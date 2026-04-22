Lantronix to Report Fiscal 2026 Third Quarter Results on May 6, 2026

IRVINE, Calif., April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global provider of Edge AI and Industrial IoT solutions that power NDAA-compliant unmanned systems, critical infrastructure and resilient enterprise networks, today announced it will release financial results from its fiscal 2026 third quarter, ended March 31, 2026, after the close of the market on Wednesday, May 6, 2026.

Management will host an investor conference call and audio webcast at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) on May 6, 2026. To access the live conference call, investors should dial 1-844-802-2442 (U.S.) or 1-412-317-5135 (international) and indicate they are participating in the Lantronix fiscal 2026 third-quarter call. The webcast will be available simultaneously via the investor relations section of the Company’s website.

Investors can access a conference call replay starting at approximately 4:00 p.m. Pacific Time on May 6, 2026, on the Lantronix website. A telephonic replay will also be available through May 13, 2026, by dialing 1-855-669-9658 (U.S. & Canada Toll-Free) or 1-412-317-0088 (international) and entering passcode 7909343.

About Lantronix

Lantronix Inc. (Nasdaq: LTRX) is a global leader in Edge AI and Industrial IoT solutions, delivering intelligent computing, secure connectivity and remote management for mission-critical applications. Serving high-growth markets, including smart cities, enterprise IT and commercial and defense unmanned systems, Lantronix enables customers to optimize operations and accelerate digital transformation. Its comprehensive portfolio of hardware, software and services powers applications from secure video surveillance and intelligent utility infrastructure to resilient out-of-band network management. By bringing intelligence to the network edge, Lantronix helps organizations achieve efficiency, security and a competitive edge in today’s AI-driven world.

For more information, visit the Lantronix website .

© 2026 Lantronix Inc. All rights reserved. Lantronix is a registered trademark. Other trademarks and trade names are those of their respective owners.

Lantronix Media Contact:

media@lantronix.com

Lantronix Analyst and Investor Contact:

investors@lantronix.com

