 'Statistical Review of World Energy' from June 2024, global refinery throughput rose by 1.5 million barrels per day in 2023, signaling a robust recovery in processing activity that drives demand for tankage. Furthermore, Royal Vopak reported a proportional occupancy rate of 93 percent across its global terminal network in 2024, demonstrating the vital role of storage providers in accommodating these elevated product flows.

Market Challenges

The growth of the Global Oil Storage Terminal Market is significantly hindered by the immense capital expenditure required for facility construction, a challenge exacerbated by the increasing stringency of environmental regulations. Developing modern storage infrastructure is inherently capital-intensive, necessitating heavy upfront investment in land acquisition, specialized steel tanks, and advanced engineering to ensure safety.

This financial burden is further intensified by rigorous compliance mandates regarding leak detection and emissions control, which drastically inflate project costs and extend development timelines. Consequently, stakeholders are often forced to prioritize capital discipline, delaying or cancelling capacity expansions in regions where regulatory costs erode the return on investment.

This restrictive investment landscape has caused a marked divergence in global infrastructure development, with growth concentrated in markets where construction economics are more favorable. The impact of these financial and regulatory barriers is evident in the uneven distribution of new projects. According to the Tank Storage Association, in 2024, Asia accounted for approximately 68% of the global tank storage capacity under construction, whereas North America contributed only 6%. This disparity underscores how high capital requirements and complex compliance environments in mature markets effectively hamper local growth, limiting the industry's ability to expand capacity evenly across key logistics hubs.

Market Trends

There is a significant trend toward utilizing automated crawler robots and aerial drones for the inspection of pipelines and storage tanks. This approach replaces manual entry into hazardous confined spaces, thereby enhancing worker safety, accelerating statutory inspections, and lowering operational maintenance costs. By deploying autonomous systems equipped with advanced sensors, operators can perform frequent integrity checks without taking assets offline or exposing personnel to toxic environments. According to a December 2025 press release from Bilfinger, the integration of automated inspection technologies resulted in a tenfold decrease in operational expenses for tank inspections, underscoring the immense financial efficiency of robotic deployment.

As part of the energy transition, storage terminals are modifying existing infrastructure to handle a diverse range of liquid fuels, including ammonia, methanol, and biofuels. This trend involves upgrading pumping systems and tank linings to ensure compatibility with blended renewable fuels alongside traditional crude oil and refined products. Consequently, terminal operators are reallocating significant capital toward modernizing facilities to support low-carbon supply chains and regulatory compliance. Highlighting this aggressive industry pivot, Kinder Morgan noted in its '2024 Sustainability Report', released in July 2025, that the company allocated 77% of its total expansion capital investment toward lower carbon fuels.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $33.59 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $43.17 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.2% Regions Covered Global



Report Scope

Key Players Profiled in the Oil Storage Terminal Market

TotalEnergies SE

BP p.l.c.

Valero Energy Corporation

Cargill, Inc.

ONEOK, Inc.

Buckeye Partners, L.P.

Oiltanking GmbH

Zenith Energy Ltd.

HES International B.V.

Enbridge Inc.

Shell PLC

GasLog Ltd.

Oil Storage Terminal Market, by Type:

Strategic Reserve

Commercial Reserve

Oil Storage Terminal Market, by Tank Type:

Fixed Roof

Floating Roof

Bullet Tank

Spherical Tank

Oil Storage Terminal Market, by Product:

Diesel

Petrol

Aviation Fuel

Crude Oil

Kerosene

Others

Oil Storage Terminal Market, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g5qjwr

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