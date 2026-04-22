Coave Therapeutics to present two posters at ARVO 2026, on first-in-class ligand-conjugated suprachoroidal vector and lead gene therapy program

PARIS, France – 22 April 2026: Coave Therapeutics (“Coave”), a company redefining targeted gene therapy with a best-in-class pipeline powered by ligand-conjugated vectors, today announces it will deliver two poster presentations at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) 2026 Annual Meeting being held 3-7 May 2026 in Denver, Colorado, as well as a company presentation at Eyecelerator @ ARVO on 1 May 2026.

At ARVO 2026, Coave will present preclinical data on its first-in-class, ligand-conjugated suprachoroidal vector coAAV-SCS, and the Company’s lead ophthalmology program CoTx-101, a targeted gene therapy powered by coAAV-SCS for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD) and other retinal vascular diseases.

Presentation details below:

Company presentation at Eyecelerator @ ARVO, Denver, Colorado, USA:





Date and time: Friday 1 May 2026, 1:44-1:49 PM MDT

Presenter: Rodolphe Clerval, Chief Executive Officer

Poster presentations at ARVO Annual Meeting, Denver, Colorado, USA:





Poster title: A novel suprachoroidal AAV vector engineered with ALIGATER™ achieves unprecedent posterior segment targeting across multiple NHP studies

Date and time: Tuesday 5 May, 3:30 PM MDT

Session title: Poster Session – New therapeutics and delivery approaches for ocular diseases

Posterboard number: 0713

Presenter: Lolita Petit, Chief Scientific Officer

Poster title: CoTx-101: a next-generation dual-pathway AAV gene therapy for retinal vascular diseases enabled by a validated suprachoroidal vector

Date and time: Thursday 7 May, 11:45 AM MDT

Session title: Poster Session – Retinal vascular diseases and ROP II

Posterboard number: 0941

Presenter: Brahim Belbellaa, Senior Director, Preclinical Ophthalmology

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About CoTx-101

CoTx-101 combines a best-in-class in-office delivery procedure with a first-in-class vector to achieve deep retinal penetration, broad tissue coverage, and sustained expression of two clinically validated biologics targeting the angiogenesis pathway for the treatment of wAMD and retinal vascular diseases.

About Coave Therapeutics

Starting with ophthalmology, Coave Therapeutics is redefining targeted gene therapy by solving its most critical challenge: delivery. The Company is pioneering first-in-class ligand-conjugated AAVs, enabling precision vectors that are highly tissue specific, precisely delivered and safer than traditional approaches.

Through this targeted gene therapy approach, Coave has created the first suprachoroidal vector, which has the potential to transform the treatment of retinal vascular diseases such as neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD/wAMD) and diabetic macular edema (DME). Coave is advancing its lead program, CoTx-101, towards clinical development, with the goal of delivering a best-in-class, durable and convenient treatment that frees patients from the burden of frequent injections while providing durable vision gains.

Coave's plug-and-play technology can be applied to any vector or payload, enabling exploration of prevalent indications previously considered unthinkable with traditional gene therapy approaches.

Headquartered in Paris, France, Coave Therapeutics is backed by leading international life sciences investors. For more information please visit www.coavetx.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

For more information about Coave Therapeutics, please contact:

Coave Therapeutics

contact@coavetx.com

ICR Healthcare

Amber Fennell, Stephanie Cuthbert

coavetx@icrhealthcare.com