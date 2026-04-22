Sweet Harvest Foods and Nate’s Hives awarded three recipients of the inaugural Nate’s Hives research grant program

CANNON FALLS, Minn., April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sweet Harvest Foods, the largest producer of raw, unfiltered honey and parent company of Nate’s Honey and Nate’s Hives, named three recipients of the inaugural Nate’s Hives Research Grant Program, awarding more than $120,000 in total grants and reinforcing its commitment to advance the long-term success and sustainability of honey bees and the honey industry through science, innovation and collaboration. The awardees were research grant proposals from Auburn University, Montana State University and Purdue University.

“As the leading company behind the number-one branded honey and the largest beekeeper in the U.S., we believe scale brings both responsibility and opportunity for Nate’s Hives to strengthen the future of the honey industry through science and collaboration,” said Michael Carle, Chief Executive Officer of Sweet Harvest Foods. “The three recipients of the Nate’s Hives Research Grant Program reflect the kind of practical, innovative research that can improve honey bee health, advance sustainable beekeeping and support a more resilient food ecosystem.”

2026 Selected Proposals

Research grant proposals were reviewed by a volunteer board of honey bee and beekeeping experts from Sweet Harvest Foods, Nate’s Hives and academia. The board evaluated and selected proposals based on mission alignment, impact, innovation and feasibility.

The winning research proposals were:

“Adjuvants to Improve Thymol Formulations for Varroa Control” from Auburn University: Developing improved thymol formulations using bee-safe organic adjuvants to enhance delivery and Varroa control and support integrated pest management strategies



Dr. Brandon Shannon, a Postdoctoral Fellow at Auburn University Bee Center, said, “The Varroa destructor mite is among the leading causes of honey bee colony losses in the United States. High levels of resistance to synthetic miticides has led beekeepers to the use of organic miticides to control Varroa, but organic pesticides often struggle to maintain the same reliability of synthetics. In this study, we propose improving formulation of thymol through enhanced formulation chemistry with organic adjuvants that have demonstrated low risk to honey bees. Improved Varroa control for thymol products will improve honey bee health and enable better product rotation to reduce risks of Varroa miticide resistance.”

“Examination of an Immune-Stimulating Formula to Reduce Virus Infection Levels in Honey Bees” from Montana State University: Testing an immunostimulatory formulation to reduce virus levels and improve survival, establishing groundwork for future colony-level trials



Dr. Lauren Jonas, a Postdoctoral Researcher at Montana State University, said, “Healthy honey bees are essential for pollination and honey production. Recent colony losses, which are associated with pathogens including mites and viruses, challenge that system. Our project tests the efficacy of an immunostimulatory cocktail designed to reduce virus levels and boost the honey bee immune system. By strengthening colony health, this work aims to safeguard honey production, support beekeepers and secure the pollination services critical to crop production.”

“Next-Gen Queens: Launching the First Public Genomic Prediction Service for Honey Bees” from Purdue University: Establishing a national reference population and validating genomic breeding values to support healthier bees, reduce colony losses and decrease reliance on chemical treatments



Dr. Brock A. Harpur, an Associate Professor at Purdue University, said, “This proposal delivers a national genomic prediction service for honey bees, equipping beekeepers with cutting-edge tools to select superior queens based on Varroa resistance, productivity and survival. By applying genomic selection at scale, it accelerates genetic improvement and reduces colony losses that threaten bees and beekeeping.”





The Nate’s Hives Research Grant Program was created to inspire and fund research that drives innovation to support the long-term success of the honey industry by strengthening honey bee health, improving sustainable beekeeping practices, reducing environmental impact, strengthening pollination practices and improving the honey supply chain.

“At Nate’s Hives, we recognize the critical nature of science and innovation for the future of beekeeping and high-quality honey,” said Matt Halbgewachs, President and Head Beekeeper of Nate’s Hives. “By supporting these research proposals, we’re helping accelerate solutions that benefit honey bees, beekeepers, farmers and consumers, and we’re proud to partner with researchers who share our commitment to measurable progress.”

For more information about Nate’s Hives and the Nate’s Hives Research Grant Program, visit https://nateshives.com.





About Sweet Harvest Foods

We believe in making life a little sweeter. As the leading procurer of honey in the U.S., Sweet Harvest Foods provides the highest-quality ingredients for some of the most iconic brands and beloved products. That’s a serious responsibility, which is why we keep innovating and setting higher standards in quality, taste and reliability. Sweet Harvest Foods is bolstered by its ownership of Nate’s Honey, the number-one branded honey, and Nate’s Hives, a top U.S. apiary. Join us on our mission to lead the honey industry by innovating from the hive to beyond the kitchen. For more information, visit www.sweetharvestfoods.com .

About Nate’s Hives

At Nate’s Hives, our mission is to provide the highest-quality, best-tasting raw honey to as many people as possible. As the largest beekeeper in the U.S., we cultivate more than 6 billion honey bees and 120,000 honey bee colonies with the utmost care through sustainable and responsible practices. Our honey bees thrive, and you can taste the result — raw, high-quality honey, made without any chemicals or added ingredients. That honey goes straight from our hives to your favorite grocery stores, restaurants and honey-sweetened products. For more information, visit https://nateshives.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3aad162c-b6b7-4dd6-862d-465cd764e921